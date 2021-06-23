DeaDBeeF Audio Player 1.8.8 Now Reads WAV RIFF Tags
DeaDBeeF audio player 1.8.8 was released as the 8th bugfix release for the 1.8 series.
The new release introduced some new features, including reading WAV RIFF tags, handling of Disc subtitle frames in ID3v2 and APE tags, and handling samplerates higher than 192KHz to pulseaudio.
New context menu options “Play Next” and “Play Later” are now available to choose your favorite song to play next, or set one-time play order for songs in play list. It will add marks at the beginning that indicates the sequence.
