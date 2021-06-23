‘Mousai’ is Song Recognition App for Linux
Next time you want to identify a song you hear in a TV show, movie, or other video give Mousai a go.
Mousai by SeaDve is a song recognition app for Linux desktop (and named after the ancient Greek Goddess of song and music). Built in GTK and leveraging the AudD song recognition API, Mousai is basically Shazam for Linux.
Open Mousai, hit the ‘listen’ button, play the song you want to identify (ideally in vague proximity to your laptop’s microphone) wait a few seconds, and bam: it tells you the song name and who performs it.
A quick update on libadwaita’s animation API
Last time we left on the general API design. Since then I’ve been refactoring the existing animation-related code so we can reuse it for our public API. Part of that refactoring has been converting the current boxed-type adwaita animation code into a gobject class. I’ve learned a lot of how GObject works under the hood by doing so, so I expect to be a lot quicker implementing the next milestones. [...] I quickly prototyped a demo page for said timed animations (which is highly WIP, from design to phrasing):
EndeavourOS Development in full throttle
In our previous article, we informed you we removed the Indian mirror Ghead due to technical issues. Unfortunately, we still haven’t received any updates on the progress of the issues and we will inform you as soon as we received any news from the mirror admin. For our Indian community, we recommend using the Freedif mirror located in Vietnam as the nearest server or the Tuna mirror in China. The Dutch mirror admin for Easylee announced that the content moved to a new server, also located in The Netherlands with a whopping 10Gbit connection, widening the reach of this server. The server also is an Arch mirror and is called https://mirror.erickochen.nl, so those who want to rank it on top can use it also for the mainstream Arch updates. If your system is up-to-date and you have run eos-pacdiff, the mirror has already replaced the Easylee mirror in etc/pacman.d/endeavouros-mirrorlist . If you’d looked in that script, you also noticed we gained another German mirror https://mirror.moson.org, thanks to our community member @moson. Thank you for offering us space on your server and improving our user experience with that.
Kaisen Linux Rolling 1.8 Release Notes
New revision of the rolling. Real final 1.x release. Revision of the NETINST ISO. Codename: Rolling This release is in fact a "1.7.1". There are no changes to the distribution except for some updates and additions and updates to the default profile. When updating the tasksel tool which allows here to integrate the selection of tools as well as the deactivation of services directly in the installer, the configurator was removed and "broke" some things offered by the old configurator (launched post-installation). The disabling of services as well as the complete installation of guests and the activation of VirtualBox at startup if installed, can no longer be done via the tools provided for Kaisen unless you update the ISO, which is done here. This is the only reason and the only change since 1.7.
