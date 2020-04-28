Mozilla: "Use Firefox", Spying, and More Use Firefox Via this week’s Security Now podcast (show notes) I came across the stat that Firefox has lost nearly 56 millions users in the last two years. Nothing surprising about it as everyone’s on Chrome or Chromium based variants, and while I have no vested interest in Firefox I am saddened by the decline in its usage. This reminds me of my childhood when Internet Explorer was the default and all websites were written for it; now everything’s written for the Blink rendering engine (which is what Chrome and all Chromium based browsers such as the new Edge, Brave, Opera, Vivaldi etc. use) and no one cares about the Gecko rendering engine (which is what Firefox uses). That’s not nice. You need competition, and having multiple rendering engines is important for that.

Mozilla slams post-cookie ad tech proposals SWAN and UID2 - needs much more work Mozilla on Wednesday published an assessment of two proposed ad tracking mechanisms intended to fill the void left by third-party cookies and found that both make web privacy worse. Third-party cookies – files deposited by code on websites to track people online and serve them targeted ads – are on their way out, eventually. Google and the rest of the online ad industry have been working feverishly to come up with replacement technology that allows the lucrative business of ad targeting to continue in a way that preserves user privacy, at least enough to satisfy regulators. Google and its ad tech allies are doing so through a set of proposals referred to as the Privacy Sandbox, which have suffered some setbacks.

Perseid meteor shower on your mind? Check out these online resources for newbie astronomers plus 6 Firefox themes for daytime stargazing. Every summer I say I’m going to go watch the meteor showers, but life always seems to get in the way. This year, however, I scored a last minute midweek campsite on the Washington coast so I can take in the Perseid meteor shower away from city lights. While the Perseids are ongoing from mid-July to the end of August, they are expected to peak on the night of August 11 all around the world. This year’s Perseid event is predicted to be extra special due to the waxing crescent moon, which is to say, the moon will be a mere sliver in the sky. Less moonlight means the sky is darker, which means meteor showers appear brighter.