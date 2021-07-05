Language Selection

today's leftovers

  • The Institute for Computing in Research Announces Portland Cohort

    Exposure to mentors, communities and the varied academic disciplines is a great opportunity for these budding scientists. Bridging the gap between programs like Outreachy (another member project of Conservancy's, Outreachy, which provides internships to historically underrepresented groups in technology), Google Summer of Code and other open source internship options with the academic programs like Research Experience for Undergraduates, the ICR is filling a vital role in connecting FOSS and the academy. Showing students computing tools used in industry and the workflows and day to day experiences of academics doing research. Typically these kind of positions are unpaid and not everyone has the luxury of working unpaid for a summer. It's this kind of equitable thinking that makes the ICR standout to us and why we are pleased to work with them.

  • Hacks.Mozilla.Org: How MDN’s autocomplete search works [Ed: Mozilla is already being outsourced to Microsoft proprietary software with NSA-connected keyloggers]

    The code for all of this is in the Yari repo which is the project that builds and previews all of the MDN content. To find the exact code, click into the client/src/search.tsx source code and you’ll find all the code for lazy-loading, searching, preloading, and displaying autocomplete searches.

  • The Linux Desktop That Windows 11 Wishes It Could Be

    The recent announcement of Windows 11 has a lot of Windows users excited. The previews that Microsoft has released reveal a modern and sleek operating system. But many Linux users can't help but notice that Windows 11 seems to be heavily inspired by the KDE Plasma desktop.

  • Linux overview | KDE NEON 20210729

    In this video, I am going to show an overview of KDE NEON 20210729 and some of the applications pre-installed.

  • Most Reliable Hosting Company Sites in July 2021 [Ed: This is the first time I see GNU/Linux in all the top spots (there's usually at least one BSD in there)]

    In July 2021, dinahosting had the most reliable hosting company site: it responded to all of Netcraft’s requests, with an average connection time of 75ms. dinahosting has appeared in the top 10 table five times in 2021 so far and offers its services from Interxion and Global Switch in Madrid. Customers can choose from a range of cloud and managed solutions as well as register domain names.

    Bigstep, Webair and ServerStack appear in second, third and fourth places respectively. These sites responded to the same number of requests and were separated by average connection time. Bigstep’s bare metal cloud hosting provides the flexibility of cloud hosting without the associated overhead and performance reductions of virtualization. The bare metal offerings are available in data centres in the UK and Romania. Webair offers managed and private cloud services, storage and backup solutions from its eight facilities in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Montreal, London, Paris, Amsterdam and Singapore. ServerStack provides managed and dedicated solutions from its three data centres in North America and Amsterdam.

Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 Gains Native SATA Support

Raspberry Pi OS now has SATA support built into the kernel. Before you rush to tear the hard drive from your PC and hook it up to your Pi, there?s a catch: you?ll need a Compute Module 4 instead of the standard 4B or 400 models. And for now you can?t boot from it. YouTuber and Jeff Geerling, who is responsible in part for the addition, has an insightful blog post on the matter, and a video essay embedded below. Read more

Ubuntu Blog: UbuntuOnAir update

It’s been a couple of months since we restarted UbuntuOnAir. We had a few ideas, and lots of aspirations, but we wanted to be realistic and work our way up. You can read about why we brought it back and why we didn’t use the more mainstream channel “Celebrate Ubuntu” elsewhere. Here I talk about some of the things we’ve done, some of the lessons we’ve learnt, and what’s next. If at any point you become curious and want to watch the videos head to ubuntuonair.com and scroll through. [...] We’ve done other things too, not as much as I’d have liked, but some. We’ve done a ‘gaming’ stream, a tutorial about making tutorials, and a chat with the engineers behind Ubuntu on the Raspberry Pi. They were all one-offs but with the potential to become a series/playlist with return appearances. There’s a sizable difference in the engagement figures with these videos though. The Raspberry Pi video did significantly better, both in terms of views and general engagement. We tracked this down to three factors; consistency, relevancy, and marketing. The consistency factor is inferred since the other videos we do have are all part of a consistent series and these are not. The relevancy factor is really unavoidable, from my work on Ubuntu on Raspberry previously I know that if you put ‘Raspberry Pi’ in a headline it’s going to do well. And marketing. In the beginning, we promoted the videos more openly. That isn’t to say we don’t still, but we have more things to promote now so it feels like the traffic to the videos is cannibalizing itself. Some food for thought. Read more

Devices With GNU/Linux Support and Arduino

  • Tiger Lake-H module claims to be first with PCIe Gen4 x16

    Adlink’s rugged, Linux-ready “Express-TL” COM Express Basic Type 6 module features up to octa-core Tiger Lake-H CPUs with up to 128GB DDR4, optional NVMe, quad 4K displays, 2.5GbE and GbE, 4x USB 3.2 Gen2, and PCIe Gen4 x16. Adlink announced the second embedded board we have seen based on Intel’s new hexa- and octa-core H-series additions to its dual- and quad-core 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors. The Express-TL follows TQ’s TQMx110EB, which similarly deploys Tiger Lake-H on the 125 x 95mm COM Express Basic Type 6 form factor. TQ may be the first to market — it was previously listed as “coming soon,” but has now changed to “new.” The Express-TL is “preliminary.”

  • Congatec COM-HPC & COM Express Xeon modules target high-end IoT gateways, medical edge applications - CNX Software

    Yesterday, we wrote about ADLink Express-TL COM Express Basic Size Type 6 module powered by the latest Intel Tiger Lake-H Xeon, Core, and Celeron processors designed for high-end industrial & embedded systems. But as one would expect more such modules are coming to market, and Congatec announced both COM-HPC and COM Express CPU modules based on Intel Tiger Lake-H processors with target applications include high-end IoT gateways and medical edge applications. Let’s check out both conga-HPC/cTLH COM-HPC Client Size B modules (120mm x 120mm), as well as the conga-TS570 COM Express Basic Type 6 modules (125mm x 95mm). [...] congatec offers support for Microsoft Windows 10, Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, Linux, the Yocto Project, and RTS Hypervisor.

  • Pico-ITX board and compact system set sail on Elkhart Lake

    Vecow’s “EPCB-1000” Pico-ITX SBC runs Linux or Win 10 on Intel’s dual-core Atom x6211E with up to 32GB DDR4, SATA, DP, 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.1, and 2x M.2 with SIM. The SBC also powers a “PCB-1000” box PC. Vecow announced the Pico-ITX form-factor EPCB-1000 board and compact PCB-1000 embedded system along with a larger, more feature rich SPC-6000 system that similarly runs Linux or Win 10 on Intel’s Elkhart Lake processors. We already reported on the SPC-6000 shortly after Vecow announced the system back in Sep. 2020. We don’t see any changes except that the case is colored blue.

  • The Explore IoT Kit gets a mini-makeover | Arduino Blog

    A year after the Arduino Education Explore IoT Kit launched globally, we’ve been improving the content of the kit and have made a few tweaks and upgrades!

Linux Kernel Work and Linux Foundation PR

  • Mainline Linux support for the ARM Primecell PL35X NAND controller

    It has been more than 7 years since the first draft of a Linux kernel driver for the ARM Primecell PL35X NAND controller was posted on a public mailing list. Maybe because of the lack of time, each new version was delayed so much that it actually needed another iteration just to catch up with the latest internal API changes in the MTD subsystem (quite a number of them happened in the last 2-3 years). The NAND controller itself is part of an ARM Primecell Static Memory bus Controller (SMC) which increased the overall complexity. Finally, the way the commands and data are shared with the memory controller is very specific to the SMC. All these technical points probably played against Xilinx engineers, and Bootlin was contracted in 2021 to finalize the work of getting the ARM Primecell PL35X NAND controller driver in the upstream Linux kernel.

  • EdgeXFoundry Rolls Out Second Major Release, Taking Developers to Ireland [Ed: Did Linux Foundation pay for this puff piece? Probably. And more on the way. Linux Foundation as a PR agency.]

    EdgeX Foundry, a project under the LF Edge umbrella organization within the Linux Foundation, has introduced a second major release with advances in API sets, message-based communications, and simplified and more secure interfaces.

  • EdgeX Foundry Releases the Most Modern, Secure, and Production-Ready Open Source IoT Framework

    EdgeX Foundry, a project under the LF Edge umbrella organization within the Linux Foundation, today announced it’s Ireland release. Focused on edge/IoT solutions, EdgeX Foundry’s second major release overhauls API sets, removes technical debt, provides more message-based communications, and simplifies and secures interface for adopters and developers, making the platform significantly easier to use and more reliable. “As a leading stage 3 project under LF Edge, the EdgeX Ireland release has expanded use cases across retail, building automation, smart cities, process control, and manufacturing,” said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge & IoT, at the Linux Foundation. “It’s a key to standardizing IoT frameworks across market verticals.”

