To navigate through the directories of your computer in a graphical interface, you're probably used to opening a window to get "into" your computer, and then double-clicking on a folder, and then on a subfolder, and so on. You may also use arrow buttons or keys to back track. To navigate through your computer in the terminal, you use the cd command. You can use cd .. to move one directory back, or cd ./path/to/another/folder to jump through many folders into a specific location. The concept of a URL, which you use on the Internet already, is actually pulled directly from POSIX. When you navigate to a specific page on some website, like http://www.example.com/tutorials/lesson2.html, you are actually changing directory to /var/www/imaginarysite/tutorials/ and opening a file called lesson2.html. Of course, you open it in a web browser, which interprets all that weird-looking HTML code into pretty text and pictures. But the idea is exactly the same.

Network video recorders (NRV) typically cost a couple of hundred dollars, but in the past, we noted a low-cost, entry-level NVR with a single Ethernet port may sell for under $50. But now, I’ve been made aware that $20 Linux-based NVR’s had shown up on Aliexpress either based on XM8536D processor, or SigmaStar SSR621Q dual-core Cortex-A7 processor. I’ll look at the N6110E model with the latter that sells for $22.99 plus shipping as it includes an enclosure and is said to support up to 10 channels, as well as AI features such as face & human body detection, “auto tracking” (vehicle tracking?), and mixed-traffic detection.

Virtualization on PC, Explained for Beginners with Practical Use Cases This guide is designed specifically for home users who want to try virtualization on their PC. We’ll take a detailed look at the different types of virtualization as well as the benefits of it. If you need to run more than one operating system on your laptop or PC there are several ways to do it. You’ve probably heard the terms “virtualization” and “virtual machine” before, but do you actually know what that is? Also: What's New in VMware Horizon 8 v2106 & v2103