today's howtos
Linux 101: How to understand the Linux directory structure - TechRepublic
Learn what is housed in each directory found under the root directory in Linux.
Linux tutorial: How to disable the login banner - TechRepublic
You'll also learn why disabling the Linux login banner helps make your Linux servers more secure.
How to fix corrupt WAV files [Ed: Assumes Windows, but uses Audacity and VLC, which can be used on GNU/Linux similarly]
Audio files come in many different formats. MP3 is one of the most popular audio file formats and one of the most commonly found ones. Windows users are also fairly familiar with the WAV format.
WAV files tend to be much larger and they’re the audio format used by Windows for OS sounds/alerts. If you want to change a system sound, you will have to replace it with a WAV file.
How to Install MongoDB on Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux
MongoDB is a high-performance, highly scalable document-oriented NoSQL database that is designed to handle high traffic and huge volumes of data. Unlike in SQL databases where data is stored in rows and columns inside tables, in MongoDB, data is structured in JSON-like format inside records which are referred to as documents.
Thanks to its schema-less architecture, MongoDB is highly flexible, and provides both horizontal and vertical scaling highly scalable, and makes it possible to only store data that is required as required by an application. At its core.
How to Install Elementary Tweaks in elementary OS
When it comes to elementary OS, it is very restrictive about what you can change in the looks and experience of the system.
How to check what's taking up all the storage space on your Android phone - Dignited
A couple of times, I’ve come across pals that have issues receiving Android messages (SMS) on their phones due to the “Insufficient Storage” challenge. Something’s eating up the storage space, but they can’t decipher what’s taking up the storage.
For some, they don’t have the message-receiving challenge; they just can’t get off the insufficient storage notification from the notification window. Worse yet, friends can’t share music, videos and other files with them because of this barricade.
Designing ebooks with free software
Bruce Byfield has written Designing ebooks with free software, which teaches several methods that help you to gain control over the creation of your ebooks. All it takes is two open-source tools that are free to download: LibreOffice and Calibre, plus some trial and error to get the precision and professionalism you want.
Four LibreOffice 7.1 user guides
So far this year the LibreOffice Documentation Team has produced four user guides for version 7.1: Getting Started, Writer, Calc, and Draw. They are available in free PDF, ODT, or to read in a browser, as well as low-cost printed copies. Visit the Documentation page on the website for links.
Change your Linux Desktop Wallpaper Every Hour [Here’s How]
This shell script styli.sh helps to change your Linux desktop wallpaper in every hour automatically and with several options.
An “Apps for GNOME” website
Something like an “Apps for GNOME” website might exist pretty soon. This changes nothing about existing pages. You can have a look at the current state of the website. Feedback and contributions are more than welcome. Currently, most apps in the GNOME ecosystem are represented by a wiki page or README at our GitLab instance. All the information in these wiki pages has to be updated manually in parallel to the other sources like the AppStream MetaInfo file, the screenshots or the DOAP file. I was no longer motivated to do this work manually for my app and started looking for alternative solutions. I quickly wrote a small script that generates an app page. After showing the generated page around, several people proposed to provide such app pages in a centralized fashion for GNOME.
