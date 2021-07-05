Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Programming Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 3rd of August 2021 09:17:09 PM Filed under
Development
  • Getting started with wxWidgets on Linux

    Interested in developing a graphical user interface application for Linux, but not sure where to start? As a first step you select a fitting graphical user interface (GUI) library, followed by a programming language to develop your application in. wxWidgets is such a GUI library for C++. It’s also cross-platform and even offers bindings for other programming languages. This article helps you getting started with developing a GUI application using wxWidgets on Linux.

    [...]

    Once you selected the GUI library, your next step is to select the programming language for developing your GUI application. wxWidgets is a C++ library, so C++ is an obvious choice. However, bindings exist for other programming languages, making it possible to use those as well. For example Python, Ruby and Perl.

    The goal of this article is getting you started with wxWidgets on Linux. The focus lies on getting the development environment setup on your Linux system. Then together, we’ll create a Hello World! type GUI application in C++. You can use the resulting application as a starting point for developing your own GUI application. As whip-cream on top, I’ll also show you how you can build your wxWidgets based GUI application with the help of CMake.

  • Beatriz Martins de Carvalho: Mid-point: I got halfway through my internship and what do I do now?

    Finally today the part 4 of my Outreachy Saga came out, the mid-point was on 5/7/21 and as you can see I'm really late, this week had the theme: “Modifying Expectations”.

    But why did it take me so long to post? First, I had to internalize the topic a lot, because in my head I thought that when I reached this point, I would have achieved all the goals I had proposed at the beginning of the internship, but when the mid-point arrived, it seemed to me that I didn't have done anything and that my internship was going to end, as I didn't fulfill expectations.

  • Perl Weekly Challenge 124: Happy Women Day and Tug of War
  • Supply Chain Flaws Found in Python Package Repository

    Administrators overseeing the Python Package Index (PyPI) in recent days found themselves responding to vulnerabilities found in the repository of open source software, the latest security problems to hit the Python community.

    Most recently, the PyPI group sent out fixes for three vulnerabilities that were discovered by security researcher RyotaK and published on his blog. Two of the vulnerabilities could be used by bad actors to delete documentation or roles within the software package. The third flaw was found in a GitHub Actions workflow within the PyPI repository that, if exploited, could allow a hacker to write permission against the repository and launch malicious code on pypi.org.

  • How to Create an executable from a Python program

    Applications or scripts developed with the Python language can be converted into executables for the Windows operating system. In this way, they can be usedwithout having to install Python and are thus made available to as many people as possible. It is possible to perform this conversion with different modules created for this purpose. To use one of these modules, you must of course have previously installed Python on your machine.

  • Wanna use your Nvidia GPU for acceleration but put off by CUDA? OpenAI has a Python-based alternative

    If you’ve always wanted to program your Nvidia GPU to accelerate machine learning, image processing, and other workloads, but find Nv's CUDA too daunting or too much of a faff to learn, you’re in luck.

    OpenAI late last month released Triton, a Python-based environment that tries to help developers write and compile code to run on your Nvidia GPU much more easily without having to grapple with CUDA.

    The San Francisco upstart has been using Triton to optimize their software so that their machine-learning algorithms run more efficiently on specialized hardware. Building state-of-the-art models is costly, developers have to be able to train and tweak their performance quickly, which requires writing custom GPU kernels.

  • Visualising data as a PGM image

    An ASCII PGM file ("Portable Gray Map") is a simple text file that encodes a grayscale image. The image below is "face.pgm" and shows a scanning electron micrograph of the face of a tiny Australian millipede:

  • Linux Essentials - awk

    In this episode of Linux Essentials, we take a look at the awk command. With awk, you can leverage its power for the "manipulation of data files, text retrieval and processing, and for prototyping and experimenting with algorithms". In this particular video, we'll cover the basics of awk to get you started.

  • The Rust Programming Language Blog: The push for GATs stabilization

    The biggest reason for this decision is that there's still a bit of design and implementation work to actually make this usable. And while this is a nice feature, adding this in the future would be a backward-compatible change. We feel that it's better to get most of GATs stabilized and then come back and try to tackle this later than to block GATs for even longer. Also, GATs without object safety are still very powerful, so we don't lose much by defering this.

»

More in Tux Machines

Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 Gains Native SATA Support

Raspberry Pi OS now has SATA support built into the kernel. Before you rush to tear the hard drive from your PC and hook it up to your Pi, there?s a catch: you?ll need a Compute Module 4 instead of the standard 4B or 400 models. And for now you can?t boot from it. YouTuber and Jeff Geerling, who is responsible in part for the addition, has an insightful blog post on the matter, and a video essay embedded below. Read more

Ubuntu Blog: UbuntuOnAir update

It’s been a couple of months since we restarted UbuntuOnAir. We had a few ideas, and lots of aspirations, but we wanted to be realistic and work our way up. You can read about why we brought it back and why we didn’t use the more mainstream channel “Celebrate Ubuntu” elsewhere. Here I talk about some of the things we’ve done, some of the lessons we’ve learnt, and what’s next. If at any point you become curious and want to watch the videos head to ubuntuonair.com and scroll through. [...] We’ve done other things too, not as much as I’d have liked, but some. We’ve done a ‘gaming’ stream, a tutorial about making tutorials, and a chat with the engineers behind Ubuntu on the Raspberry Pi. They were all one-offs but with the potential to become a series/playlist with return appearances. There’s a sizable difference in the engagement figures with these videos though. The Raspberry Pi video did significantly better, both in terms of views and general engagement. We tracked this down to three factors; consistency, relevancy, and marketing. The consistency factor is inferred since the other videos we do have are all part of a consistent series and these are not. The relevancy factor is really unavoidable, from my work on Ubuntu on Raspberry previously I know that if you put ‘Raspberry Pi’ in a headline it’s going to do well. And marketing. In the beginning, we promoted the videos more openly. That isn’t to say we don’t still, but we have more things to promote now so it feels like the traffic to the videos is cannibalizing itself. Some food for thought. Read more

Devices With GNU/Linux Support and Arduino

  • Tiger Lake-H module claims to be first with PCIe Gen4 x16

    Adlink’s rugged, Linux-ready “Express-TL” COM Express Basic Type 6 module features up to octa-core Tiger Lake-H CPUs with up to 128GB DDR4, optional NVMe, quad 4K displays, 2.5GbE and GbE, 4x USB 3.2 Gen2, and PCIe Gen4 x16. Adlink announced the second embedded board we have seen based on Intel’s new hexa- and octa-core H-series additions to its dual- and quad-core 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors. The Express-TL follows TQ’s TQMx110EB, which similarly deploys Tiger Lake-H on the 125 x 95mm COM Express Basic Type 6 form factor. TQ may be the first to market — it was previously listed as “coming soon,” but has now changed to “new.” The Express-TL is “preliminary.”

  • Congatec COM-HPC & COM Express Xeon modules target high-end IoT gateways, medical edge applications - CNX Software

    Yesterday, we wrote about ADLink Express-TL COM Express Basic Size Type 6 module powered by the latest Intel Tiger Lake-H Xeon, Core, and Celeron processors designed for high-end industrial & embedded systems. But as one would expect more such modules are coming to market, and Congatec announced both COM-HPC and COM Express CPU modules based on Intel Tiger Lake-H processors with target applications include high-end IoT gateways and medical edge applications. Let’s check out both conga-HPC/cTLH COM-HPC Client Size B modules (120mm x 120mm), as well as the conga-TS570 COM Express Basic Type 6 modules (125mm x 95mm). [...] congatec offers support for Microsoft Windows 10, Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, Linux, the Yocto Project, and RTS Hypervisor.

  • Pico-ITX board and compact system set sail on Elkhart Lake

    Vecow’s “EPCB-1000” Pico-ITX SBC runs Linux or Win 10 on Intel’s dual-core Atom x6211E with up to 32GB DDR4, SATA, DP, 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.1, and 2x M.2 with SIM. The SBC also powers a “PCB-1000” box PC. Vecow announced the Pico-ITX form-factor EPCB-1000 board and compact PCB-1000 embedded system along with a larger, more feature rich SPC-6000 system that similarly runs Linux or Win 10 on Intel’s Elkhart Lake processors. We already reported on the SPC-6000 shortly after Vecow announced the system back in Sep. 2020. We don’t see any changes except that the case is colored blue.

  • The Explore IoT Kit gets a mini-makeover | Arduino Blog

    A year after the Arduino Education Explore IoT Kit launched globally, we’ve been improving the content of the kit and have made a few tweaks and upgrades!

Linux Kernel Work and Linux Foundation PR

  • Mainline Linux support for the ARM Primecell PL35X NAND controller

    It has been more than 7 years since the first draft of a Linux kernel driver for the ARM Primecell PL35X NAND controller was posted on a public mailing list. Maybe because of the lack of time, each new version was delayed so much that it actually needed another iteration just to catch up with the latest internal API changes in the MTD subsystem (quite a number of them happened in the last 2-3 years). The NAND controller itself is part of an ARM Primecell Static Memory bus Controller (SMC) which increased the overall complexity. Finally, the way the commands and data are shared with the memory controller is very specific to the SMC. All these technical points probably played against Xilinx engineers, and Bootlin was contracted in 2021 to finalize the work of getting the ARM Primecell PL35X NAND controller driver in the upstream Linux kernel.

  • EdgeXFoundry Rolls Out Second Major Release, Taking Developers to Ireland [Ed: Did Linux Foundation pay for this puff piece? Probably. And more on the way. Linux Foundation as a PR agency.]

    EdgeX Foundry, a project under the LF Edge umbrella organization within the Linux Foundation, has introduced a second major release with advances in API sets, message-based communications, and simplified and more secure interfaces.

  • EdgeX Foundry Releases the Most Modern, Secure, and Production-Ready Open Source IoT Framework

    EdgeX Foundry, a project under the LF Edge umbrella organization within the Linux Foundation, today announced it’s Ireland release. Focused on edge/IoT solutions, EdgeX Foundry’s second major release overhauls API sets, removes technical debt, provides more message-based communications, and simplifies and secures interface for adopters and developers, making the platform significantly easier to use and more reliable. “As a leading stage 3 project under LF Edge, the EdgeX Ireland release has expanded use cases across retail, building automation, smart cities, process control, and manufacturing,” said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge & IoT, at the Linux Foundation. “It’s a key to standardizing IoT frameworks across market verticals.”

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6