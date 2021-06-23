today's leftovers
ASWF Adds Maxon and Tangent Animation, Reveals Open Source Days Event Lineup
“We are pleased to welcome Maxon and Tangent Animation as new members to the Academy Software Foundation,” commented ASWF executive director David Morin. “Maxon is joining us with a robust portfolio of software products already using our projects, and Tangent Animation with a strong track record of using open source software in animation production. We look forward to working with both companies to accelerate the adoption and development of open source software in filmmaking, motion design and animation.”
The mobile, the ultimate spy weapon that we carry in our pocket
“Mobile phones are Stalin’s dream,” says Richard Stallman, father of the software free and living legend for many programmers.
Leap seconds: Causing Bugs Even When They Don't Happen
Up to now, all leap seconds have been positive, and they reflect that the rotation of the Earth has been slowing down. Lately however, things have shown signs of speeding up. This might lead to the need for an unprecedented negative leap second.
Some people, especially non-programmers, assume this will all be fine. Meanwhile, some more battle hardened infrastructure developers have been trying to call attention to the pressing need to start testing negative leap seconds. The assumption is that anything that hasn’t happened before will break spectacularly.
On this entirely non-fishy looking URL https://565851109.xyz/ we can read that based on IERS Bulletin A Vol. No. 30, and making some very large, probably unjustified assumptions, at the end of June, 2029, there will be a negative leap second.
5 Underrated Apps for Programmers
Programmers use many auxiliary programs and applications in their work. Don’t be limited to the familiar tools in a world where new ones are constantly appearing. Here are some overlooked but very useful apps for a developer to install.
Developing A Real-Time SDR System
As telecommunication technologies evolve there is an on-going drive for the development of high-performance systems for radio communications. Part of that evolution involves implementing components in software functions that had traditionally been implemented in hardware.
Software-defined radio (SDR) is a prime example. Significant amounts of signal processing have been handed over to the general-purpose processor, opening doors for new opportunities for high-quality signal processing systems.
[...]
To prove this, GNU Radio was integrated with Aldec’s Riviera-PRO simulator and an Aldec HES FPGA board.
The Biggest Software Flops of All Time
Unix was first developed in the 1970s, and by 1990 the GNU Project decided it was time to replace it with a free offering called GNU Hurd. Thirty years after work on the project started, GNU Hurd has yet to be released as a working operating system for public use. Still, many of the components from GNU were moved over to create the Linux operating system.
Meet Laura Kampf: Wood and metalworker
OKdo program will recycle your old Pi and give you £10 voucher
OKdo, Sony, and the Raspberry Pi Foundation have launched an “OKdo Renew” recycling program that will exchange your old RPi 3 and 4 boards and give you a £10 OKdo voucher. Meanwhile, RPi’s Eben Upton says the next Pi will likely be a RPi 4A due in 2022.
Demystifying the 18 Checks for Secure Scorecards
What are Secure Scorecards for open source projects? And how they help you produce secure software.
What Will Happen to My Music Library When Spotify Dies?
By contrast, he told me, many of today’s younger listeners are accustomed to hearing brief excerpts of songs on social media, and to collaborative playlists that shapeshift as they and their friends add to and subtract from the track list. They may not expect, or even desire, the permanence that I grew up with. Still, Mulligan said, they have just as much of an urge as previous generations did to express their identity through music—but in our era of easy accessibility, just saying you’ve heard an album doesn’t mean much. As a result, he sees many young listeners turning to comparatively costlier merchandise as a means of indicating the depth of their fandom.
Today in Techrights
