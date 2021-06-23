Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 3rd of August 2021 07:13:52 PM

So you want to create a website or blog but would rather avoid WordPress? WordPress is very powerful and scalable, it’s also pretty complicated for beginners.

What is WordPress?

WordPress is just a software that you use to build your own website or blog and publish it on the Internet it is also called a content management system or CMS.

because WordPress is an open source software meaning that there is thousands of software engineers out there that are working on it every day to make it better and better.

There are plenty of good alternatives available in the market. We will show you the three best non-WordPress options that are, most importantly also easy to use!

[...]

The main reason why we add Drupal on top of this list is: It has thousands of people and organizations are using Drupal to power an endless variety of websites.

Drupal is the open-source CMS of choice for some of the world’s leading technology companies, marketers, developers, Agencies. It was written in PHP language and distributed under GPL ("GNU General Public License").

With Drupal, you can build community web portals, Discussion sites, corporate websites, intranet applications, personal websites or blogs, Aficionado sites, E-commerce applications, Resource directories, Social Networking sites.

