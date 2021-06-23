Language Selection

22 Best Free Internet Radio Software

Internet radio (also known as web radio, net radio, streaming radio, and online radio) is a digital audio service transmitted via the Internet.

Why do we like internet radio? There’s no sign-up or subscription charges. There’s a huge range of stations available from around the world. If you like classical music, pop music, folk music, news, talk radio, and much more, internet radio has something for everyone wherever you live (providing you have a net connection). Internet radio offers every format that is available on traditional broadcast radio stations.

There’s a wide range of free and open source software that lets you listen to internet radio. With so many different possibilities available it’s easy to get lost trying to find the right one for you.

Here’s our verdict on internet radio software. Features that are highly desirable include, but are not limited to, access to the community radio browser API or similar, recording streams, the ability to import/export a list of radio stations, good search functionality, station logos, reordering stations, as well as an attractive and easy-to-use interface. Other factors that help to determine our rating include things like the program’s stability, speed, memory usage, and more.

Audiocasts/Shows: JingPad, BSDNow, and Ubuntu Podcast

  • The JingPad A1 - Hands-on Preview!

    JingLing sent a development version of their new JingPad A1 tablet to the LearnLinuxTV studio, and in this video I'll give you my thoughts. Since this is a preview unit and not the final version, I will not give you my final opinion in this video. Instead, I'll go over my first impressions of this new Linux tablet.

  • BSDNow 414: Running online conferences

    OpenZFS 2.1 is out, FreeBSD TCP Performance System Controls, IPFS OpenBSD, tips for running an online conference, fanless OpenBSD laptop, and more.

  • Ubuntu Podcast S14E22 – Common Terms Season

    This week we’ve been migrating to Vault Warden and erasing data. We discuss the web browsers we use and bring you a command line love. It’s Season 14 Episode 22 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

Android Leftovers

Linux-driven encoder board supports 4K H.265/HEVC

Z3’s “Z3-Q603-RPS” encoder board runs Linux on Qualcomm’s quad-core QCS603 and encodes up to 4K H.265/HEVC and H.264 video with micro-HDMI in/out, Composite-in, GbE, COM, and KEL ports for Sony 4K and LVDS HD cameras. The last time we checked in on Z3 Technology was back in 2013 when the Lincoln, Nebraska based company launched a Z3-DM8168-APP-3x video transcoding subsystem built around a TI DaVinci SoC. The company offers a variety of camera solutions, video encoding boards, and “Zeus” video encoding systems that run Linux on low-end Arm SoCs. Z3 broke with its tradition of not disclosing the various Cortex-A8 or -A9 based processors in its products when it launched the Z3-Q603-RPS, which features Qualcomm’s AI-enabled, quad-core QCS603 camera SoC. Read more

Alpine 3.14.1 released

The Alpine Linux project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 3.14.1 of its Alpine Linux operating system. This release includes a fix for apk-tools CVE-2021-36159. The full lists of changes can be found in the git log. Read more

