Videos/Shows: Noodlings on Tumbleweed, Text Editors, and Directory Stack
Noodlings 31 | Reflecting
Tumbleweed Roundup
6 snapshots during this week (0715, 0716, 0717, 0718, 0720, and 0721).
The main changes included in those snapshots were:
KDE Frameworks 5.84.0
Mesa 21.1.5
Mozilla Firefox 90.0 & Thunderbird 78.12.0
Linux kernel 5.13.2
GNOME 40.3
libxcrypt 4.4.23: addition of CRYPT_SALT_METHOD_LEGACY
meson 0.58.1
Ed Is The Standard Text Editor For Unix/Linux
Anytime someone mentions any text editor (like Vi/m, Emacs, Nano, etc.), someone will make the joke that "ed is the standard editor." While it's a joke, 'ed' actually was the standard text editor for Unix in the early days of Unix. And while 'ed' has largely been supplanted with editors like Vi/m and Emacs, it is still worthwhile to know the basics of the original text editor for Unix-like operating systems.
Pushd Popd: The Power Of The Directory Stack
I recently learnt about 2 really interesting tools known as pushd and popd as well how Linux doesn't just remember it's current directory but also maintains a directory stack and I thought it'd be fun to explore how it works.
today's howtos
Change your Linux Desktop Wallpaper Every Hour [Here’s How]
This shell script styli.sh helps to change your Linux desktop wallpaper in every hour automatically and with several options.
An “Apps for GNOME” website
Something like an “Apps for GNOME” website might exist pretty soon. This changes nothing about existing pages. You can have a look at the current state of the website. Feedback and contributions are more than welcome. Currently, most apps in the GNOME ecosystem are represented by a wiki page or README at our GitLab instance. All the information in these wiki pages has to be updated manually in parallel to the other sources like the AppStream MetaInfo file, the screenshots or the DOAP file. I was no longer motivated to do this work manually for my app and started looking for alternative solutions. I quickly wrote a small script that generates an app page. After showing the generated page around, several people proposed to provide such app pages in a centralized fashion for GNOME.
