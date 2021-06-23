Ever since Chrome OS launched its Virtual Desks feature, you’ve only been able to shift chrome tabs and web apps around between them. For anyone utilizing Crostini for Linux applications or the Google Play Store for Android apps, the very experience of using desks has likely felt incomplete. Neither of these could previously be moved between spaces, and have remained on the primary desk as a result. This has caused clutter and frustration, even if just a little. Google’s development team is now addressing this – as of Chrome OS 92, which is rolling out now, users will finally be able to move Linux and Android apps between virtual desks at will!

EdgeX Foundry, a project under the LF Edge umbrella organization within the Linux Foundation, today announced it’s Ireland release. Focused on edge/IoT solutions, EdgeX Foundry’s second major release overhauls API sets, removes technical debt, provides more message-based communications, and simplifies and secures interface for adopters and developers, making the platform significantly easier to use and more reliable. “As a leading stage 3 project under LF Edge, the EdgeX Ireland release has expanded use cases across retail, building automation, smart cities, process control, and manufacturing,” said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge & IoT, at the Linux Foundation. “It’s a key to standardizing IoT frameworks across market verticals.”

It has been more than 7 years since the first draft of a Linux kernel driver for the ARM Primecell PL35X NAND controller was posted on a public mailing list. Maybe because of the lack of time, each new version was delayed so much that it actually needed another iteration just to catch up with the latest internal API changes in the MTD subsystem (quite a number of them happened in the last 2-3 years). The NAND controller itself is part of an ARM Primecell Static Memory bus Controller (SMC) which increased the overall complexity. Finally, the way the commands and data are shared with the memory controller is very specific to the SMC. All these technical points probably played against Xilinx engineers, and Bootlin was contracted in 2021 to finalize the work of getting the ARM Primecell PL35X NAND controller driver in the upstream Linux kernel.

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers Open Practice Library basics: Showcasing and improving The Open Practice Library is a repository of open practices and principles used during engagements by Red Hat's Open Innovation Labs. In the previous post in this series, we discussed how to plan and execute a sprint/iteration. In this post, we will talk about showcasing our work and continuously improving.

FlashGrid announces support for RHEL 8 and Oracle Linux 8 FlashGrid Inc. has announced RHEL 8 and Oracle Linux 8 operating systems support with its newly released FlashGrid Cluster version 21.06. Enterprise customers use FlashGrid engineered cloud systems with Linux OS for running mission-critical Oracle databases, including clustered Oracle RAC databases, in AWS, Azure, and GCP clouds. The databases typically stay in production for multiple years with non-stop 365x24x7 operation. Minimizing any disruptive changes that might affect database uptime is important in such environments.

Now Available: SQL Server 2019 on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 in AWS Marketplace [Ed: Red Hat says get Microsoft proprietary software]