Programming Leftovers

Development
  • GCC 12's Static Analyzer Gaining Initial Assembly Support

    Merged into the GNU Compiler Collection development code on Wednesday was an initial implementation of Assembly support for its analyzer.

    With the GCC 12 compiler release due out early next year there will now be at least initial support for Assembly within this growing static analyzer functionality. Like with much of GCC's static analyzer support, this initial ASM support was worked on by Red Hat's David Malcolm.

  • The RedMonk Programming Language Rankings: June 2021 [Ed: Microsoft-funded 'analyst' basing its 'study' of programming languages on Microsoft; or based on a set of projects that chose Microsoft proprietary software for code hosting; is this scientific? Of course not.]

    The data source used for the GitHub portion of the analysis is the GitHub Archive.

  • Godot Engine - Multiplayer in Godot 4.0: On servers, RSETs and state updates

    It's time for the first update on Godot 4.0 multiplayer and networking changes.

    In this post, I'll focus on the new "headless" display, and the removal of multiplayer RSETs (read below before despairing!), along with keeping you hyped with some of the new features planned or in the work.

  • Board for 60 ESP-01 modules that update firmware from Github, mine “Duino Coins” [Ed: GitHub is the wrong platform and choosing it is a hallmark of bad taste and irrationality]

    That is why he designed a board to make it neater, and easier to manage. Each ESP-01 module can update firmware from the Internet, more especially from Github, as each time a new firmware version is uploaded to Github, the wireless module will automatically download and upgrade to the latest firmware.

  • This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 402
  • Python gets a "Developer-in-Residence"

    Backlogs in bug triage, code review, and other elements of the development process are nothing new for free-software projects; there is clearly a lot more interest in creating new features (and the bugs that go with them, of course) than in taking on the less-satisfying bits. For a large project like CPython, though, the backlog can seriously impede progress—potentially chasing off contributors whose work falls through the cracks. In order to address that, the Python Software Foundation (PSF) has raised some funds to hire Łukasz Langa as the CPython "Developer-in-Residence". Langa will be working to help clear the backlog, while also looking into other areas of interest to the PSF and the Python steering council.

    Langa is a longtime CPython core developer and the release manager for Python 3.8 and 3.9; he is also the creator of the Black code formatter for Python. But, beyond all of that, he has been advocating for more full-time Python developers for a while now, so this is something of a dream come true for him personally.

  • GL announces T1 E1 Analyzer Client/Server Scripting for

    GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their T1 E1 Analyzer which supports Python Client/Server scripting for both Windows and Linux operating systems.

  • Python Wrapper for C++ solving the recent YandexQ problem
  • Data@Mozilla: This Week in Glean: Building a Mobile Acquisition Dashboard in Looker

    As part of the DUET (Data User Engagement Team) working group, some of my day-to-day work involves building dashboards for visualizing user engagement aspects of the Firefox product. At Mozilla, we recently decided to use Looker to create dashboards and interactive views on our datasets. It’s a new system to learn but provides a flexible model for exploring data. In this post, I’ll walk through the development of several mobile acquisition funnels built in Looker. The most familiar form of engagement modeling is probably through funnel analysis — measuring engagement by capturing a cohort of users as they flow through various acquisition channels into the product. Typically, you’d visualize the flow as a Sankey or funnel plot, counting retained users at every step. The chart can help build intuition about bottlenecks or the performance of campaigns.

    Mozilla owns a few mobile products; there is Firefox for Android, Firefox for iOS, and then Firefox Focus on both operating systems (also known as Klar in certain regions). We use Glean to instrument these products. The foremost benefit of Glean is that it encapsulates many best practices from years of instrumenting browsers; as such, all of the tables that capture anonymized behavior activity are consistent across the products. One valuable idea from this setup is that writing a query for a single product should allow it to extend to others without too much extra work. In addition, we pull in data from both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store to analyze the acquisition numbers. Looker allows us to take advantage of similar schemas with the ability to templatize queries.

  • Mozilla Addons Blog: Thank you, Recommended Extensions Community Board!

    Given the broad visibility of Recommended extensions across addons.mozilla.org (AMO), the Firefox Add-ons Manager, and other places we promote extensions, we believe our curatorial process should include a wide range of perspectives from our global community of contributors. That’s why we have the Recommended Extensions Advisory Board—an ongoing project that involves a rotating group of contributors to help identify and evaluate new extension candidates for the program.

    Our most recent community board just completed their six-month project and I’d like to take a moment to thank Sylvain Giroux, Jyotsna Gupta, Chandan Baba, Juraj Mäsiar, and Pranjal Vyas for sharing their time, passion, and knowledge of extensions. Their insights helped usher a wave of new extensions into the Recommended program, including really compelling content like I Don’t Care About Cookies (A+ cookie manager), Tab Stash (highly original take on tab management), Custom Scrollbars (neon colored scrollbar? Yes please!), PocketTube (great way to organize a bunch of YouTube subscriptions), and many more.

Kernel: FUTEX2, SMB3, and New LWN Articles About Linux (Paywall Expiry)

  • FUTEX2 Patches Sent Out In Simpler Form For Helping Windows Games On Linux - Phoronix

    The ongoing FUTEX2 work for making the futex handling more like Windows to in turn help Windows games on Linux via Wine (with a focus on Steam Play's Proton) has taken a new turn. While the FUTEX2 patch series has gone through multiple rounds of review for adding new functionality that can't be accomplished as well by the existing FUTEX, the patch series has been trimmed down to the core functionality that originally motivated this work: the ability to wait for multiple locks at once, similar to Windows' WaitForMultipleObjects. This ability to cleanly wait on multiple locks simultaneously can lead to lower CPU utilization for Windows games running via Proton/Wine and help the overall performance for some games. On the kernel side this can be accomplished with the futex_waitv() system call (futex vectorized wait).

  • Samsung Revs Its In-Kernel SMB3 Server Focused On Fast Performance, New Features - Phoronix

    While Samba is well known for SMB/CIFS server support on Linux and other platforms for supporting Microsoft's SMB networking protocol for file and print services, Samba is implemented in user-space while Samsung has been pursuing an SMB server implemented in kernel-space for better performance and wiring up new features that can be more easily accomplished within the kernel. Samsung has been developing "KSMBD" (formerly also known as CIFSD) as an in-kernel SMB3 file sharing server. Their focus is on delivering better performance and more quickly implementing new features some of which can't be easily achieved in user-space with Samba. Samsung is interested in RDMA support and other features that can be implemented with ease in the kernel and for their server having a much smaller footprint and focus than Samba.

  • A look forward to Linux Plumbers 2021

    The annual Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC) is a gathering of a relatively small subset of the developers working on the low-level (plumbing) details of Linux systems. It covers topics from below the kernel through the user-space components that underlie the interfaces and applications that most Linux users interact with. This year's event will be held virtually September 20‑24; it is shaping up to be another great edition of one of the premier open-registration Linux technical conferences on the calendar. LPC is known for its "microconferences" that typically feature face-to-face discussions, planning, and development work in a wide variety of topic areas. As with most of the rest of the conferences over the last year or so, it was turned into a virtual event last year; that continues this year. With any luck, the COVID-19 pandemic will subside enough to resume more in-person events—cautiously—in 2022. In the meantime, the BigBlueButton-based videoconferencing system that was used in 2020 will return, but there are plans to use Matrix for the text chat piece. A request for quotes (RFQ) for some of the work to make that happen was posted in March; the LPC committee was looking to fund projects to improve BigBlueButton and to integrate Matrix with it. Unfortunately, all of the companies that might have been able to do so were already fully occupied by their existing customers, who had increased needs for videoconferencing due to the pandemic, LPC committee member Guy Lunardi said in an email exchange. So committee members will be working on parts of those plans as time allows, he said.

  • Hastening process cleanup with process_mrelease()

    One of the fundamental invariants of computing is that, regardless of how much memory is installed in a system, it is never enough. This is especially true of systems with tight performance constraints, where every page of memory is allocated and in use, making it difficult to find more when it is badly needed. One way to make more memory available is to kill one or more processes, freeing their resources for other users. But that often does not work as quickly or reliably as users would like. In an attempt to improve the situation, Suren Baghdasaryan has proposed the addition of a system call named process_mrelease(). Systems running mixed workloads, where some tasks are more important than others, are not uncommon. If the system is being run near its maximum capacity, the relatively unimportant tasks may end up using memory that is needed by the more important work, at which point it might be better if the unimportant processes went away. Such systems often run process managers that will kill off the low-priority processes in these situations; perhaps the most widespread example of this pattern is Android, which will kill background apps if the available memory is insufficient for whatever is running in the foreground. Cloud-computing systems will also kill low-priority, best-effort workloads if their memory is needed by more important work. Killing a process should, in principle, make its memory immediately available for other users. In the real world, though, things are not so simple. The killed process is, itself, responsible for cleaning up and freeing its resources, a task that is carried out in kernel context. If, however, the killed process finds itself blocked in an uninterruptible sleep, that cleanup work could be delayed indefinitely. There are other factors that can slow down the freeing of memory, including how busy the relevant CPU is and whether that CPU is running in a slow, low-power state. When this happens, the system has paid the cost of killing the process (which was presumably doing something useful) without receiving the benefits from that action. Unfortunately, those benefits tend to be needed urgently; the system would not be killing processes otherwise. Delays in process cleanup can have immediate and visible effects on the higher-priority workloads; these can include jerky response on a handset or a delay in the delivery of a cat video to an impatient viewer.

  • Using DAMON for proactive reclaim

    The DAMON patch set was first covered here in early 2020; this work, now in its 34th revision, enables the efficient collection of information about memory-usage patterns on Linux systems. That data can then be used to influence the kernel's memory-management subsystem; one possible way to do that is to more aggressively reclaim memory that is not being used. To that end, DAMON author SeongJae Park is proposing a DAMON-based mechanism to perform user-controllable proactive reclaim. The core idea of DAMON is to use a sampling technique to determine which memory is in active use and which is sitting idle. A process's virtual address space is broken down into regions which vary in size depending on activity; the busiest regions are then subdivided over time for more fine-grained monitoring. Within each region, a randomly selected page is watched for activity, with the results being considered representative of the whole region. On demand, DAMON will produce a report in the form of a histogram informing the reader of how busy each memory region is.

  • The core of the -stable debate

    Disagreements over which patches should find their way into stable updates are not new — or uncommon. So when the topic came up again recently, there was little reason to expect anything but more of the same. And, for the most part, that is what ensued but, in this exchange, we were also able to see the core issue that drives these discussions. There are, in the end, two fundamentally different views of what the stable tree should be. The 5.13.2 stable update was not a small one; it contained an even 800 patches. That is 5% of the total size of the mainline 5.13 development cycle, which was not small either. With the other stable kernels going out for consideration on the same day, there were over 2,000 stable-bound patches in need of review; that is a somewhat tall order for even a large community to handle in the two days that are allowed. Even so, Hugh Dickins was able to raise an objection over the inclusion of several memory-management patches that had not been specifically marked for inclusion in the stable releases. Those patches, he thought, were not suitable for a stable kernel and should not have been selected. Stable-kernel maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman responded that the size of the update was due to maintainers holding onto fixes until the merge window opens. Once the -rc1 release comes out, those fixes all land in the stable updates, which are, as a result, huge.

Unlock the Chromecast with Google TV bootloader to run LineageOS or Ubuntu (older models only)

The $50 Chromecast with Google TV is a dongle that hangs from the HDMI port of a TV, allowing you to stream video, listen to music, or play games using Google’s software. Want to use it for something more? A team of developers have just released a method for unlocking the bootloader. That makes it possible to replace Google’s software with alternate operating systems such as the open source, Android-based LineageOS or even a GNU/Linux distribution like Ubuntu. But before you get too excited, you should know that the bootloader can only be unlocked on some Chromecast units. Read more

The state of enterprise open source in the financial services industry

We conducted interviews with 1,250 IT leaders worldwide, who weren’t necessarily Red Hat customers, to get an unbiased picture of how, where, and why they use enterprise open source. The results were shared in the third installment of Red Hat’s "The State of Enterprise Open Source" report earlier this year. The survey included respondents from 13 different countries, who indicated enterprise open source has become a default choice of IT departments around the world. Industries that have historically been more associated with proprietary technology are also embracing open source technology. Take financial services, for example. Let’s dive into key findings from IT leaders hailing from banks, insurance providers, and other financial services. Read more

today's howtos

  • Steghide tutorial for beginners – Linux Hint

    Steganography is preferable to cryptography since the latter allows an opponent to discover what was hidden in a text or file. In Steganography, the third party is completely unaware that a seemingly innocuous image or audio clip contains a hidden message or file. Steghide is a steganography tool that uses a passcode to hide private files within the image or audio file. BMP and JPEG picture types are supported, as well as AU and WAV audio formats. The file is encrypted by default using the Rijndael algorithm, with a key size of 128 bits. Many people have personal secrets that they want to keep secreted from others. Steghide is the greatest tool for people who want to keep their data private. Everyone can use this tool for free. Steghide offers a wide range of applications, and its unique features, such as file encryption, make it one of the best steganography tools available. We will study Steghide in this article. There is a range of steganography programs accessible, but the element that sets it apart is that it encrypts data using various techniques. On the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS system, we used the tools and methods mentioned in this article. We will need to use the Terminal application to download the steganographic utilities. You can access the terminal via the system applications area or the Ctrl+Alt+T shortcut.

  • Configure your OpenVPN server on Linux | Opensource.com

    OpenVPN creates an encrypted tunnel between two points, preventing a third party from accessing your network traffic. By setting up your virtual private network (VPN) server, you become your own VPN provider. Many popular VPN services already use OpenVPN, so why tie your connection to a specific provider when you can have complete control? The first article in this series set up a server for your VPN, and the second article demonstrated how to install and configure the OpenVPN server software. This third article shows how to start OpenVPN with authentication in place.

  • Rename a file in the Linux terminal | Opensource.com

    To rename a file on a computer with a graphical interface, you open a window, find the file you want to rename, click on its name (or right-click and select the option to rename), and then enter a new name. To rename a file in the terminal, you actually move the file with mv, but you move the file from itself to itself with a new name.

  • Getting Started With Docker Containers: Beginners Guide - Front Page Linux

    Container technology is not exactly new, but it is a big topic in IT. Many enterprise Linux distributions do their best to let you know that they also have all the tools for you to be successful with container technology. If you want official description and documentation, please see the Reference Articles at the end of this tutorial. I will use my own words to give you a brief description of Docker containers. Also, I will be focusing on the basics of Docker and Docker-Compose here, not going into the more enterprise tools such as Kubernetes. This Tutorial is for all Linux users that have some basic understanding of terminal usage, virtualization, and would like to dip their toes in container technology. No Docker mastery required, we are going to start from the very basics here.

