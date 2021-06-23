today's howtos
How to Install and Use Tor Browser in Linux
If you are a Linux user, especially one on a Debian-based or Ubuntu-based operating system environment, then the legend of the Tor browser has certainly crossed your mind from time to time.
Maybe you have thought of it and its power of anonymity but never got to implement it. Reason? You never fully conceptualized how to install and use this powerful Tor browser application correctly.
How to Install PHP on Rocky Linux 8
PHP is a server-side scripting language. PHP is used to develop static or dynamic websites or web applications. Many popular CMS such as WordPress, Magento, and Joomla is written in PHP. Frameworks such as Laravel, Symfony, and CodeIgniter is also using PHP.
How to Configure Apache Virtual Hosts on Rocky Linux
This is an optional step intended only for those who wish to host multiple sites on the same server. So far, our LAMP setup can only host one site. If you wish to host multiple sites, then you need to set up or configure virtual host files. Apache virtual host files encapsulate the configurations of multiple websites.
For this section, we will create an Apache virtual host file to demonstrate how you can go about setting your virtual hosts in Rocky Linux.
How to Add User to Sudoers in Debian-Based Linux
During your continued usage of an Ubuntu or Debian-based operating system environment, you probably encountered terminal-bound errors like “permission denied” or something like “user is not in the sudoers file”.
Such circumstances can be frustrating to a system user who is yet to fully grasp the rules that define the metrics of the Linux operating system. To kick off this article, we first need to understand the definition of Sudo and Sudoer from a Linux operating system perspective.
How To Install Mono Tool on Linux Distributions (Ubuntu, Arch & Red Hat)
Mono is a free, open-source, and platform-independent implementation of Microsoft’s Dot Net framework. The Mono project was built to compile and test applications of C, C++, and other object-oriented languages. In most cases, developers use the dot net parts through the Mono tool for building cross-platform programs.
The Mono tool is available for Linux systems. Using the dot net core on Linux is quite heavy, while the Mono is simple, easy to understand GUI, and lightweight. It supports most of Dot net native libraries and functions.
Of course, the place of Microsoft’s dot net core and Mono software is not the same for all sectors; they both have different roles to play in development. In some cases, Mono is overwhelmed over the dot net core. However, if you’ve been using the Dot net core and the framework, using Mono would be an easy task for you.
Vim command not found after Linux install, how to resolve – Linux Hint
As people migrate from completely GUI-based operating systems to Linux or Unix-like systems, they often have difficulty dealing with the command line. Using the Terminal is a foreign idea to them, and it’s very easy to run into common errors, much like the one that is our subject today. So, if you happen to be one of the people having trouble using Vim, this article is for you.
What does dot backslash mean in Linux? – Linux Hint
As Linux users, we all have to turn to the Terminal at one point or another to carry out some system tasks, whether they may have to do with installing new programs or removing old ones. For those that are fond of using the command-line, slash operators will be very familiar. But those who are not have come to the right place as we will be discussing this feature in great detail in this article.
Where does apt-get install packages to? – Linux Hint
Whether you are a Linux veteran or just starting with Linux, you must have used apt-get or seen it being used somewhere. It is the primary way to install packages and dependencies on Ubuntu. In simpler terms, apt-get is the go-to of every Linux user when looking to set up software on their computer. This gives rise to a new question – where does apt-get install these packages to? Where do the files go, and how can one access them? In this guide, we will find out the answers to these questions.
What is the difference between useradd and adduser? – Linux Hint
Linux comes embedded with many Terminal commands, each having its own purpose. Some of them perform the same function but go about different ways when executing them. Such is the case with adduser and useradd. Both are used for creating a new user but follow different ways to execute it. This article is meant to educate the reader on the key differences between the two commands, with examples on how and when to use them.
Squid proxy configuration on Linux – Linux Hint
This tutorial explains how to configure Squid proxy in Linux.
After reading this tutorial, you will know how to configure Squid port and hostname, block access to specific websites, and allow internet access to specific devices.
Show Image in Terminal Ubuntu
Most Linux users are big fans of the Terminal and therefore use it to perform everyday tasks on their operating system. However, the Terminal isn’t able to show graphical images like applications with full GUI interfaces. This brings us to the purpose of this guide – we will demonstrate how you can show images in the Terminal on Ubuntu.
Getting started
We will show you several different methods you can use to display images in the Terminal. Mostly our focus will be on installing and using third-party utilities, except for one method where you can use a built-in command to achieve the same task. Let’s break down our discussion in the form of a list for the sake of accessibility.
Set SELinux enforcing mode with Ansible | Enable Sysadmin
It's recommended to ensure that Security-Enhanced Linux (SELinux) is running in enforcing mode on all your systems. However, some people in your organization may set it to permissive mode (or worse, disabled) rather than troubleshooting and fixing issues. You must reset it back to enforcing mode and make sure that all hosts are similarly configured. Ansible is your solution.
[Updated] 2021 hardcore list of linux distributions without elogind and other systemd parts
This list is going to be short and there may be a sublist of distros with a medium strict standard. We shall explain what the object is, below the short list (which we hope the community will assist in making longer as we have not been able to currently review the work of every distro and fork.
C/C++ Programming Leftovers
Total War: WARHAMMER II – The Silence & The Fury DLC Is Out Now for Linux
Officially released on July 1st, 2021, the Total War: WARHAMMER II The Silence & The Fury DLC is the final Legendary Lords Pack for the Total War: WARHAMMER II turn-based strategy and real-time tactics video game developed by Creative Assembly and published by SEGA for Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms. Of course, the Linux and macOS versions were ported by renewed Feral Interactive, which today they bring The Silence & The Fury DLC for Linux gamers. The DLC adds two unique Legendary Lords who lead their own factions, namely Oxyotl, He Who Hunts Unseen, for the Lizardmen, and Taurox the Brass Bull for the Beastmen.
