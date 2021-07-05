Programming Leftovers Getting started with wxWidgets on Linux Interested in developing a graphical user interface application for Linux, but not sure where to start? As a first step you select a fitting graphical user interface (GUI) library, followed by a programming language to develop your application in. wxWidgets is such a GUI library for C++. It’s also cross-platform and even offers bindings for other programming languages. This article helps you getting started with developing a GUI application using wxWidgets on Linux. [...] Once you selected the GUI library, your next step is to select the programming language for developing your GUI application. wxWidgets is a C++ library, so C++ is an obvious choice. However, bindings exist for other programming languages, making it possible to use those as well. For example Python, Ruby and Perl. The goal of this article is getting you started with wxWidgets on Linux. The focus lies on getting the development environment setup on your Linux system. Then together, we’ll create a Hello World! type GUI application in C++. You can use the resulting application as a starting point for developing your own GUI application. As whip-cream on top, I’ll also show you how you can build your wxWidgets based GUI application with the help of CMake.

Beatriz Martins de Carvalho: Mid-point: I got halfway through my internship and what do I do now? Finally today the part 4 of my Outreachy Saga came out, the mid-point was on 5/7/21 and as you can see I'm really late, this week had the theme: “Modifying Expectations”. But why did it take me so long to post? First, I had to internalize the topic a lot, because in my head I thought that when I reached this point, I would have achieved all the goals I had proposed at the beginning of the internship, but when the mid-point arrived, it seemed to me that I didn't have done anything and that my internship was going to end, as I didn't fulfill expectations.

Supply Chain Flaws Found in Python Package Repository Administrators overseeing the Python Package Index (PyPI) in recent days found themselves responding to vulnerabilities found in the repository of open source software, the latest security problems to hit the Python community. Most recently, the PyPI group sent out fixes for three vulnerabilities that were discovered by security researcher RyotaK and published on his blog. Two of the vulnerabilities could be used by bad actors to delete documentation or roles within the software package. The third flaw was found in a GitHub Actions workflow within the PyPI repository that, if exploited, could allow a hacker to write permission against the repository and launch malicious code on pypi.org.

How to Create an executable from a Python program Applications or scripts developed with the Python language can be converted into executables for the Windows operating system. In this way, they can be usedwithout having to install Python and are thus made available to as many people as possible. It is possible to perform this conversion with different modules created for this purpose. To use one of these modules, you must of course have previously installed Python on your machine.

Wanna use your Nvidia GPU for acceleration but put off by CUDA? OpenAI has a Python-based alternative If you’ve always wanted to program your Nvidia GPU to accelerate machine learning, image processing, and other workloads, but find Nv's CUDA too daunting or too much of a faff to learn, you’re in luck. OpenAI late last month released Triton, a Python-based environment that tries to help developers write and compile code to run on your Nvidia GPU much more easily without having to grapple with CUDA. The San Francisco upstart has been using Triton to optimize their software so that their machine-learning algorithms run more efficiently on specialized hardware. Building state-of-the-art models is costly, developers have to be able to train and tweak their performance quickly, which requires writing custom GPU kernels.

Visualising data as a PGM image An ASCII PGM file ("Portable Gray Map") is a simple text file that encodes a grayscale image. The image below is "face.pgm" and shows a scanning electron micrograph of the face of a tiny Australian millipede:

Linux Essentials - awk In this episode of Linux Essentials, we take a look at the awk command. With awk, you can leverage its power for the "manipulation of data files, text retrieval and processing, and for prototyping and experimenting with algorithms". In this particular video, we'll cover the basics of awk to get you started.

The Rust Programming Language Blog: The push for GATs stabilization The biggest reason for this decision is that there's still a bit of design and implementation work to actually make this usable. And while this is a nice feature, adding this in the future would be a backward-compatible change. We feel that it's better to get most of GATs stabilized and then come back and try to tackle this later than to block GATs for even longer. Also, GATs without object safety are still very powerful, so we don't lose much by defering this.

Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 Gains Native SATA Support Raspberry Pi OS now has SATA support built into the kernel. Before you rush to tear the hard drive from your PC and hook it up to your Pi, there?s a catch: you?ll need a Compute Module 4 instead of the standard 4B or 400 models. And for now you can?t boot from it. YouTuber and Jeff Geerling, who is responsible in part for the addition, has an insightful blog post on the matter, and a video essay embedded below.