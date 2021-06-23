Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 4th of August 2021 05:23:30 AM
HowTos
  • How to automount volumes for Docker containers

    There are so many reasons you want to use volumes for your container deployments. The primary reason is to ensure persistent storage. Say, for example, you're deploying a WordPress instance via a Docker container. Not only do you want to give that container enough storage space to house all of the data it will require (especially as it scales), you want to make sure that data remains in play, even after the container is stopped or restarted. For that, you would use volumes.

  • How to install Adrift on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Adrift on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How to Install and Use Telnet on Ubuntu 20.04 - LinuxCapable

    Telnet is a protocol that allows you to connect to remote computers (called hosts) over a TCP/IP network using a client-server protocol to establish a connection to Transmission Control Protocol port number 23

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Telnet on Ubuntu 20.04 and 21.04.

  • How to Install phpMyAdmin on Rocky Linux 8

    phpMyAdmin is a web app for administering MySQL or MariaDB. With phpMyadmin, you can perform various database management tasks, and execute SQL queries from a graphical interface via a web browser. It is free, open-source, and written in the PHP language.

  • Junichi Uekawa: Wrote a tool to parse /sys/block/*/stat.

    Wrote a tool to parse /sys/block/*/stat. It's probably impossible for a human brain to appreciate the numbers so I made a web page that you can paste the contents and parse it from JS to emit some processed numbers. Probably iostat is the tool you want, but hey, sometimes you need this kind of stuff.

  • All zip and unzip File Operations on Linux – Linux Hint

    This tutorial explains all zip and unzip operations under Linux with practical examples and easy function descriptions.

  • How to find all failed ssh login attempts in Ubuntu – Linux Hint

    One of the normal tasks of administrators is to keep track of successful and failed login attempts to ensure that the environment is free of unwanted and illegal intrusions. Administrators can also look through the logs to see if there have been any security problems on the servers. A log file is created whenever someone tries to log in to a server using SSH. You may see the requested login date, timestamp, user account, and IP address. SSH was created as a protocol for creating connections between two systems that rely on a client/server architecture, allowing administrators and users to access the server or computer remotely.

    This protocol is most commonly used by the system and network administrators and anyone who wants to administer a computer remotely. One of the most prominent benefits is that it is in charge of encrypting the link session to improve security by prohibiting attackers from reading unencrypted passwords. The rsyslog daemon in Linux keeps track of every attempt to login to an SSH server and records it in a log file. Combining, showing, and filtering log files is the most basic approach for listing all failed SSH login attempts on Ubuntu. In this article, we will find all failed ssh login attempts in Ubuntu 20.04 Linux system.

  • How to install a specific Python version on Ubuntu – Linux Hint

    It is often the case that we install a program on our system, and it turns out that it’s the wrong version. This can lead to compatibility and performance issues since it may not communicate with third-party modules properly. Similar is the case with Python, and as vigilant programmers, we must figure out the correct version that we need. Therefore, in this guide, we will show you how to install a specific version of Python on your Ubuntu system.

Android Leftovers

Security Leftovers

  • UK's Ministry of Defence coughs up bug bounties for crowdsourced pentesting • The Register

    The Ministry of Defence has paid out the first bug bounties to ethical computer hackers who probed web-accessible systems for vulnerabilities, according to a cheery missive from HackerOne. A month-long "hacker security test" culminated in a couple of dozen folk being handed unspecified rewards – and marking the first public confirmation of HackerOne's UK government partnership.

  • Google revamps bug bounty program • The Register

    Google has revealed that its bug bounty program – which it styles a "Vulnerability Reward Program" – has paid out for 11,055 bugs found in its services since 2010. 11,055 bugs seems like a lot, but it's not out of step with other vendors. Microsoft's monthly Patch Tuesday packages regularly fix over 100 flaws, while Oracle's quarterly patch collections often contain well more than 300 pieces of corrective code. Across 11 years, the two abovementioned vendors would also produce over 11,000 bugs.

  • Linux Kernel Security Done Right (Google Security Blog)

    Over on the Google Security Blog, Kees Cook describes his vision for approaches to assuring kernel security in a more collaborative way. He sees a number of areas where companies could work together to make it easier for everyone to use recent kernels rather than redundantly backporting fixes to older kernel versions. It will take more engineers working on things like testing and its infrastructure, security

  • Linux Kernel Security Done Right

    As we approach its 30th Anniversary, Linux still remains the largest collaborative development project in the history of computing. The huge community surrounding Linux allows it to do amazing things and run smoothly. What's still missing, though, is sufficient focus to make sure that Linux fails well too. There's a strong link between code robustness and security: making it harder for any bugs to manifest makes it harder for security flaws to manifest. But that's not the end of the story. When flaws do manifest, it's important to handle them effectively.

Video: Steam Deck, Manjaro Cutefish Pre-Release, and Forking Software Isn't Always a Solution

  • 5 hidden details about the Steam Deck.

    From the virtual keyboard to the subtle hints of a new first-party title from Valve, here are 5 things you might have missed about the Steam Deck.

  • Manjaro Cutefish Pre-Release

    Today we are looking at a pre-release of Manjaro Cutefish. It comes with Linux Kernel 5.13, based on Arch, and uses about 800MB to 1G of ram when idling. Enjoy!

  • Manjaro Cutefish Pre-Release Run Through

    In this video, we are looking at Manjaro Cutefish Pre-Release.

  • Forking Software Isn't Always A Solution

    Forking an application is one of the amazing benefits of using FOSS and while a lot of applications can certainly be managed there's a lot of other applications which while you can fork it actually maintaining that fork is completely unreasonable.

today's leftovers

  • The Institute for Computing in Research Announces Portland Cohort

    Exposure to mentors, communities and the varied academic disciplines is a great opportunity for these budding scientists. Bridging the gap between programs like Outreachy (another member project of Conservancy's, Outreachy, which provides internships to historically underrepresented groups in technology), Google Summer of Code and other open source internship options with the academic programs like Research Experience for Undergraduates, the ICR is filling a vital role in connecting FOSS and the academy. Showing students computing tools used in industry and the workflows and day to day experiences of academics doing research. Typically these kind of positions are unpaid and not everyone has the luxury of working unpaid for a summer. It's this kind of equitable thinking that makes the ICR standout to us and why we are pleased to work with them.

  • Hacks.Mozilla.Org: How MDN’s autocomplete search works [Ed: Mozilla is already being outsourced to Microsoft proprietary software with NSA-connected keyloggers]

    The code for all of this is in the Yari repo which is the project that builds and previews all of the MDN content. To find the exact code, click into the client/src/search.tsx source code and you’ll find all the code for lazy-loading, searching, preloading, and displaying autocomplete searches.

  • The Linux Desktop That Windows 11 Wishes It Could Be

    The recent announcement of Windows 11 has a lot of Windows users excited. The previews that Microsoft has released reveal a modern and sleek operating system. But many Linux users can't help but notice that Windows 11 seems to be heavily inspired by the KDE Plasma desktop.

  • Linux overview | KDE NEON 20210729

    In this video, I am going to show an overview of KDE NEON 20210729 and some of the applications pre-installed.

  • Most Reliable Hosting Company Sites in July 2021 [Ed: This is the first time I see GNU/Linux in all the top spots (there's usually at least one BSD in there)]

    In July 2021, dinahosting had the most reliable hosting company site: it responded to all of Netcraft’s requests, with an average connection time of 75ms. dinahosting has appeared in the top 10 table five times in 2021 so far and offers its services from Interxion and Global Switch in Madrid. Customers can choose from a range of cloud and managed solutions as well as register domain names. Bigstep, Webair and ServerStack appear in second, third and fourth places respectively. These sites responded to the same number of requests and were separated by average connection time. Bigstep’s bare metal cloud hosting provides the flexibility of cloud hosting without the associated overhead and performance reductions of virtualization. The bare metal offerings are available in data centres in the UK and Romania. Webair offers managed and private cloud services, storage and backup solutions from its eight facilities in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Montreal, London, Paris, Amsterdam and Singapore. ServerStack provides managed and dedicated solutions from its three data centres in North America and Amsterdam.

