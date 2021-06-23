Language Selection

Games: Lazy Galaxy 2, Proton, and CrossOver 21.0

Tuesday 3rd of August 2021 06:21:14 PM
Gaming
  • Relax with the new Lazy Galaxy 2, a mix of an RTS with an idle game

    Lazy Galaxy 2 blends together two rather different genres you don't often see together. Mixing an idle / clicker game with real-time strategy its pretty interesting.

  • Top 10 New Games To Enjoy With Proton Since July 2021

    We are back with our usual monthly update! Boiling Steam looks at the latest data dumps from ProtonDB to give you a quick list of new games that work (pretty much?) perfectly with Proton since July 2021 – all of them work out of the box or well enough with tweaks...

  • CodeWeavers Releases CrossOver 21 - Rebased On Wine 6.0 - Phoronix

    With CrossOver 21.0 the software has been re-based against Wine 6.0 that in turn provides "thousands of improvements", including the initial Vulkan back-end work around WineD3D. CrossOver 21.0 also delivers on Xbox and PlayStation controller improvements under macOS, dark mode support on macOS, and various Microsoft Office 2016 and Office 365 fixes for running on Linux. CrossOver 21.0 also provides faster start-up times under Linux and Chrome OS.

$23 N6110E NVR supports AI features, 10TB SATA drive, up to 10 video channels

Network video recorders (NRV) typically cost a couple of hundred dollars, but in the past, we noted a low-cost, entry-level NVR with a single Ethernet port may sell for under $50. But now, I’ve been made aware that $20 Linux-based NVR’s had shown up on Aliexpress either based on XM8536D processor, or SigmaStar SSR621Q dual-core Cortex-A7 processor. I’ll look at the N6110E model with the latter that sells for $22.99 plus shipping as it includes an enclosure and is said to support up to 10 channels, as well as AI features such as face & human body detection, “auto tracking” (vehicle tracking?), and mixed-traffic detection. Read more

Use the Linux terminal to navigate throughout your computer

To navigate through the directories of your computer in a graphical interface, you're probably used to opening a window to get "into" your computer, and then double-clicking on a folder, and then on a subfolder, and so on. You may also use arrow buttons or keys to back track. To navigate through your computer in the terminal, you use the cd command. You can use cd .. to move one directory back, or cd ./path/to/another/folder to jump through many folders into a specific location. The concept of a URL, which you use on the Internet already, is actually pulled directly from POSIX. When you navigate to a specific page on some website, like http://www.example.com/tutorials/lesson2.html, you are actually changing directory to /var/www/imaginarysite/tutorials/ and opening a file called lesson2.html. Of course, you open it in a web browser, which interprets all that weird-looking HTML code into pretty text and pictures. But the idea is exactly the same. Read more

Virtualization on PC, Explained for Beginners with Practical Use Cases

This guide is designed specifically for home users who want to try virtualization on their PC. We’ll take a detailed look at the different types of virtualization as well as the benefits of it. If you need to run more than one operating system on your laptop or PC there are several ways to do it. You’ve probably heard the terms “virtualization” and “virtual machine” before, but do you actually know what that is? Read more Also: What's New in VMware Horizon 8 v2106 & v2103

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

  • Introducing the no-cost IBM Semeru Runtimes to develop and run Java applications – IBM Developer

    With the launch of IBM Semeru Runtimes, IBM makes it easier than ever to develop and run Java applications more cost-effectively in hybrid cloud environements, from public cloud to data centers. IBM Semeru Runtimes use the class libraries from OpenJDK, along with the Eclipse OpenJ9 Java Virtual Machine to enable developers to build and deploy Java applications that will start quickly, deliver great performance, all while using less memory.

  • IBM Semeru Runtimes deliver enterprise quality for Java applications – IBM Developer

    A large number of IBM software and services rely on IBM Semeru Runtimes technology to provide a solid foundation for IBM and many other Fortune 500 companies operating across a wide range of industry sectors. The runtimes are rigorously exercised across numerous architectures and operating systems, from desktops running Windows, Linux, or macOS to servers such as IBM Power Systems, IBM Z system mainframes, and X86 systems. IBM provides high-quality production-ready runtimes that meet the most demanding quality standards in the Java ecosystem. IBM stands behind that statement with optional commercial support available with IBM Runtimes for Business, offering flexible licensing to fit your needs.

  • Why I was scared of IT automation | Enable Sysadmin

    New technology often makes lots of promises but experienced IT professionals are likely to greet these promises warily. There can easily be a disconnect between what the vendor's sales team is pitching as a solution and the actual problems or challenges you're trying to solve. Having anxiety about significant change is expected. In our experience working with customers at Red Hat, we've found that certain roles share common concerns about IT automation.

  • IT modernization: 5 truths now

    IT Modernization increasingly means something new. Go back five, and certainly 10 years, it would have been primarily an efficiency – which is to say primarily a cost-cutting – story. Out with Solaris and in with Linux. Out with legacy Unix system hardware and in with x86. Out with a proprietary database and in with MySQL. We also saw the continued mainstreaming of virtualization, which served to improve the historically dismal utilization of mass-market servers, without requiring much of a fundamental change in how servers were operated. This was a common theme of that era of IT modernization. Make things more efficient but don’t upset existing processes, workflows, and development methods. Don’t require any large-scale upskilling of staff. But that’s changing. While some percentage of existing platforms are being either left as is or lightly refreshed, many others are being modernized through major refits or other fundamental platform shifts.

