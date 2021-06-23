Linux Kernel Work and Linux Foundation PR
Mainline Linux support for the ARM Primecell PL35X NAND controller
It has been more than 7 years since the first draft of a Linux kernel driver for the ARM Primecell PL35X NAND controller was posted on a public mailing list. Maybe because of the lack of time, each new version was delayed so much that it actually needed another iteration just to catch up with the latest internal API changes in the MTD subsystem (quite a number of them happened in the last 2-3 years). The NAND controller itself is part of an ARM Primecell Static Memory bus Controller (SMC) which increased the overall complexity. Finally, the way the commands and data are shared with the memory controller is very specific to the SMC. All these technical points probably played against Xilinx engineers, and Bootlin was contracted in 2021 to finalize the work of getting the ARM Primecell PL35X NAND controller driver in the upstream Linux kernel.
EdgeXFoundry Rolls Out Second Major Release, Taking Developers to Ireland [Ed: Did Linux Foundation pay for this puff piece? Probably. And more on the way. Linux Foundation as a PR agency.]
EdgeX Foundry, a project under the LF Edge umbrella organization within the Linux Foundation, has introduced a second major release with advances in API sets, message-based communications, and simplified and more secure interfaces.
EdgeX Foundry Releases the Most Modern, Secure, and Production-Ready Open Source IoT Framework
EdgeX Foundry, a project under the LF Edge umbrella organization within the Linux Foundation, today announced it’s Ireland release. Focused on edge/IoT solutions, EdgeX Foundry’s second major release overhauls API sets, removes technical debt, provides more message-based communications, and simplifies and secures interface for adopters and developers, making the platform significantly easier to use and more reliable.
“As a leading stage 3 project under LF Edge, the EdgeX Ireland release has expanded use cases across retail, building automation, smart cities, process control, and manufacturing,” said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge & IoT, at the Linux Foundation. “It’s a key to standardizing IoT frameworks across market verticals.”
