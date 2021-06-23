Language Selection

Android
  • Linux 101: How to understand the Linux directory structure - TechRepublic

    Learn what is housed in each directory found under the root directory in Linux.

  • Linux tutorial: How to disable the login banner - TechRepublic

    You'll also learn why disabling the Linux login banner helps make your Linux servers more secure.

  • How to fix corrupt WAV files [Ed: Assumes Windows, but uses Audacity and VLC, which can be used on GNU/Linux similarly]

    Audio files come in many different formats. MP3 is one of the most popular audio file formats and one of the most commonly found ones. Windows users are also fairly familiar with the WAV format. WAV files tend to be much larger and they’re the audio format used by Windows for OS sounds/alerts. If you want to change a system sound, you will have to replace it with a WAV file.

  • How to Install MongoDB on Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux

    MongoDB is a high-performance, highly scalable document-oriented NoSQL database that is designed to handle high traffic and huge volumes of data. Unlike in SQL databases where data is stored in rows and columns inside tables, in MongoDB, data is structured in JSON-like format inside records which are referred to as documents. Thanks to its schema-less architecture, MongoDB is highly flexible, and provides both horizontal and vertical scaling highly scalable, and makes it possible to only store data that is required as required by an application. At its core.

  • How to Install Elementary Tweaks in elementary OS

    When it comes to elementary OS, it is very restrictive about what you can change in the looks and experience of the system.

  • How to check what's taking up all the storage space on your Android phone - Dignited

    A couple of times, I’ve come across pals that have issues receiving Android messages (SMS) on their phones due to the “Insufficient Storage” challenge. Something’s eating up the storage space, but they can’t decipher what’s taking up the storage. For some, they don’t have the message-receiving challenge; they just can’t get off the insufficient storage notification from the notification window. Worse yet, friends can’t share music, videos and other files with them because of this barricade.

  • Designing ebooks with free software

    Bruce Byfield has written Designing ebooks with free software, which teaches several methods that help you to gain control over the creation of your ebooks. All it takes is two open-source tools that are free to download: LibreOffice and Calibre, plus some trial and error to get the precision and professionalism you want.

  • Four LibreOffice 7.1 user guides

    So far this year the LibreOffice Documentation Team has produced four user guides for version 7.1: Getting Started, Writer, Calc, and Draw. They are available in free PDF, ODT, or to read in a browser, as well as low-cost printed copies. Visit the Documentation page on the website for links.

Change your Linux Desktop Wallpaper Every Hour [Here’s How]

This shell script styli.sh helps to change your Linux desktop wallpaper in every hour automatically and with several options. Read more

  • How to install OSU! Lazer on Linux Lite 5.4

    In this video, we are looking at how to install OSU! Lazer on Linux Lite 5.4.

  • Web Server: What is it, How it Works, and What it is Used for

    Web servers are used for hosting websites and data for web applications. In this article, we explain what is a web server and how does it work. In 1989, the first web server, known as CERN httpd, was created with the objective to exchange an information, along with a browser called WorldWideWeb. By the end of 1990, the first web page was served on the open internet, and in 1991, people outside of CERN were invited to join this new web community. As people began to realize the effectiveness of transferring data across what is now known as the internet, multiple operating systems began to develop so that all could exchange data using computers.

  • How to deploy an easy to use chat server on your LAN - TechRepublic

    Your business has grown considerably, and it's necessary to empower your employees to more easily communicate with one another. The problem is, you don't want them using third-party tools and platforms for the task. So what do you do?

  • How to install Friday Night Funkin' StarCatcher on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Friday Night Funkin' StarCatcher on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • Linux 101: What are the benefits of using a tiling window manager? - TechRepublic

    If you want to improve your productivity and efficiency on the Linux desktop, discover what tiling window managers can do for you.

An “Apps for GNOME” website

Something like an “Apps for GNOME” website might exist pretty soon. This changes nothing about existing pages. You can have a look at the current state of the website. Feedback and contributions are more than welcome. Currently, most apps in the GNOME ecosystem are represented by a wiki page or README at our GitLab instance. All the information in these wiki pages has to be updated manually in parallel to the other sources like the AppStream MetaInfo file, the screenshots or the DOAP file. I was no longer motivated to do this work manually for my app and started looking for alternative solutions. I quickly wrote a small script that generates an app page. After showing the generated page around, several people proposed to provide such app pages in a centralized fashion for GNOME. Read more

