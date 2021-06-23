Android Leftovers
-
Android 12: News, Features, Release Date, And More
-
Android 11 comes to Nokia 5.3 - GSMArena.com news
-
Redmi 9T bags Android 11 update in multiple regions
-
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is getting Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update - comments
-
Realme rolls out Realme UI 2.0 update based on Android 11 to Narzo 30 Pro - Times of India
-
Allwinner H313 HDMI TV Stick runs Android 10, features an Ethernet port - CNX Software
-
How to find your Android phone | Laptop Mag
-
How to check Android battery health | Tom's Guide
-
Adversary Security Blunders Reveal LittleLooter Android Malware | Decipher
-
Best Android app deals of the day: Final Fantasy VII, more - 9to5Toys
-
Lenovo's Smart Tab M10 Plus is both an Android tablet + Alexa display at $228 (Reg. $280) - 9to5Toys
-
Google Android Ecosystem Reset A Bold Move (NASDAQ:GOOG) | Seeking Alpha
-
Google Pay now lets Australians save their vaccination cards on smartphones | Android Central
-
Samsung's Android Auto bug still hasn't been officially fixed but some users seem happy | T3
-
Is a Switch to Android App in the Works at Google?
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 449 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Change your Linux Desktop Wallpaper Every Hour [Here’s How]
This shell script styli.sh helps to change your Linux desktop wallpaper in every hour automatically and with several options.
today's howtos
An “Apps for GNOME” website
Something like an “Apps for GNOME” website might exist pretty soon. This changes nothing about existing pages. You can have a look at the current state of the website. Feedback and contributions are more than welcome. Currently, most apps in the GNOME ecosystem are represented by a wiki page or README at our GitLab instance. All the information in these wiki pages has to be updated manually in parallel to the other sources like the AppStream MetaInfo file, the screenshots or the DOAP file. I was no longer motivated to do this work manually for my app and started looking for alternative solutions. I quickly wrote a small script that generates an app page. After showing the generated page around, several people proposed to provide such app pages in a centralized fashion for GNOME.
Recent comments
1 hour 13 min ago
2 hours 14 min ago
12 hours 17 min ago
12 hours 30 min ago
12 hours 36 min ago
14 hours 4 min ago
14 hours 51 min ago
15 hours 7 min ago
15 hours 13 min ago
19 hours 17 sec ago