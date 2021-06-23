Linux Mint 20.2 "Uma" Has Been Released: See What’s New
Linux Mint is one of the most popular distros for home users. It's a community-developed effort that provides a modern yet highly customizable OS for users looking for a hassle-free Linux experience. The developers recently released the latest stable version, 20.2, codenamed Uma.
This new LTS release will be supported until 2025 and brings many refinements to the distro. Check out what new features you will get in Linux Mint 20.2 below.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 355 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Audiocasts/Shows: JingPad, BSDNow, and Ubuntu Podcast
Android Leftovers
Linux-driven encoder board supports 4K H.265/HEVC
Z3’s “Z3-Q603-RPS” encoder board runs Linux on Qualcomm’s quad-core QCS603 and encodes up to 4K H.265/HEVC and H.264 video with micro-HDMI in/out, Composite-in, GbE, COM, and KEL ports for Sony 4K and LVDS HD cameras. The last time we checked in on Z3 Technology was back in 2013 when the Lincoln, Nebraska based company launched a Z3-DM8168-APP-3x video transcoding subsystem built around a TI DaVinci SoC. The company offers a variety of camera solutions, video encoding boards, and “Zeus” video encoding systems that run Linux on low-end Arm SoCs. Z3 broke with its tradition of not disclosing the various Cortex-A8 or -A9 based processors in its products when it launched the Z3-Q603-RPS, which features Qualcomm’s AI-enabled, quad-core QCS603 camera SoC.
Alpine 3.14.1 released
The Alpine Linux project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 3.14.1 of its Alpine Linux operating system. This release includes a fix for apk-tools CVE-2021-36159. The full lists of changes can be found in the git log.
Recent comments
26 min 52 sec ago
1 hour 14 min ago
1 hour 30 min ago
1 hour 36 min ago
5 hours 23 min ago
6 hours 54 min ago
21 hours 56 min ago
22 hours 20 min ago
22 hours 22 min ago
23 hours 8 min ago