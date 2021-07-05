Video: Steam Deck, Manjaro Cutefish Pre-Release, and Forking Software Isn't Always a Solution
-
5 hidden details about the Steam Deck.
From the virtual keyboard to the subtle hints of a new first-party title from Valve, here are 5 things you might have missed about the Steam Deck.
-
Manjaro Cutefish Pre-Release
Today we are looking at a pre-release of Manjaro Cutefish. It comes with Linux Kernel 5.13, based on Arch, and uses about 800MB to 1G of ram when idling. Enjoy!
-
Manjaro Cutefish Pre-Release Run Through
In this video, we are looking at Manjaro Cutefish Pre-Release.
-
Forking Software Isn't Always A Solution
Forking an application is one of the amazing benefits of using FOSS and while a lot of applications can certainly be managed there's a lot of other applications which while you can fork it actually maintaining that fork is completely unreasonable.
-
Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 Gains Native SATA Support
Raspberry Pi OS now has SATA support built into the kernel. Before you rush to tear the hard drive from your PC and hook it up to your Pi, there?s a catch: you?ll need a Compute Module 4 instead of the standard 4B or 400 models. And for now you can?t boot from it. YouTuber and Jeff Geerling, who is responsible in part for the addition, has an insightful blog post on the matter, and a video essay embedded below.
Ubuntu Blog: UbuntuOnAir update
It’s been a couple of months since we restarted UbuntuOnAir. We had a few ideas, and lots of aspirations, but we wanted to be realistic and work our way up. You can read about why we brought it back and why we didn’t use the more mainstream channel “Celebrate Ubuntu” elsewhere. Here I talk about some of the things we’ve done, some of the lessons we’ve learnt, and what’s next. If at any point you become curious and want to watch the videos head to ubuntuonair.com and scroll through. [...] We’ve done other things too, not as much as I’d have liked, but some. We’ve done a ‘gaming’ stream, a tutorial about making tutorials, and a chat with the engineers behind Ubuntu on the Raspberry Pi. They were all one-offs but with the potential to become a series/playlist with return appearances. There’s a sizable difference in the engagement figures with these videos though. The Raspberry Pi video did significantly better, both in terms of views and general engagement. We tracked this down to three factors; consistency, relevancy, and marketing. The consistency factor is inferred since the other videos we do have are all part of a consistent series and these are not. The relevancy factor is really unavoidable, from my work on Ubuntu on Raspberry previously I know that if you put ‘Raspberry Pi’ in a headline it’s going to do well. And marketing. In the beginning, we promoted the videos more openly. That isn’t to say we don’t still, but we have more things to promote now so it feels like the traffic to the videos is cannibalizing itself. Some food for thought.
Devices With GNU/Linux Support and Arduino
Linux Kernel Work and Linux Foundation PR
