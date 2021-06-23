Pantabox offers easier frontend for Pantavisor Linux IoT container software
Pantacor released an open source frontend called Pantabox for remotely managing IoT devices using the Pantavisor Linux framework with LXC containers. There is also a new Pantavisor.io community site.
Pantavisor Linux, previously known simply as Pantavisor, is a device agent for building an embedded Linux project using the lightweight Linux Containers (LXC) userspace interface for Linux kernel containment. The Alpine Linux based Pantavisor Linux is built into the similarly open source PantaHub container software.
These components are now joined by a self-contained frontend called Pantabox that has been integrated into Pantavisor Linux to provide a more intuitive interface. The open source Pantabox is said to be “inspired by” BusyBox.
Chris Lord: OffscreenCanvas update
So, a year ago, OffscreenCanvas was starting to become usable but was missing some key features, such as asynchronous updates and text-related functions. I’m pleased to say that, at least for Linux, it’s been complete for quite a while now! It’s still going to be a while, I think, before this is a truly usable feature in every browser. Gecko support is still forthcoming, support for non-Linux WebKit is still off by default and I find it can be a little unstable in Chrome… But the potential is huge, and there are now double the number of independent, mostly-complete implementations that prove it’s a workable concept.
Something I find I’m guilty of, and I think that a lot of systems programmers tend to be guilty of, is working on a feature but not using that feature. With that in mind, I’ve been spending some time in the last couple of weeks to try and bring together demos and information on the various features that the WebKit team at Igalia has been working on. With that in mind, I’ve written a little OffscreenCanvas demo. It should work in any browser, but is a bit pointless if you don’t have OffscreenCanvas, so maybe spin up Chrome or a canary build of Epiphany.
Programming Leftovers
Merged into the GNU Compiler Collection development code on Wednesday was an initial implementation of Assembly support for its analyzer.
With the GCC 12 compiler release due out early next year there will now be at least initial support for Assembly within this growing static analyzer functionality. Like with much of GCC's static analyzer support, this initial ASM support was worked on by Red Hat's David Malcolm.
The RedMonk Programming Language Rankings: June 2021 [Ed: Microsoft-funded 'analyst' basing its 'study' of programming languages on Microsoft; or based on a set of projects that chose Microsoft proprietary software for code hosting; is this scientific? Of course not.]
The data source used for the GitHub portion of the analysis is the GitHub Archive.
It's time for the first update on Godot 4.0 multiplayer and networking changes.
In this post, I'll focus on the new "headless" display, and the removal of multiplayer RSETs (read below before despairing!), along with keeping you hyped with some of the new features planned or in the work.
That is why he designed a board to make it neater, and easier to manage. Each ESP-01 module can update firmware from the Internet, more especially from Github, as each time a new firmware version is uploaded to Github, the wireless module will automatically download and upgrade to the latest firmware.
Backlogs in bug triage, code review, and other elements of the development process are nothing new for free-software projects; there is clearly a lot more interest in creating new features (and the bugs that go with them, of course) than in taking on the less-satisfying bits. For a large project like CPython, though, the backlog can seriously impede progress—potentially chasing off contributors whose work falls through the cracks. In order to address that, the Python Software Foundation (PSF) has raised some funds to hire Łukasz Langa as the CPython "Developer-in-Residence". Langa will be working to help clear the backlog, while also looking into other areas of interest to the PSF and the Python steering council.
Langa is a longtime CPython core developer and the release manager for Python 3.8 and 3.9; he is also the creator of the Black code formatter for Python. But, beyond all of that, he has been advocating for more full-time Python developers for a while now, so this is something of a dream come true for him personally.
GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their T1 E1 Analyzer which supports Python Client/Server scripting for both Windows and Linux operating systems.
As part of the DUET (Data User Engagement Team) working group, some of my day-to-day work involves building dashboards for visualizing user engagement aspects of the Firefox product. At Mozilla, we recently decided to use Looker to create dashboards and interactive views on our datasets. It’s a new system to learn but provides a flexible model for exploring data. In this post, I’ll walk through the development of several mobile acquisition funnels built in Looker. The most familiar form of engagement modeling is probably through funnel analysis — measuring engagement by capturing a cohort of users as they flow through various acquisition channels into the product. Typically, you’d visualize the flow as a Sankey or funnel plot, counting retained users at every step. The chart can help build intuition about bottlenecks or the performance of campaigns.
Mozilla owns a few mobile products; there is Firefox for Android, Firefox for iOS, and then Firefox Focus on both operating systems (also known as Klar in certain regions). We use Glean to instrument these products. The foremost benefit of Glean is that it encapsulates many best practices from years of instrumenting browsers; as such, all of the tables that capture anonymized behavior activity are consistent across the products. One valuable idea from this setup is that writing a query for a single product should allow it to extend to others without too much extra work. In addition, we pull in data from both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store to analyze the acquisition numbers. Looker allows us to take advantage of similar schemas with the ability to templatize queries.
Given the broad visibility of Recommended extensions across addons.mozilla.org (AMO), the Firefox Add-ons Manager, and other places we promote extensions, we believe our curatorial process should include a wide range of perspectives from our global community of contributors. That’s why we have the Recommended Extensions Advisory Board—an ongoing project that involves a rotating group of contributors to help identify and evaluate new extension candidates for the program.
Our most recent community board just completed their six-month project and I’d like to take a moment to thank Sylvain Giroux, Jyotsna Gupta, Chandan Baba, Juraj Mäsiar, and Pranjal Vyas for sharing their time, passion, and knowledge of extensions. Their insights helped usher a wave of new extensions into the Recommended program, including really compelling content like I Don’t Care About Cookies (A+ cookie manager), Tab Stash (highly original take on tab management), Custom Scrollbars (neon colored scrollbar? Yes please!), PocketTube (great way to organize a bunch of YouTube subscriptions), and many more.
Kernel: FUTEX2, SMB3, and New LWN Articles About Linux (Paywall Expiry)
The ongoing FUTEX2 work for making the futex handling more like Windows to in turn help Windows games on Linux via Wine (with a focus on Steam Play's Proton) has taken a new turn.
While the FUTEX2 patch series has gone through multiple rounds of review for adding new functionality that can't be accomplished as well by the existing FUTEX, the patch series has been trimmed down to the core functionality that originally motivated this work: the ability to wait for multiple locks at once, similar to Windows' WaitForMultipleObjects. This ability to cleanly wait on multiple locks simultaneously can lead to lower CPU utilization for Windows games running via Proton/Wine and help the overall performance for some games. On the kernel side this can be accomplished with the futex_waitv() system call (futex vectorized wait).
While Samba is well known for SMB/CIFS server support on Linux and other platforms for supporting Microsoft's SMB networking protocol for file and print services, Samba is implemented in user-space while Samsung has been pursuing an SMB server implemented in kernel-space for better performance and wiring up new features that can be more easily accomplished within the kernel.
Samsung has been developing "KSMBD" (formerly also known as CIFSD) as an in-kernel SMB3 file sharing server. Their focus is on delivering better performance and more quickly implementing new features some of which can't be easily achieved in user-space with Samba. Samsung is interested in RDMA support and other features that can be implemented with ease in the kernel and for their server having a much smaller footprint and focus than Samba.
The annual Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC) is a gathering of a relatively small subset of the developers working on the low-level (plumbing) details of Linux systems. It covers topics from below the kernel through the user-space components that underlie the interfaces and applications that most Linux users interact with. This year's event will be held virtually September 20‑24; it is shaping up to be another great edition of one of the premier open-registration Linux technical conferences on the calendar.
LPC is known for its "microconferences" that typically feature face-to-face discussions, planning, and development work in a wide variety of topic areas. As with most of the rest of the conferences over the last year or so, it was turned into a virtual event last year; that continues this year. With any luck, the COVID-19 pandemic will subside enough to resume more in-person events—cautiously—in 2022.
In the meantime, the BigBlueButton-based videoconferencing system that was used in 2020 will return, but there are plans to use Matrix for the text chat piece. A request for quotes (RFQ) for some of the work to make that happen was posted in March; the LPC committee was looking to fund projects to improve BigBlueButton and to integrate Matrix with it. Unfortunately, all of the companies that might have been able to do so were already fully occupied by their existing customers, who had increased needs for videoconferencing due to the pandemic, LPC committee member Guy Lunardi said in an email exchange. So committee members will be working on parts of those plans as time allows, he said.
One of the fundamental invariants of computing is that, regardless of how much memory is installed in a system, it is never enough. This is especially true of systems with tight performance constraints, where every page of memory is allocated and in use, making it difficult to find more when it is badly needed. One way to make more memory available is to kill one or more processes, freeing their resources for other users. But that often does not work as quickly or reliably as users would like. In an attempt to improve the situation, Suren Baghdasaryan has proposed the addition of a system call named process_mrelease().
Systems running mixed workloads, where some tasks are more important than others, are not uncommon. If the system is being run near its maximum capacity, the relatively unimportant tasks may end up using memory that is needed by the more important work, at which point it might be better if the unimportant processes went away. Such systems often run process managers that will kill off the low-priority processes in these situations; perhaps the most widespread example of this pattern is Android, which will kill background apps if the available memory is insufficient for whatever is running in the foreground. Cloud-computing systems will also kill low-priority, best-effort workloads if their memory is needed by more important work.
Killing a process should, in principle, make its memory immediately available for other users. In the real world, though, things are not so simple. The killed process is, itself, responsible for cleaning up and freeing its resources, a task that is carried out in kernel context. If, however, the killed process finds itself blocked in an uninterruptible sleep, that cleanup work could be delayed indefinitely. There are other factors that can slow down the freeing of memory, including how busy the relevant CPU is and whether that CPU is running in a slow, low-power state.
When this happens, the system has paid the cost of killing the process (which was presumably doing something useful) without receiving the benefits from that action. Unfortunately, those benefits tend to be needed urgently; the system would not be killing processes otherwise. Delays in process cleanup can have immediate and visible effects on the higher-priority workloads; these can include jerky response on a handset or a delay in the delivery of a cat video to an impatient viewer.
The DAMON patch set was first covered here in early 2020; this work, now in its 34th revision, enables the efficient collection of information about memory-usage patterns on Linux systems. That data can then be used to influence the kernel's memory-management subsystem; one possible way to do that is to more aggressively reclaim memory that is not being used. To that end, DAMON author SeongJae Park is proposing a DAMON-based mechanism to perform user-controllable proactive reclaim.
The core idea of DAMON is to use a sampling technique to determine which memory is in active use and which is sitting idle. A process's virtual address space is broken down into regions which vary in size depending on activity; the busiest regions are then subdivided over time for more fine-grained monitoring. Within each region, a randomly selected page is watched for activity, with the results being considered representative of the whole region. On demand, DAMON will produce a report in the form of a histogram informing the reader of how busy each memory region is.
Disagreements over which patches should find their way into stable updates are not new — or uncommon. So when the topic came up again recently, there was little reason to expect anything but more of the same. And, for the most part, that is what ensued but, in this exchange, we were also able to see the core issue that drives these discussions. There are, in the end, two fundamentally different views of what the stable tree should be.
The 5.13.2 stable update was not a small one; it contained an even 800 patches. That is 5% of the total size of the mainline 5.13 development cycle, which was not small either. With the other stable kernels going out for consideration on the same day, there were over 2,000 stable-bound patches in need of review; that is a somewhat tall order for even a large community to handle in the two days that are allowed. Even so, Hugh Dickins was able to raise an objection over the inclusion of several memory-management patches that had not been specifically marked for inclusion in the stable releases. Those patches, he thought, were not suitable for a stable kernel and should not have been selected.
Stable-kernel maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman responded that the size of the update was due to maintainers holding onto fixes until the merge window opens. Once the -rc1 release comes out, those fixes all land in the stable updates, which are, as a result, huge.
