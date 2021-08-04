Submitted by MeeMaw on Wednesday 4th of August 2021 03:05:22 PM

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the August 2021 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is led by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.

In the August 2021 issue:

* Happy 30th Birthday, Linux!

* Short Topix: Microsoft? Has Its Own Linux??

* Inkscape Tutorial: New Release Highlights

* Audacity: Now Considered Spyware

* Email Self Defense: A Guide To Fighting Surveillance With GnuPG Encryption

* Streaming From PCLinuxOS To Your Smart TV

* Linuxera: A Former Forum Admin Could Use Our Help

* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Home-Style Beef and Potato Skillet

* And much more inside!

This month’s cover was designed by parnote.

