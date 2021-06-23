Mozilla Firefox: Apache Beam, Extensions, Performance, and an Updater
-
Jeff Klukas: Deduplication: Where Apache Beam Fits In
This session will start with a brief overview of the problem of duplicate records and the different options available for handling them. We’ll then explore two concrete approaches to deduplication within a Beam streaming pipeline implemented in Mozilla’s open source codebase for ingesting telemetry data from Firefox clients.
-
Firefox Add-on Reviews: Read EPUB e-books right in your browser
For many online readers you simply can’t beat the convenience and clarity of reading e-books in EPUB form (i.e. “electronic publication”). EPUB literature adjusts nicely to any screen size or device, but if you want to read EPUBs in your browser, you’ll need an extension to open their distinct files. Here are a few extensions to help turn your browser into an awesome digital bookshelf.
-
Mozilla Performance Blog: Performance in progress
In the last six months the Firefox performance team has implemented changes to improve startup, responsiveness, security (Fission), and web standards.
-
An update from Firefox
Selena Deckelmann, SVP of Firefox shares an update of how Firefox is re-imagining what more the browser can do to help you navigate today’s Internet and get to the good stuff. We started with a redesign, but that was only the start. Firefox is out to unlock the power of the open and independent web for everyone.
-
