today's leftovers
-
The Institute for Computing in Research Announces Portland Cohort
Exposure to mentors, communities and the varied academic disciplines is a great opportunity for these budding scientists. Bridging the gap between programs like Outreachy (another member project of Conservancy's, Outreachy, which provides internships to historically underrepresented groups in technology), Google Summer of Code and other open source internship options with the academic programs like Research Experience for Undergraduates, the ICR is filling a vital role in connecting FOSS and the academy. Showing students computing tools used in industry and the workflows and day to day experiences of academics doing research. Typically these kind of positions are unpaid and not everyone has the luxury of working unpaid for a summer. It's this kind of equitable thinking that makes the ICR standout to us and why we are pleased to work with them.
-
Hacks.Mozilla.Org: How MDN’s autocomplete search works [Ed: Mozilla is already being outsourced to Microsoft proprietary software with NSA-connected keyloggers]
The code for all of this is in the Yari repo which is the project that builds and previews all of the MDN content. To find the exact code, click into the client/src/search.tsx source code and you’ll find all the code for lazy-loading, searching, preloading, and displaying autocomplete searches.
-
The Linux Desktop That Windows 11 Wishes It Could Be
The recent announcement of Windows 11 has a lot of Windows users excited. The previews that Microsoft has released reveal a modern and sleek operating system. But many Linux users can't help but notice that Windows 11 seems to be heavily inspired by the KDE Plasma desktop.
-
Linux overview | KDE NEON 20210729
In this video, I am going to show an overview of KDE NEON 20210729 and some of the applications pre-installed.
-
Most Reliable Hosting Company Sites in July 2021 [Ed: This is the first time I see GNU/Linux in all the top spots (there's usually at least one BSD in there)]
In July 2021, dinahosting had the most reliable hosting company site: it responded to all of Netcraft’s requests, with an average connection time of 75ms. dinahosting has appeared in the top 10 table five times in 2021 so far and offers its services from Interxion and Global Switch in Madrid. Customers can choose from a range of cloud and managed solutions as well as register domain names.
Bigstep, Webair and ServerStack appear in second, third and fourth places respectively. These sites responded to the same number of requests and were separated by average connection time. Bigstep’s bare metal cloud hosting provides the flexibility of cloud hosting without the associated overhead and performance reductions of virtualization. The bare metal offerings are available in data centres in the UK and Romania. Webair offers managed and private cloud services, storage and backup solutions from its eight facilities in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Montreal, London, Paris, Amsterdam and Singapore. ServerStack provides managed and dedicated solutions from its three data centres in North America and Amsterdam.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 378 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 Gains Native SATA Support
Raspberry Pi OS now has SATA support built into the kernel. Before you rush to tear the hard drive from your PC and hook it up to your Pi, there?s a catch: you?ll need a Compute Module 4 instead of the standard 4B or 400 models. And for now you can?t boot from it. YouTuber and Jeff Geerling, who is responsible in part for the addition, has an insightful blog post on the matter, and a video essay embedded below.
Ubuntu Blog: UbuntuOnAir update
It’s been a couple of months since we restarted UbuntuOnAir. We had a few ideas, and lots of aspirations, but we wanted to be realistic and work our way up. You can read about why we brought it back and why we didn’t use the more mainstream channel “Celebrate Ubuntu” elsewhere. Here I talk about some of the things we’ve done, some of the lessons we’ve learnt, and what’s next. If at any point you become curious and want to watch the videos head to ubuntuonair.com and scroll through. [...] We’ve done other things too, not as much as I’d have liked, but some. We’ve done a ‘gaming’ stream, a tutorial about making tutorials, and a chat with the engineers behind Ubuntu on the Raspberry Pi. They were all one-offs but with the potential to become a series/playlist with return appearances. There’s a sizable difference in the engagement figures with these videos though. The Raspberry Pi video did significantly better, both in terms of views and general engagement. We tracked this down to three factors; consistency, relevancy, and marketing. The consistency factor is inferred since the other videos we do have are all part of a consistent series and these are not. The relevancy factor is really unavoidable, from my work on Ubuntu on Raspberry previously I know that if you put ‘Raspberry Pi’ in a headline it’s going to do well. And marketing. In the beginning, we promoted the videos more openly. That isn’t to say we don’t still, but we have more things to promote now so it feels like the traffic to the videos is cannibalizing itself. Some food for thought.
Devices With GNU/Linux Support and Arduino
Linux Kernel Work and Linux Foundation PR
Recent comments
26 min 30 sec ago
1 hour 30 min ago
2 hours 47 min ago
2 hours 49 min ago
4 hours 7 min ago
5 hours 3 min ago
5 hours 17 min ago
5 hours 24 min ago
5 hours 31 min ago
6 hours 40 min ago