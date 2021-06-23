Programming Leftovers
-
GCC 12's Static Analyzer Gaining Initial Assembly Support
Merged into the GNU Compiler Collection development code on Wednesday was an initial implementation of Assembly support for its analyzer.
With the GCC 12 compiler release due out early next year there will now be at least initial support for Assembly within this growing static analyzer functionality. Like with much of GCC's static analyzer support, this initial ASM support was worked on by Red Hat's David Malcolm.
-
The RedMonk Programming Language Rankings: June 2021 [Ed: Microsoft-funded 'analyst' basing its 'study' of programming languages on Microsoft; or based on a set of projects that chose Microsoft proprietary software for code hosting; is this scientific? Of course not.]
The data source used for the GitHub portion of the analysis is the GitHub Archive.
-
Godot Engine - Multiplayer in Godot 4.0: On servers, RSETs and state updates
It's time for the first update on Godot 4.0 multiplayer and networking changes.
In this post, I'll focus on the new "headless" display, and the removal of multiplayer RSETs (read below before despairing!), along with keeping you hyped with some of the new features planned or in the work.
-
Board for 60 ESP-01 modules that update firmware from Github, mine “Duino Coins” [Ed: GitHub is the wrong platform and choosing it is a hallmark of bad taste and irrationality]
That is why he designed a board to make it neater, and easier to manage. Each ESP-01 module can update firmware from the Internet, more especially from Github, as each time a new firmware version is uploaded to Github, the wireless module will automatically download and upgrade to the latest firmware.
-
This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 402
-
Python gets a "Developer-in-Residence"
Backlogs in bug triage, code review, and other elements of the development process are nothing new for free-software projects; there is clearly a lot more interest in creating new features (and the bugs that go with them, of course) than in taking on the less-satisfying bits. For a large project like CPython, though, the backlog can seriously impede progress—potentially chasing off contributors whose work falls through the cracks. In order to address that, the Python Software Foundation (PSF) has raised some funds to hire Łukasz Langa as the CPython "Developer-in-Residence". Langa will be working to help clear the backlog, while also looking into other areas of interest to the PSF and the Python steering council.
Langa is a longtime CPython core developer and the release manager for Python 3.8 and 3.9; he is also the creator of the Black code formatter for Python. But, beyond all of that, he has been advocating for more full-time Python developers for a while now, so this is something of a dream come true for him personally.
-
GL announces T1 E1 Analyzer Client/Server Scripting for
GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their T1 E1 Analyzer which supports Python Client/Server scripting for both Windows and Linux operating systems.
-
Python Wrapper for C++ solving the recent YandexQ problem
-
Data@Mozilla: This Week in Glean: Building a Mobile Acquisition Dashboard in Looker
As part of the DUET (Data User Engagement Team) working group, some of my day-to-day work involves building dashboards for visualizing user engagement aspects of the Firefox product. At Mozilla, we recently decided to use Looker to create dashboards and interactive views on our datasets. It’s a new system to learn but provides a flexible model for exploring data. In this post, I’ll walk through the development of several mobile acquisition funnels built in Looker. The most familiar form of engagement modeling is probably through funnel analysis — measuring engagement by capturing a cohort of users as they flow through various acquisition channels into the product. Typically, you’d visualize the flow as a Sankey or funnel plot, counting retained users at every step. The chart can help build intuition about bottlenecks or the performance of campaigns.
Mozilla owns a few mobile products; there is Firefox for Android, Firefox for iOS, and then Firefox Focus on both operating systems (also known as Klar in certain regions). We use Glean to instrument these products. The foremost benefit of Glean is that it encapsulates many best practices from years of instrumenting browsers; as such, all of the tables that capture anonymized behavior activity are consistent across the products. One valuable idea from this setup is that writing a query for a single product should allow it to extend to others without too much extra work. In addition, we pull in data from both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store to analyze the acquisition numbers. Looker allows us to take advantage of similar schemas with the ability to templatize queries.
-
Mozilla Addons Blog: Thank you, Recommended Extensions Community Board!
Given the broad visibility of Recommended extensions across addons.mozilla.org (AMO), the Firefox Add-ons Manager, and other places we promote extensions, we believe our curatorial process should include a wide range of perspectives from our global community of contributors. That’s why we have the Recommended Extensions Advisory Board—an ongoing project that involves a rotating group of contributors to help identify and evaluate new extension candidates for the program.
Our most recent community board just completed their six-month project and I’d like to take a moment to thank Sylvain Giroux, Jyotsna Gupta, Chandan Baba, Juraj Mäsiar, and Pranjal Vyas for sharing their time, passion, and knowledge of extensions. Their insights helped usher a wave of new extensions into the Recommended program, including really compelling content like I Don’t Care About Cookies (A+ cookie manager), Tab Stash (highly original take on tab management), Custom Scrollbars (neon colored scrollbar? Yes please!), PocketTube (great way to organize a bunch of YouTube subscriptions), and many more.
-
Kernel: FUTEX2, SMB3, and New LWN Articles About Linux (Paywall Expiry)
Unlock the Chromecast with Google TV bootloader to run LineageOS or Ubuntu (older models only)
The $50 Chromecast with Google TV is a dongle that hangs from the HDMI port of a TV, allowing you to stream video, listen to music, or play games using Google’s software. Want to use it for something more? A team of developers have just released a method for unlocking the bootloader. That makes it possible to replace Google’s software with alternate operating systems such as the open source, Android-based LineageOS or even a GNU/Linux distribution like Ubuntu. But before you get too excited, you should know that the bootloader can only be unlocked on some Chromecast units.
The state of enterprise open source in the financial services industry
We conducted interviews with 1,250 IT leaders worldwide, who weren’t necessarily Red Hat customers, to get an unbiased picture of how, where, and why they use enterprise open source. The results were shared in the third installment of Red Hat’s "The State of Enterprise Open Source" report earlier this year. The survey included respondents from 13 different countries, who indicated enterprise open source has become a default choice of IT departments around the world. Industries that have historically been more associated with proprietary technology are also embracing open source technology. Take financial services, for example. Let’s dive into key findings from IT leaders hailing from banks, insurance providers, and other financial services.
today's howtos
