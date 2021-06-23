Games: Valve, Haven Park, Starmancer, and More
AMD and Valve Are Working to Improve the ACPI CPUFreq Driver for Better Gaming Performance on Linux
AMD and Valve are working together to improve the ACPI CPUFreq driver, which should improve gaming performance on Linux and AMD hardware.
Relax and rebuild a campsite in the chilled-out Haven Park out now | GamingOnLinux
Haven Park is a short and casual experience for people who love to do a little exploring, while also doing a little building and repair work too. It joins a list of games like A Short Hike that combine simple themes with top-down adventuring and it's a thoroughly sweet experience.
Following in your family's footsteps, your Grandma mentions the park is in need of fixing up and they were your age when taking over and so now it seems it's down to you. So off you go as a little bird. running around making "pew pew" noises while hunting for items to rebuild everything.
[...]
Haven Park is exactly what you expect from it and that's great. Super charming, colourful visuals and a lovely family-friendly theme make it worth a play if you love these casual experiences. It being not particularly long is good as it doesn't overstay its welcome.
Space station building sim Starmancer has entered Early Access | GamingOnLinux
After a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2018, Starmancer from Ominux Games and Chucklefish is now actually out and available for all to buy in Early Access. I've been waiting some time on this, as a backer of the crowdfunding campaign it's been wonderful to see it grow into something sci-fi sim fans will appreciate. Nice to have yet another game to tick off our crowdfunding list.
"After a catastrophe on Earth, humanity launches the Starmancer Initiative in a desperate attempt to seek refuge among the stars. Millions of refugees upload their consciousness into your memory banks--entrusting their minds and the future of the human race to an Artificial Intelligence, a Starmancer. To you.
Cosmic horror, fleshy monsters and the post-apocalypse meet in Death Trash out now | GamingOnLinux
After many years in development Crafting Legends have now released Death Trash into Early Access, and it's one of the most promising games we've seen all year.
Fusing together elements of cosmic horror with the post-apocalypse, this RPG will take you through an interesting and thoroughly horrifying world full of mutants, punks with shotguns, massive otherworldly fleshy creatures and plenty of puke. With it now in Early Access it opens up about a third of the game, with approximately 5+ hours of content to play through, with their plan in place to expand it to around 20 hours once it's finished.
Audiocasts/Shows: JingPad, BSDNow, and Ubuntu Podcast
Android Leftovers
Linux-driven encoder board supports 4K H.265/HEVC
Z3’s “Z3-Q603-RPS” encoder board runs Linux on Qualcomm’s quad-core QCS603 and encodes up to 4K H.265/HEVC and H.264 video with micro-HDMI in/out, Composite-in, GbE, COM, and KEL ports for Sony 4K and LVDS HD cameras. The last time we checked in on Z3 Technology was back in 2013 when the Lincoln, Nebraska based company launched a Z3-DM8168-APP-3x video transcoding subsystem built around a TI DaVinci SoC. The company offers a variety of camera solutions, video encoding boards, and “Zeus” video encoding systems that run Linux on low-end Arm SoCs. Z3 broke with its tradition of not disclosing the various Cortex-A8 or -A9 based processors in its products when it launched the Z3-Q603-RPS, which features Qualcomm’s AI-enabled, quad-core QCS603 camera SoC.
Alpine 3.14.1 released
The Alpine Linux project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 3.14.1 of its Alpine Linux operating system. This release includes a fix for apk-tools CVE-2021-36159. The full lists of changes can be found in the git log.
