Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Opening black boxes with statement tracing | Red Hat Developer
Imagine you're a programmer with a problem: Your code is linked to a library that you're unfamiliar with. The code should work, but it doesn't. It almost works, but something is wrong inside the library. Another program works correctly with the same part of the same library. So, now what? It's probably a silly problem, but how will you locate it?
In a scenario like this one, you could be in for some serious source code gazing, documentation digestion, and mailing list archaeology. If that fails, it's time to reach out to human experts and hope for the best. Or, you could try to save time with a clever tool. I was recently hit with several code traps like this one. Fortunately, I'm familiar with SystemTap.
Managing stateful applications with Kubernetes Operators in Golang | Red Hat Developer
You can use Kubernetes Operators to set up automatic resource management for services in your applications. In a previous article, I described this pattern and how to create an operator in the Go language. In this article, we will continue to explore the pattern, this time by creating a Kubernetes Operator in Go to keep a WordPress site up to date. I recommend reading or reviewing the earlier article before starting this one.
Cockpit Project: Cockpit 250
Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly.
Here are the release notes from Cockpit 250 and cockpit-machines 249:
Fedora Community Blog: Community Blog monthly summary: July 2021
In July, we published 12 posts. The site had 2,979 visits from 1,931 unique viewers
Using Amazon EFS with Podman running on RHEL EC2
Podman is a daemonless container engine for developing, managing, and running OCI containers on your Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) system. In this post, I will create a photo gallery running in a Podman container on a RHEL Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) instance, where the photos displayed by the website are stored on the EC2 instances connected to AWS Elastic File System (EFS) across multiple Availability Zones (AZs).
Amazon Elastic File System (Amazon EFS) provides a serverless, set-and-forget elastic file system that can be used with AWS cloud services and on-premise resources. It’s built to scale on demand to petabytes without disrupting applications. Amazon EFS helps eliminate the need to provision and manage capacity to accommodate growth.
Improve Linux performance, trigger Ansible with Git push, and more tips for sysadmins | Enable Sysadmin
July 2021 was a record-breaking month for Enable Sysadmin. We published 25 articles and received over 660,000 page views from over 450,000 unique visitors. Today, we are looking back at our top 10 articles to give readers a chance to catch up on any of the great content they might have missed. In this list, you will see various topics covered, and we are confident that some, if not all, will be of interest to you.
Hybrid work by the numbers: 14 stats to see | The Enterprisers Project
By at least one measure, people are returning – or planning to return – to the traditional office in 2021. A Deloitte survey of 275 executives conducted in April found that more than two-thirds of respondents (67 percent) were still fully remote at the time. But 64 percent expected their organization to return to the office at some point in 2021, and another 25 percent said they’d already reopened.
In spite of some high-flying predictions – and high-profile company announcements – about long-term shifts to working from home, just two percent of the executives in the Deloitte survey said their organizations would remain permanently remote.
IT hiring: 5 ways to evolve your strategy
COVID-19 has fundamentally changed how we work – and how we think about work – today and well into the future. As a result, it has prompted a reboot of how organizations recruit and onboard new employees.
The struggles of the past year have also prompted many workers to rethink their career priorities, quitting their jobs in extraordinary numbers – with a record 4 million people doing so in April alone, according to the U.S. Labor Department. This has ushered in an era some pundits are calling “The Great Resignation,” creating a higher-than-usual demand for workers. And this has many employers – especially those in high-demand technology settings – scrambling to find adequate talent to fill the many job openings.
CIOs in particular are struggling to accelerate digital transformation and ensure the latest technologies are available, a requirement for attracting tech-savvy workers – and of course, the customers they are striving to please.
A quick update on libadwaita’s animation API
Last time we left on the general API design. Since then I’ve been refactoring the existing animation-related code so we can reuse it for our public API. Part of that refactoring has been converting the current boxed-type adwaita animation code into a gobject class. I’ve learned a lot of how GObject works under the hood by doing so, so I expect to be a lot quicker implementing the next milestones. [...] I quickly prototyped a demo page for said timed animations (which is highly WIP, from design to phrasing):
today's howtos
EndeavourOS Development in full throttle
In our previous article, we informed you we removed the Indian mirror Ghead due to technical issues. Unfortunately, we still haven’t received any updates on the progress of the issues and we will inform you as soon as we received any news from the mirror admin. For our Indian community, we recommend using the Freedif mirror located in Vietnam as the nearest server or the Tuna mirror in China. The Dutch mirror admin for Easylee announced that the content moved to a new server, also located in The Netherlands with a whopping 10Gbit connection, widening the reach of this server. The server also is an Arch mirror and is called https://mirror.erickochen.nl, so those who want to rank it on top can use it also for the mainstream Arch updates. If your system is up-to-date and you have run eos-pacdiff, the mirror has already replaced the Easylee mirror in etc/pacman.d/endeavouros-mirrorlist . If you’d looked in that script, you also noticed we gained another German mirror https://mirror.moson.org, thanks to our community member @moson. Thank you for offering us space on your server and improving our user experience with that.
Kaisen Linux Rolling 1.8 Release Notes
New revision of the rolling. Real final 1.x release. Revision of the NETINST ISO. Codename: Rolling This release is in fact a "1.7.1". There are no changes to the distribution except for some updates and additions and updates to the default profile. When updating the tasksel tool which allows here to integrate the selection of tools as well as the deactivation of services directly in the installer, the configurator was removed and "broke" some things offered by the old configurator (launched post-installation). The disabling of services as well as the complete installation of guests and the activation of VirtualBox at startup if installed, can no longer be done via the tools provided for Kaisen unless you update the ISO, which is done here. This is the only reason and the only change since 1.7.
