AMD Hiring For Open-Source GPU Driver Work With Mentions Of Tesla Model S, Steam Deck
With AMD's increasing marketshare on the CPU and GPU front, scoring more data center wins, and also scoring custom design wins for Linux-based environments such as with the Tesla Model S and most recently with the Steam Deck, AMD continues hiring more Linux engineers.
Several times this year I've noted about AMD ramping up their Linux engineering talent and even forming a "new [client] organization" within the company. Especially on the CPU side they've been hiring more Linux kernel engineers this year to focus on areas that hadn't been as much of a focus for them during their down times and not a priority until more recently when scoring big data center deals and other enterprise wins that now allow them to invest more into power management, the kernel scheduler, virtualization, etc.
