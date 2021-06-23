As we approach its 30th Anniversary, Linux still remains the largest collaborative development project in the history of computing. The huge community surrounding Linux allows it to do amazing things and run smoothly. What's still missing, though, is sufficient focus to make sure that Linux fails well too. There's a strong link between code robustness and security: making it harder for any bugs to manifest makes it harder for security flaws to manifest. But that's not the end of the story. When flaws do manifest, it's important to handle them effectively.

Over on the Google Security Blog, Kees Cook describes his vision for approaches to assuring kernel security in a more collaborative way. He sees a number of areas where companies could work together to make it easier for everyone to use recent kernels rather than redundantly backporting fixes to older kernel versions. It will take more engineers working on things like testing and its infrastructure, security

Google has revealed that its bug bounty program – which it styles a "Vulnerability Reward Program" – has paid out for 11,055 bugs found in its services since 2010. 11,055 bugs seems like a lot, but it's not out of step with other vendors. Microsoft's monthly Patch Tuesday packages regularly fix over 100 flaws, while Oracle's quarterly patch collections often contain well more than 300 pieces of corrective code. Across 11 years, the two abovementioned vendors would also produce over 11,000 bugs.

The Ministry of Defence has paid out the first bug bounties to ethical computer hackers who probed web-accessible systems for vulnerabilities, according to a cheery missive from HackerOne. A month-long "hacker security test" culminated in a couple of dozen folk being handed unspecified rewards – and marking the first public confirmation of HackerOne's UK government partnership.

Video: Steam Deck, Manjaro Cutefish Pre-Release, and Forking Software Isn't Always a Solution 5 hidden details about the Steam Deck. From the virtual keyboard to the subtle hints of a new first-party title from Valve, here are 5 things you might have missed about the Steam Deck.

Manjaro Cutefish Pre-Release Today we are looking at a pre-release of Manjaro Cutefish. It comes with Linux Kernel 5.13, based on Arch, and uses about 800MB to 1G of ram when idling. Enjoy!

Manjaro Cutefish Pre-Release Run Through In this video, we are looking at Manjaro Cutefish Pre-Release.

Forking Software Isn't Always A Solution Forking an application is one of the amazing benefits of using FOSS and while a lot of applications can certainly be managed there's a lot of other applications which while you can fork it actually maintaining that fork is completely unreasonable.