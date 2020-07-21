Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 5th of August 2021 06:56:18 AM Filed under
HowTos
  • How to reduce PDF size in Ubuntu

    All of us use LibreOffice or Microsoft Word programs to create documents that can be exported in PDF format. Sometimes, however, these PDF files tend to get too large and unwieldy in size. Many websites have size restrictions on the files you upload; therefore, it causes a real headache when the file is too big. There are several solutions to this problem, which we will discuss and discuss in this article.

  • What Is Kali Undercover? How to Install It on Linux

    Imagine that you're using Kali Linux, your favorite penetration testing OS, in public. You don't want someone to give you strange looks while you're performing a network scan through the terminal, right?

    Offensive Security, the company that maintains Kali Linux, has developed a quick solution for this. Kali's undercover mode can change the appearance of your desktop, making it look like a traditional Windows system, the one which is familiar to most people.

    In this article, you will learn more about Kali Undercover, how to use it, and the steps to install it on your Linux system.

  • How to install MetaTrader 4 with the KOT4X Broker on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install MetaTrader 4 with the KOT4X Broker on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How to Execute Curl With Kubectl – Linux Hint

    The command-line tool cURL or Curl, which refers to client URL, is used by developers to transport data to and from a server. At its most basic level, Curl allows you to communicate with a server by defining the destination in the form of a URL and the data you wish to transmit. Curl operates on practically every platform and supports a variety of protocols, which include HTTP and HTTPS. This makes Curl suitable for testing connectivity from a local server to most edge devices or from practically any device. Curl is nearly ubiquitous, whether it’s for validating an API’s output before sending it to production or just requesting a response from a website to ensure it’s not down. Curl is a popular and powerful command. It comes in handy when you are reliant on the command line. It comes with a variety of features and supports a range of protocols. That’s a compelling reason to master this command. Curl commands are intended to be used as a technique to test URL connectivity and a data transmission tool. On the client-side, Curl is driven by libcurl, a free URL transfer library. Because it is developed to function without user interaction, this technology is preferred for automation. Curl can transport several files at once. In the following guide, we are going to check out the usage of the curl command using kubectl in Ubuntu 20.04 operating system.

  • How to Enable ZFS Compression – Linux Hint

    The file system compression feature compresses the files stored on the file system automatically to save the precious disk space of your storage device.
    Like many other file systems, the ZFS file system also supports file system-level compression.

    The benefits of ZFS file system compression are:

    Sleepy Saves Disk Spaces: As I have mentioned, when ZFS compression is enabled, the files you store on your ZFS pool/file system are compressed to save disk space.

    ii) Reduces File Access Time: Processors these days are very fast. They can decompress files in real-time. So, it takes less time to decompress a file than to retrieve it from a storage device (i.e., hard drive). As compressed files take less storage area, they can be retrieved faster from the storage device (i.e., hard drive) than uncompressed files and can be decompressed on the fly. Overall, this reduces file access time and improves the file system performance.

    This article will show you how to enable compression on your ZFS pool and file systems. I will also show you how local and inherited compression of ZFS pool and file systems works. So, let’s get started.

  • How Do I Check My UFW Log? – Linux Hint

    This tutorial explains how to enable UFW (Uncomplicated Firewall) logging and how to read the logs. A firewall is critical to maintain security on your linux and ubuntu systems.

    After reading this tutorial, you will know how to find and read UFW logs. For a complete UFW tutorial, you can read Working with Debian Firewalls (UFW).

  • How to open Google Chrome from the Terminal in Ubuntu? – Linux Hint

    Although most versions of Ubuntu come with Mozilla Firefox installed as the default browser, having Google Chrome installed has its fair advantages. Google Chrome has been the superior choice when it comes to browsing on a desktop, having support for most plugins and a variety of add-ons, the likes of which cannot be found on any other browser.

    This makes Google Chrome an ideal browser and a must-have no matter which operating system you are running. This guide will help you install Google Chrome on Ubuntu and instructions to use it with the help of the Terminal.

    Although this guide is meant for versions of Ubuntu, it should work the same way for any Linux Distribution.

  • How to limit ssh with UFW – Linux Hint

    This tutorial explains how to limit the ssh access using UFW (Uncomplicated Firewall), denying connections from IP addresses who failed to establish a minimum of 6 connections within 30 seconds.

    This feature is very useful for protocols supporting login authenticated connections such as ssh or ftp among others, preventing brute force attacks.

  • How to add secondary IP address on RHEL/CentOS 8

    Sometimes, you might have to assign a secondary IP address to a single Network Interface Card (NIC) on RHEL 8 and CentOS 8 systems.

    There are numerous reasons for this and some of them, such as application requirement or installation of SSL certificate.

    There are two ways to add a secondary IP address to the RHEL 7 and CentOS 7 network interface.

  • Avoid Head Spinning

    If you’re like me and constantly keep triggering it by accident (Blender zooming being Inkscape’s panning having to do with it), you’ll be happy to learn it can be completely disabled. Sip on your favorite beverage and dive into the thick preferences dialog again (Edit>Preferences), this time you’re searching for Lock canvas rotation by default in the Interface section. One more thing that might throw you off is that you need to restart Inkscape for the change to have any effect.

Android Leftovers

Get More of Everything With the "Get New" Button in KDE Plasma

KDE Plasma is a desktop tweaker’s dream come true. You can virtually change every aspect of the desktop, from adding widgets and changing fonts, to trying out over-the-top effects and transformative themes. With most interfaces, you need to know where to look online to find these sorts of tweaks, but KDE spares you the effort. There’s a handy little magic button that delivers the goods right to your desktop. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Dave Airlie: crocus misrendering of the week

    The bottom image is crocus vs 965 on top. This only happened on Gen4->5, so Ironlake and GM45 were my test machines. I burned a lot of time trying to work this out. I trimmed the traces down, dumped a stupendous amount of batchbuffers, turned off UBO push constants, dump all the index and vertex buffers, tried some RGBx changes, but nothing was rushing to hit me, except that the vertex shaders produced were different. However they were different for many reasons, due to the optimization pipelines the mesa state tracker runs vs the 965 driver. Inputs and UBO loads were in different places so there was a lot of noise in the shaders. I ported the trace to a piglit GL application so I could easier hack on the shaders and GL, with that I trimmed it down even further (even if I did burn some time on a misplace */+ typo). Using the ported app, I removed all uniform buffer loads and then split the vertex shader in half (it was quite large, but had two chunks). I finally then could spot the difference in the NIR shaders.

  • X.Org Server Adds "Fake Screen FPS" Option

    The X.Org Server has picked up a new "-fakescreenfps" option to help with VNC and other remote display scenarios. Currently when any main hardware screen is powered off, the X.Org Server initializes the fake screen to a one second update interval. The X.Org Server will keep to that one second update interval for fake screens even if VNC or other remote viewing software is running, until the physical display is powered on.

  • FluBot malware spreads to Australia

    The FluBot strain of Android banking malware, which was initially observed in Spain in late 2020 before spreading more widely across Europe over the following months, is now targeting Australian banks. Once installed, FluBot periodically sends a list of apps installed on the device to one of its command-and-control servers. The server responds with a list of apps the malware should overlay. Upon one of these apps being launched, FluBot immediately displays an overlay on top of the legitimate app. The overlays impersonate the legitimate apps and are designed to collect the victim’s online banking credentials, which are sent to the criminals operating FluBot via the command-and-control server.

  • Bits relating to Alpine security initiatives in July – Ariadne's Space

    Another month has passed, and we’ve gotten a lot of work done. No big announcements to make, but lots of incremental progress, bikeshedding and meetings. We have been laying the ground work for several initiatives in Alpine 3.15, as well as working with other groups to find a path forward on vulnerability information sharing.

  • Linux Plumbers Conference: Android Microconference Accepted into 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference

    We are pleased to announce that the Android Microconference has been accepted into the 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference. The past Android microconferences have been centered around the idea that it was primarily a synchronization point between the Android kernel team and the rest of the community to inform them on what they have been doing. With the help of last year’s focus on the Generic Kernel Image[1] (GKI), this year’s Android microconference will instead be an opportunity to foster a higher level of collaboration between the Android and Linux kernel communities. Discussions will be centered on the goal of ensuring that both the Android and Linux development moves in a lockstep fashion going forward.

  • Vaccines + Masks for Safe In-Person Events – Read About All On-Site Safety Protocols [Ed: Linux Foundation discriminates and is not inclusive. "A vaccine verification app will be used to confirm vaccination status" means that Linux Foundation now mandates surveillance devices with back doors for all attendees. This is antithetical to a lot of Free software; they do not accept paper proof. There are commercial interests in the mix]

    The Linux Foundation is ecstatic to return to in-person events next month; we know how important these face-to-face gatherings are to accelerating collaboration and innovation in the open source community. [...] As announced previously, in-person attendees will be required to be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. A vaccine verification app will be used to confirm vaccination status.

  • Petter Reinholdtsen: Mechanic's words in five languages, English, Norwegian and Northern Sámi editions

    Almost thirty years ago, some forward looking people interested in metal work and Northern Sámi, decided to create a list of words used in Northern Sámi metal work. After almost ten years this resulted in a dictionary database, published as the book "Mekanihkkársánit : Mekanikerord = Mekaanisen alan sanasto = Mechanic's words" in 1999. The story of this work is available from the pen of Svein Lund, one of the leading actors behind this effort. They even got the dictionary approved by the Sámi Parliament of Norway as the recommended metal work words to use. Fast forward twenty years, I came across this work when I recently became interested in metal work, and started watching educational and funny videos on the topic, like the ones from mrpete222 and This Old Tony. But they all talk English, but I wanted to know what the tools and techniques they used were called in Norwegian. Trying to track down a good dictionary from English to Norwegian, after much searching, I came across the database of words created almost thirty years ago, with translations into English, Norwegian, Northern Sámi, Swedish and Finnish. This gave me a lot of the Norwegian phrases I had been looking for. To make it easier for the next person trying to track down a good Norwegian dictionary for the metal worker, and because I knew the person behind the database from my Skolelinux / Debian Edu days, I decided to ask if the database could be released to the public without any usage limitations, in other words as a Creative Commons licensed data set. And happily, after consulting with the Sámi Parliament of Norway, the database is now available with the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license from my gitlab repository.

  • Lang team August update

    This week the lang team held its August planning meeting. We normally hold these meetings on the first Wednesday of every month. We had a short meeting this month, just planning and scheduling the design meetings for the remainder of the month. After each meeting, we post an update (like this one!) with notes and meeting announcements.

  • Dirk Eddelbuettel: x13binary 1.1.57-1 on CRAN: New Upstream, New M1 Binary

    Christoph and I are please to share that a new release 1.1.57-1 of x13binary, of the X-13ARIMA-SEATS program by the US Census Bureau (with updated upstream release 1.1.57) is now on CRAN. The x13binary package takes the pain out of installing X-13ARIMA-SEATS by making it a fully resolved CRAN dependency. For example, when installing the excellent seasonal package by Christoph, then X-13ARIMA-SEATS will get pulled in via the x13binary package and things just work. Just depend on x13binary and on all major OSs supported by R you should have an X-13ARIMA-SEATS binary installed which will be called seamlessly by the higher-level packages such as seasonal or gunsales. With this the full power of the what is likely the world’s most sophisticated deseasonalization and forecasting package is now at your fingertips and the R prompt, just like any other of the 17960+ CRAN packages. You can read more about this (and the seasonal package) in the Journal of Statistical Software paper by Christoph and myself. This release brings a new upstream release as well as binaries. We continue to support two Linux flavours (theh standard x86_64 as well as armv7l), windows and for a first time two macOS flavour. In addition to the existing Intel binary we now have a native built using the arm64 “M1” chip (with thanks to Kirill for the assist).

  • [LibreOffice] Tender to implement support for editing and creation of a Dynamic Diagram feature (#202108-02)

    The Document Foundation (TDF) is the charitable entity behind the world’s leading free/libre open source (FLOSS) office suite LibreOffice. We are looking for an individual or company to implement support for editing and creation of Dynamic Diagrams. The work has to be developed on LibreOffice master, so that it will be released in the next major version. The task is to solve the following problem: Our existing “SmartArt” import uses the fallback stream in OOX files (and has some issues). It therefore gives us only the draw shapes that are imported, so we lose the original layout. Additionally, in older file versions we don’t have the cached shapes, and therefore can’t render anything. The solution we seek, and as such the scope of this tender, is to have a schema driven diagram layout as a core feature. This should be interoperable with OOX (at least MSO2016) and have suitable extensions for ODF. It should layout interoperability, and allow editing of the underlying data, and selection of a schema.

  • Cinelerra Enters Sparky Linux

    Cinelerra is one of the most advanced, open-source non-linear video editors and compositors for Linux. Turn your Linux box into a complete audio and video production environment.

  • The Brains Behind the Books – Part VIII: Julia Faltenbacher

    My name is Julia, I was born in Bremen. This beautiful old Hanseatic city is situated in the north of Germany, close to the North Sea. When I was six years old, my parents and I moved to Rosenheim in Bavaria, which is on the southern end of Germany. Rosenheim is a rather small city, close to the Alps. I consider this my first “experience abroad”, as Bavarian people are very different to the Northern German people. They have a very strong accent and a special dialect. It took me years to understand the Bavarian dialect, and I still can’t talk like them. And still, I am learning new Bavarian words I have never heard before.

