Managing MySQL or MariaDB using a web-based GUI application – PhpMyAdmin is a lot easier than using the command line. Hence, if you want to install PhpMyAdmin on Rocky Linux 8 then here is a tutorial to help you with that. phpMyAdmin is free to use PHP-based application distributed under open source licenses and one of the popular tools on various web hosting to manage MySQL databases. It allows the users to perform create, delete, export, import, creating PDF graphics of the database layout and more database-related tasks but with GUI and with a few clicks of the mouse.

fping is a program to send ICMP echo probes to network hosts, similar to ping, but much better performing when pinging multiple hosts. fping has a very long history: Roland Schemers did publish a first version of it in 1992 and it has established itself since then as a standard tool for network diagnostics and statistics. Fping stands for fast ping, and its main differentiation with the regular ping is that it gives you the ability to scan a list of hosts (either coming from a file, an IP range, or a subnet) and tells you which ones are alive. Other than that, it can do pretty much everything the good old ‘original’ ping can do in terms of latency, configuring payload, IPv4/IPv6, etc.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Postman on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Postman is basically used for creating, testing, and managing the APIs(Application Programming Interface). Postman is largely available on many operating systems and is used for API integrations. The collections in Postman make it easy to use and it is compatible with Linux as well. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Postman on a CentOS 8.

Inkscape 1.1 was released on May 24, 2021. It's the latest major Inkscape release. Let's look at some of the new features. --- A Welcome dialog, which is different. Choices for a new document's size or file to open are available. In the left column under "Time to Draw" are: Existing Files - This is self-explanatory; your previously created files would be listed here, Print - You can choose the page size you want when starting a new project, Screen - This gives you choices for your monitor resolution, Video - Lets you choose the type of video you want to create, Social - This contains pre-formatted templates for items to be uploaded to social media sites like Facebook, Snapchat, LinkedIn, etc., Other - This includes preformatted templates for icons and name tags.

Image editors are applications that are liked and needed by many people, from professional designers, students, or for those who have certain hobbies. Especially in this digital era, more and more people need image editors for various reasons. This article will introduce some of the open source image editors that you can use on Fedora Linux. You may need to install the software mentioned. If you are unfamiliar with how to add software packages in Fedora Linux, see my earlier article Things to do after installing Fedora 34 Workstation. Here is a list of a few apps for daily needs in the image editors category.