today's howtos
How To Fix Rust “linker ‘cc’ not found” Error On Linux - Unixcop
Today I was testing a Rust programming language on my CentOS VM. so I tried to install it and use it with correctly installation in the installation guide article.
How To Install Hyper Terminal on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Hyper Terminal on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Hyper Terminal is an open-source command-line interface written in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, which makes it more versatile and easier to use. In addition, Hyper Terminal also provides you with a variety of different customization options, which is why it is favored by most users.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Hyper Terminal on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How To Install Jitsi Meet on Debian 10 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Jitsi Meet on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, Jitsi Meet is a free and open-source video-conferencing application that can be used as a standalone application or embed in your web application. It is based on WebRTC and provides multi-person video conference rooms without installing additional software or browser extensions.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Jitsi Meet open-source video conferencing on a Debian 10 (Buster).
How To Install Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 (RHEL 8) - OSTechNix
This step by step guide explains how to download latest Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 (RHEL 8) for FREE using Red Hat Developer account, and then how to install Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 with screenshots.
[...]
It used the Linux source code and created one of the first commercial Linux distribution named Red Hat Linux (RHL) in 1994. In March 2003, Red Hat Linux is renamed into Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). The latest stable RHEL version is 8.4 at the time of writing this guide.
How to Install Lumina Desktop on Ubuntu 20.04 – VITUX
The Lumina Desktop Environment is a simple and compact interface that works with any Linux-based operating system. Lumina is built on the usage of plugins that also allow every user to personalize their interface. A system-wide standard style is also supplied, that the system administrator can alter. This enables each system to be tailored to enhance the performance of each unique user. Lumina’s functionalities are quite comparable to those found in commonly used windows computers. Certain modifications are also accessible, such as the ability to change the color theme and select an icon style out of accessible templates. Lumina provides an excellent desktop atmosphere for Linux users. You would go over the specifics with you if you are interested in acquiring it.
How to Install WebVirtCloud KVM Management on Ubuntu 20.04
WebVirtCloud is a web-based management tool for KVM virtualization. It allows administrators and users to create, manage and delete Virtual Machines running on KVM hypervisor from a web interface. It is built on Django and supports user-based authorization and authentication. With WebVirtCloud, you can manage multiple QEMU/KVM Hypervisors, Manage Hypervisor networks and Manage datastore pools from a single installation.
In this tutorial, I will show you how to install the WebVirtCloud KVM Management tool on Ubuntu 20.04.
How to install KDE NEON 20210729
In this video, I am going to show how to install KDE NEON 20210729
How to use man command in Linux, important options for beginners 2021
man command in linux is short form of manual of any tool, utility, and commands. man command is used to giving information and instruction of particular command. Instruction would be what are the possible way and option to use that command.
You will find very useful and essential command, which helps you explore other command as well as troubleshoot.
You get a detailed view of the command which includes NAME, SYNOPSIS, DESCRIPTION, OPTIONS, EXIT STATUS, RETURN VALUES, ERRORS, FILES, VERSIONS, EXAMPLES, AUTHORS and SEE ALSO by using man command.
Audiocasts/Shows: JingPad, BSDNow, and Ubuntu Podcast
Android Leftovers
Linux-driven encoder board supports 4K H.265/HEVC
Z3’s “Z3-Q603-RPS” encoder board runs Linux on Qualcomm’s quad-core QCS603 and encodes up to 4K H.265/HEVC and H.264 video with micro-HDMI in/out, Composite-in, GbE, COM, and KEL ports for Sony 4K and LVDS HD cameras. The last time we checked in on Z3 Technology was back in 2013 when the Lincoln, Nebraska based company launched a Z3-DM8168-APP-3x video transcoding subsystem built around a TI DaVinci SoC. The company offers a variety of camera solutions, video encoding boards, and “Zeus” video encoding systems that run Linux on low-end Arm SoCs. Z3 broke with its tradition of not disclosing the various Cortex-A8 or -A9 based processors in its products when it launched the Z3-Q603-RPS, which features Qualcomm’s AI-enabled, quad-core QCS603 camera SoC.
Alpine 3.14.1 released
The Alpine Linux project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 3.14.1 of its Alpine Linux operating system. This release includes a fix for apk-tools CVE-2021-36159. The full lists of changes can be found in the git log.
