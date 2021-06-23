today's leftovers
-
Reviewing my first OpenBSD port, and what I'd do differently 10 years later
The first port I ever sent was Beret, a 2D puzzle-platformer game. I guess even from the beginning I was helping out thfr@ in his #PlayOnBSD project. I cannot find the very first attempt at it, as it seems I linked a tarball from a server that has since gone to the great bitbucket in the sky. So I have the first tarball I posted instead.
-
Exploring how culture and computing intersect
-
Many Interesting Talks On Deck For The X.Org Developers Conference 2021
The program/schedule for this year's XDC21 X.Org Developers' Conference was posted this week ahead of the event occurring in mid-September. There are many interesting talks about X.Org and beyond, which in recent years largely revolve around Mesa and Wayland.
The 2021 X.Org Developers Conference is once again being a virtual event given the pandemic. Intel folks are again organizing much of the event as well as Intel being the sole platinum sponsor of the event...
[...]
- David Edmundson with KDE will talk about ongoing work and an early proof-of-concept for increasing Wayland robustness so should the compositor crash it doesn't bring down the entire session.
-
Full-Time Open Source
Adam: Hello, and welcome to Corecursive. I’m Adam Gordon Bell. Each episode someone shares the story of a piece of software being built. Today’s show, How to Quit Your Job and Work on Open Source Full Time. This story has it all, balancing open source work and full-time employment, building up enough supporters and enough savings to leave your job. The hardest part to me which is explaining leaving your job to your significant other and to your family and friends.
And then, also what do you do if your project succeeds, and then someone forks it and builds a commercial business around it? There’s a lot more as well dealing with hacker news feedback, how to improve upon the C programming language and how to be super ambitious without seeming arrogant. And my guest is this guy.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 406 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
A quick update on libadwaita’s animation API
Last time we left on the general API design. Since then I’ve been refactoring the existing animation-related code so we can reuse it for our public API. Part of that refactoring has been converting the current boxed-type adwaita animation code into a gobject class. I’ve learned a lot of how GObject works under the hood by doing so, so I expect to be a lot quicker implementing the next milestones. [...] I quickly prototyped a demo page for said timed animations (which is highly WIP, from design to phrasing):
today's howtos
EndeavourOS Development in full throttle
In our previous article, we informed you we removed the Indian mirror Ghead due to technical issues. Unfortunately, we still haven’t received any updates on the progress of the issues and we will inform you as soon as we received any news from the mirror admin. For our Indian community, we recommend using the Freedif mirror located in Vietnam as the nearest server or the Tuna mirror in China. The Dutch mirror admin for Easylee announced that the content moved to a new server, also located in The Netherlands with a whopping 10Gbit connection, widening the reach of this server. The server also is an Arch mirror and is called https://mirror.erickochen.nl, so those who want to rank it on top can use it also for the mainstream Arch updates. If your system is up-to-date and you have run eos-pacdiff, the mirror has already replaced the Easylee mirror in etc/pacman.d/endeavouros-mirrorlist . If you’d looked in that script, you also noticed we gained another German mirror https://mirror.moson.org, thanks to our community member @moson. Thank you for offering us space on your server and improving our user experience with that.
Kaisen Linux Rolling 1.8 Release Notes
New revision of the rolling. Real final 1.x release. Revision of the NETINST ISO. Codename: Rolling This release is in fact a "1.7.1". There are no changes to the distribution except for some updates and additions and updates to the default profile. When updating the tasksel tool which allows here to integrate the selection of tools as well as the deactivation of services directly in the installer, the configurator was removed and "broke" some things offered by the old configurator (launched post-installation). The disabling of services as well as the complete installation of guests and the activation of VirtualBox at startup if installed, can no longer be done via the tools provided for Kaisen unless you update the ISO, which is done here. This is the only reason and the only change since 1.7.
Recent comments
12 min 26 sec ago
3 hours 37 min ago
3 hours 40 min ago
4 hours 20 min ago
21 hours 26 min ago
21 hours 50 min ago
22 hours 34 min ago
23 hours 38 min ago
1 day 56 min ago
1 day 57 min ago