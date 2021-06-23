[Updated] 2021 hardcore list of linux distributions without elogind and other systemd parts This list is going to be short and there may be a sublist of distros with a medium strict standard. We shall explain what the object is, below the short list (which we hope the community will assist in making longer as we have not been able to currently review the work of every distro and fork.

C/C++ Programming Leftovers Use of at() Function in C++ Vector – Linux Hint The vector is used in C++ to create the dynamic array and the size of the vector can be changed by adding or removing the elements. The at() function of the vector is used to access the element of the particular position that exists in the vector. It throws an exception if the position value is invalid. The uses of the at() function in the C++ vector have shown in this tutorial.

2-Dimensional Vector in C++ – Linux Hint The vector is used to create a dynamic array and the size of the vector can be increased and decreased by adding and removing elements from the vector. When a vector is declared inside another vector then the vector is called a 2-Dimensional vector that works like a 2-Dimensional array. The 2-Dimensional vector contains multiple numbers of rows where each row is another vector. The uses of a 2-Dimensional vector in C++ have shown in this tutorial.

Use of C++ unique_ptr – Linux Hint The smart pointers are used to allocate the resource dynamically. Many types of smart pointers are used in C++ for various purposes, such as auto_ptr, unique_ptr, and shared_ptr. The auto_ptr pointer is deprecated in the new version of C++. The unique_ptr is used in replacement of the auto_ptr. The object of this pointer can take ownership of the pointer. The object of this pointer owns the pointer uniquely, and no other pointer can point to the object. The unique_ptr deletes the objects automatically. This pointer manages those objects if the objects are destroyed, or the value of the object is changed or the reset() function is called. The features of the unique_ptr and the uses of this pointer are discussed in this tutorial.

Using & Operator in C – Linux Hint Operators are the fundamental concepts of every computer language, and they are used to provide the groundwork for new programmers. Operators are basic symbols that assist us in performing scientific and analytical processes. In C and C++, operators are instruments or characters used to execute mathematical, analytical, probabilistic, and bitwise arithmetic computations. Bitwise operators, often recognized as bit-level coding, have been utilized to manipulate data only at the consolidated level. Bitwise performs operations on one or even more data bits or decimal digits only at bit level. These are used to speed up the calculating procedure in arithmetic operations. Bitwise functions cannot be used directly to the primitive data types like float, double, etc. Constantly keep in mind, bitwise operators have been most commonly employed with numerical data types due to their comparability. The bitwise logical operators act a bit at a time on the information, beginning with the lowest relevant ones (LSB), which would be the right side bit, and finding their way to some of the most likely values (MSB), which would be the leftmost piece.

C++ shared_ptr – Linux Hint The shared_ptr is one type of smart pointers of C++ that contains the shared ownership of the object created by the pointer. It shares the ownership of the object when storing the pointer into another object, and the shared reference counter counts the number of owners. The shared_ptr increases the reference counter by one after copying the object and decreases the reference counter by one after destroying the object. The memory owned by the object is reallocated if the object owned by the last shared_ptr is destroyed, or the reset() function is called to assign another pointer for the object. When the shared_ptr does not own any object, then it is called an empty shared pointer. Different uses of the shared_ptr have been shown in this tutorial.

Sorting C++ Vectors The C++ vector is like an array with member functions (methods). The vector’s length can be increased or be decreased in the program execution. The vector has many member functions. Among all these member functions, non-sorts the vector. However, C++ has a library called the algorithm library. This library has a lot of general-purpose algorithmic functions. One of these is the sort() function. This function can be used to sort C++ containers such as the vector. All values of a vector are values of the same type. A programmer can write his own sort() function. However, the sort() function from the algorithm library is likely to perform better than what the ordinary programmer writes.