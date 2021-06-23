Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 6th of August 2021 07:41:34 AM

Filed under

The Deepin Desktop Environment, or DDE for short, is one of, if not the best-looking Linux desktop environments out there. It brings a clean, elegant, modern, and professional-looking user interface. Not only will it woo anyone who looks at it, but it also provides a super intuitive and familiar user experience.

We have put together a detailed overview of the Deepin Desktop Environment, going over all its various features, settings, and options for this read. By the end, you will have a thorough understanding of what DDE brings to the table and whether or not it’s the right distro for you.

So with that being said, here’s our in-depth review of the Deepin Desktop Environment.