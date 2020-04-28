Today's Leftovers and Programming Links
Kafka Monthly Digest – July 2021
The release process for Kafka 3.0.0 continued. Code freeze happened on July 20. There are currently a handful of blocker JIRAs that need to be fixed. Once these are addressed, Konstantine Karantasis will start building the first release candidate.
[...]
In this section, I will cover releases of some community projects. This only includes projects that are open source.
None of the projects I follow have made a release in July. If you know a popular community project that I don’t cover, please let me know.
Krita brushes 2021 bundle
My brushes are in constant evolution, and yesterday evening I thought it was time to pack the ones that survived more than a year of production without too much mutations. I collected this way a pack of 18 brushes, cleaned a bit the thumbnails, names and created the Krita bundle.
These brushes are now classics for my practice and part of my vocabulary. Maybe they'll help you too? To get an idea before installing them, here under is a set of pictures to present you the brushes and where I used them (you can click on the picture to enlarge them).
Instructions to download the brush and install them comes after. A video will follow soon to describe them better.
System76 Behind the Scenes: Production Team
The Production Team is responsible for making our physical products a reality. In this week’s Spotlight, we talk with our Production Manager and 4th-generation machinist Chris Fielder.
Canonical's Design and Web team summary – 30 July 2021
My name is Scott Mason-Nash, and I’m a web engineer. I joined Canonical’s web and design team in May 2019; initially I worked in the web squad for a year, where I had the opportunity to work on a handful of big, interesting projects, one of them being the Ubuntu Advantage store.
I have since joined the Vanilla squad, where I get to work on the team’s CSS framework. It’s been very satisfying to get to grips with the framework, and understand how a well maintained system like this can really help achieve a consistent look across a ton of different websites and apps.
I’m very passionate about accessibility; it’s important to me that the work we do can be readily experienced by people from all walks of life, and though there continue to be – and will always be – ways we can learn and improve, it’s been great to be able to help push accessibility forward on the Vanilla squad.
Outside of my work, I recently moved to Cardiff from London, where I am still getting used to the incredible scenery. I am also a proud dad who loves baking, climbing, movies, and video games.
The Call For Papers and Call For Sponsors for PGConf NYC 2021 are now open!
PGConf NYC is back! The first major PostgreSQL Community Conference in the US in 18 months will be in New York City, NY, December 2nd and 3rd!
PGConf NYC is a non–profit, community–run conference series in the United States focused on PostgreSQL, the world’s leading open source database. Our conference delivers two days packed with presentations about PostgreSQL and related technologies, and the usual hallway and social track.
If you are working with PostgreSQL or related technologies and interested in submitted a talk, please see our Call For Papers here!
If you are an organization which uses PostgreSQL and/or wishes to support the PostgreSQL Community, please see our Call For Sponsors here! We have a number of levels available for this exciting 2-day event in downtown NYC!
Fixing an Interoperability Bug in LibreOffice: Missing Lines from DOCX (part 2/3)
In LibreOffice, interoperability is considered a very important aspect of the software. Today LibreOffice can load and save various file formats from many different Office applications from different companies across the world. But, bugs are inevitable parts of every software: There are situations where the application does not behave as it should, and a developer should take action and fix it, so that it will behave as it is expected by the user.
What if you encounter a bug in LibreOffice, and how a developer fixes the problem? In these series of articles, we discuss the steps needed to fix a bug. In the end, we will provide a test and make sure that the same problem does not happen in the future, again.
Unix and Microservice Platforms
Greer's argument is summarized by the following image. It shows a simulation of Ritchie and Thompson implementing Unix – represented by the two red dots on the right – as compared to the many blue dots on the left implementing Multics. The rows represent types of data and the columns represent features. The cells represent implementation progress. Unix's approach to filesystems and pipes meant that they were able to "code the perimeter." Richie and Thompson were therefore able to fill the area in O(N+M) effort instead of O(N*M).
How To Learn Matlab In 2021 - Emagazine.com [Ed: But it is proprietary; uses scilab or gnu octave instead]
It’s also important to note that you don’t need extensive knowledge of programming languages if you’re using MATLAB; it’s straightforward and non-intimidating for those who are new to coding, but you should not intimidate yourself because it’s really easy to learn if you have the time and inclination.
How to Install Java on Fedora Linux
Love it or hate it, it is difficult to avoid Java.
Java is still a very popular programming language taught in the schools and used in the enterprises.
If you want to use a Java-based tool or program in Java, you’ll need to have Java on your system.
This becomes confusing because there are so many technical terms around java.
- Java Development Kit (JDK) for creating Java programs
- Java Runtime Environment (JRE) or Java Virtual Machine (JVM) for running Java programs
On top of that, you’ll come across OpenJDK and Oracle Java SE. OpenJDK is what is recommended because it is open source. If you have exclusive need then only you should go for Oracle Java SE.
There is one more thing here. Even OpenJDK has several versions available. At the time of writing this article, Fedora 34 has OpenJDK 1.8, OpenJDK 11 and OpenJDK 16 available.
It is up to you to decide which Java version you want.
