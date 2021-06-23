today's howtos
How To Install Ghost on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Ghost on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Ghost is a lightweight, open-source Content Management System (CMS) and blogging platform built with Node.js. It has full support for Markdown and provides an easy-to-use web interface for administration purposes.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Ghost CMS on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How to Download and Install Discord on Linux
Introduced in 2015, Discord quickly became gamers' first choice of communication platform. Although it was originally developed for gamers, the versatile features of the application found their needs in other communities as well.
Discord runs natively on all major operating systems, including Windows, macOS, and Linux. Since there are several ways of installing software on Linux, not to mention the variety of distributions available to users, it can become really complicated for a beginner to install Discord.
Apache Cassandra: Features and Installation
Apache Cassandra is one of the most popular NoSQL databases. Though there are other versions of NoSQL that are available. But, why Apache Cassandra is popular? let’s have a look. Here we will see the features and installation of Apache Cassandra.
How to Secure Containers - A Comprehensive Guide
Containerization is a word often thrown around when talking about cloud computing and DevOps. Popular services like Docker and Kubernetes have accelerated the use of containers for developing and shipping software. But what is containerization?
In essence, a containerization is a form of virtualization. The software code is packaged and required dependencies and operating system libraries in an isolated space referred to as a “container.” To put it simply, whatever requirements a piece of code has, are bundled together in the form of a package that can essentially run on any infrastructure without requiring any refactoring.
Linux Kernel Work and Linux Foundation PR
Android and Linux apps can be moved between Virtual Desks in Chrome OS 92
Ever since Chrome OS launched its Virtual Desks feature, you’ve only been able to shift chrome tabs and web apps around between them. For anyone utilizing Crostini for Linux applications or the Google Play Store for Android apps, the very experience of using desks has likely felt incomplete. Neither of these could previously be moved between spaces, and have remained on the primary desk as a result. This has caused clutter and frustration, even if just a little. Google’s development team is now addressing this – as of Chrome OS 92, which is rolling out now, users will finally be able to move Linux and Android apps between virtual desks at will!
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
