Devices With GNU/Linux Support and Arduino
Tiger Lake-H module claims to be first with PCIe Gen4 x16
Adlink’s rugged, Linux-ready “Express-TL” COM Express Basic Type 6 module features up to octa-core Tiger Lake-H CPUs with up to 128GB DDR4, optional NVMe, quad 4K displays, 2.5GbE and GbE, 4x USB 3.2 Gen2, and PCIe Gen4 x16.
Adlink announced the second embedded board we have seen based on Intel’s new hexa- and octa-core H-series additions to its dual- and quad-core 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors. The Express-TL follows TQ’s TQMx110EB, which similarly deploys Tiger Lake-H on the 125 x 95mm COM Express Basic Type 6 form factor. TQ may be the first to market — it was previously listed as “coming soon,” but has now changed to “new.” The Express-TL is “preliminary.”
Congatec COM-HPC & COM Express Xeon modules target high-end IoT gateways, medical edge applications - CNX Software
Yesterday, we wrote about ADLink Express-TL COM Express Basic Size Type 6 module powered by the latest Intel Tiger Lake-H Xeon, Core, and Celeron processors designed for high-end industrial & embedded systems.
But as one would expect more such modules are coming to market, and Congatec announced both COM-HPC and COM Express CPU modules based on Intel Tiger Lake-H processors with target applications include high-end IoT gateways and medical edge applications. Let’s check out both conga-HPC/cTLH COM-HPC Client Size B modules (120mm x 120mm), as well as the conga-TS570 COM Express Basic Type 6 modules (125mm x 95mm).
[...]
congatec offers support for Microsoft Windows 10, Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, Linux, the Yocto Project, and RTS Hypervisor.
Pico-ITX board and compact system set sail on Elkhart Lake
Vecow’s “EPCB-1000” Pico-ITX SBC runs Linux or Win 10 on Intel’s dual-core Atom x6211E with up to 32GB DDR4, SATA, DP, 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.1, and 2x M.2 with SIM. The SBC also powers a “PCB-1000” box PC.
Vecow announced the Pico-ITX form-factor EPCB-1000 board and compact PCB-1000 embedded system along with a larger, more feature rich SPC-6000 system that similarly runs Linux or Win 10 on Intel’s Elkhart Lake processors. We already reported on the SPC-6000 shortly after Vecow announced the system back in Sep. 2020. We don’t see any changes except that the case is colored blue.
The Explore IoT Kit gets a mini-makeover | Arduino Blog
A year after the Arduino Education Explore IoT Kit launched globally, we’ve been improving the content of the kit and have made a few tweaks and upgrades!
Linux Kernel Work and Linux Foundation PR
Android and Linux apps can be moved between Virtual Desks in Chrome OS 92
Ever since Chrome OS launched its Virtual Desks feature, you’ve only been able to shift chrome tabs and web apps around between them. For anyone utilizing Crostini for Linux applications or the Google Play Store for Android apps, the very experience of using desks has likely felt incomplete. Neither of these could previously be moved between spaces, and have remained on the primary desk as a result. This has caused clutter and frustration, even if just a little. Google’s development team is now addressing this – as of Chrome OS 92, which is rolling out now, users will finally be able to move Linux and Android apps between virtual desks at will!
