Android and Linux apps can be moved between Virtual Desks in Chrome OS 92
Ever since Chrome OS launched its Virtual Desks feature, you’ve only been able to shift chrome tabs and web apps around between them. For anyone utilizing Crostini for Linux applications or the Google Play Store for Android apps, the very experience of using desks has likely felt incomplete.
Neither of these could previously be moved between spaces, and have remained on the primary desk as a result. This has caused clutter and frustration, even if just a little. Google’s development team is now addressing this – as of Chrome OS 92, which is rolling out now, users will finally be able to move Linux and Android apps between virtual desks at will!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 383 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Kernel Work and Linux Foundation PR
Android and Linux apps can be moved between Virtual Desks in Chrome OS 92
Ever since Chrome OS launched its Virtual Desks feature, you’ve only been able to shift chrome tabs and web apps around between them. For anyone utilizing Crostini for Linux applications or the Google Play Store for Android apps, the very experience of using desks has likely felt incomplete. Neither of these could previously be moved between spaces, and have remained on the primary desk as a result. This has caused clutter and frustration, even if just a little. Google’s development team is now addressing this – as of Chrome OS 92, which is rolling out now, users will finally be able to move Linux and Android apps between virtual desks at will!
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 min 26 sec ago
1 hour 18 min ago
1 hour 20 min ago
2 hours 38 min ago
3 hours 34 min ago
3 hours 47 min ago
3 hours 55 min ago
4 hours 2 min ago
5 hours 11 min ago
9 hours 57 min ago