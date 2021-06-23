Server: Pantacor, Grafana, and VPS Pantavisor Linux Brings Container Portability and Agility to Embedded Systems on IoT The Pantacor team is excited to announce the release of Pantabox and Pantavisor.io. Inspired by other open source projects like Busybox, Pantabox is a self-contained frontend for managing Pantavisor Linux directly on IoT devices. In addition to this, we launched a new home and community for Pantavisor Linux – our open source framework for containerized embedded Linux development. In this post, we discuss the evolution of Pantavisor Linux and where it’s heading. Then we’ll show you Pantabox as the optimal developer experience for your embedded Linux IoT container projects.

Grafana Enterprise Logs 1.1: Access control for log lines with sensitive data [Ed: Automated translation] Grafana Enterprise Logs only found its way into the Grafana Enterprise Stack at the beginning of the year, and version 1.1 is now available. The software provider Grafana Labs has added some new features to its tool, including label-based access control (LBAC).

Best Linux VPS Hosting - Comparison and Guide If you’re looking for your next Linux VPS hosting provider, this guide will help you find it. We’ll go into details of what Linux VPS is, what makes a provider “the best”, explore all the options, and compare the best Linux VPS hosting providers.

today's howtos How to reduce PDF size in Ubuntu All of us use LibreOffice or Microsoft Word programs to create documents that can be exported in PDF format. Sometimes, however, these PDF files tend to get too large and unwieldy in size. Many websites have size restrictions on the files you upload; therefore, it causes a real headache when the file is too big. There are several solutions to this problem, which we will discuss and discuss in this article.

What Is Kali Undercover? How to Install It on Linux Imagine that you're using Kali Linux, your favorite penetration testing OS, in public. You don't want someone to give you strange looks while you're performing a network scan through the terminal, right? Offensive Security, the company that maintains Kali Linux, has developed a quick solution for this. Kali's undercover mode can change the appearance of your desktop, making it look like a traditional Windows system, the one which is familiar to most people. In this article, you will learn more about Kali Undercover, how to use it, and the steps to install it on your Linux system.

How to install MetaTrader 4 with the KOT4X Broker on a Chromebook Today we are looking at how to install MetaTrader 4 with the KOT4X Broker on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

How to Execute Curl With Kubectl – Linux Hint The command-line tool cURL or Curl, which refers to client URL, is used by developers to transport data to and from a server. At its most basic level, Curl allows you to communicate with a server by defining the destination in the form of a URL and the data you wish to transmit. Curl operates on practically every platform and supports a variety of protocols, which include HTTP and HTTPS. This makes Curl suitable for testing connectivity from a local server to most edge devices or from practically any device. Curl is nearly ubiquitous, whether it’s for validating an API’s output before sending it to production or just requesting a response from a website to ensure it’s not down. Curl is a popular and powerful command. It comes in handy when you are reliant on the command line. It comes with a variety of features and supports a range of protocols. That’s a compelling reason to master this command. Curl commands are intended to be used as a technique to test URL connectivity and a data transmission tool. On the client-side, Curl is driven by libcurl, a free URL transfer library. Because it is developed to function without user interaction, this technology is preferred for automation. Curl can transport several files at once. In the following guide, we are going to check out the usage of the curl command using kubectl in Ubuntu 20.04 operating system.

How to Enable ZFS Compression – Linux Hint The file system compression feature compresses the files stored on the file system automatically to save the precious disk space of your storage device. Like many other file systems, the ZFS file system also supports file system-level compression. The benefits of ZFS file system compression are: i) Saves Disk Spaces: As I have mentioned, when ZFS compression is enabled, the files you store on your ZFS pool/file system are compressed to save disk space. ii) Reduces File Access Time: Processors these days are very fast. They can decompress files in real-time. So, it takes less time to decompress a file than to retrieve it from a storage device (i.e., hard drive). As compressed files take less storage area, they can be retrieved faster from the storage device (i.e., hard drive) than uncompressed files and can be decompressed on the fly. Overall, this reduces file access time and improves the file system performance. This article will show you how to enable compression on your ZFS pool and file systems. I will also show you how local and inherited compression of ZFS pool and file systems works. So, let’s get started.

How Do I Check My UFW Log? – Linux Hint This tutorial explains how to enable UFW (Uncomplicated Firewall) logging and how to read the logs. A firewall is critical to maintain security on your linux and ubuntu systems. After reading this tutorial, you will know how to find and read UFW logs. For a complete UFW tutorial, you can read Working with Debian Firewalls (UFW).

How to open Google Chrome from the Terminal in Ubuntu? – Linux Hint Although most versions of Ubuntu come with Mozilla Firefox installed as the default browser, having Google Chrome installed has its fair advantages. Google Chrome has been the superior choice when it comes to browsing on a desktop, having support for most plugins and a variety of add-ons, the likes of which cannot be found on any other browser. This makes Google Chrome an ideal browser and a must-have no matter which operating system you are running. This guide will help you install Google Chrome on Ubuntu and instructions to use it with the help of the Terminal. Although this guide is meant for versions of Ubuntu, it should work the same way for any Linux Distribution.

How to limit ssh with UFW – Linux Hint This tutorial explains how to limit the ssh access using UFW (Uncomplicated Firewall), denying connections from IP addresses who failed to establish a minimum of 6 connections within 30 seconds. This feature is very useful for protocols supporting login authenticated connections such as ssh or ftp among others, preventing brute force attacks.

How to add secondary IP address on RHEL/CentOS 8 Sometimes, you might have to assign a secondary IP address to a single Network Interface Card (NIC) on RHEL 8 and CentOS 8 systems. There are numerous reasons for this and some of them, such as application requirement or installation of SSL certificate. There are two ways to add a secondary IP address to the RHEL 7 and CentOS 7 network interface.

Avoid Head Spinning If you’re like me and constantly keep triggering it by accident (Blender zooming being Inkscape’s panning having to do with it), you’ll be happy to learn it can be completely disabled. Sip on your favorite beverage and dive into the thick preferences dialog again (Edit>Preferences), this time you’re searching for Lock canvas rotation by default in the Interface section. One more thing that might throw you off is that you need to restart Inkscape for the change to have any effect.