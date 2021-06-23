today's howtos
How To Install Apache Tomcat on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Tomcat on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Apache Tomcat (formerly known as Jakarta Tomcat) is an open-source web server developed by Apache to provide a Java HTTP server that allows you to easily run Java files. In most of the production, Tomcat is used in conjunction with Apache HTTP Server where Apache HTTP Server attends static content like HTML, images, etc., and forwards the requests for dynamic content to Tomcat.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Apache Tomcat for system administration on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.
How to Install and Configure HAProxy on Rocky Linux 8
When you deploy an application on the Internet, the availability, scalability and performance of the application are very important for a better user experience. There are many technologies that introduce redundancy, such as load balancing, clustering and proxy.
HAProxy is a free, open source and reliable load balancer designed for high traffic websites. It load balances incoming traffic by distributing it across multiple backend servers.
In this article we show you how to install HAProxy on Rocky Linux 8.
How to Install Fail2ban with Firewalld on Rocky Linux 8.4
Fail2ban is a system daemon for protecting servers from malicious login and brute-force attacks. Fail2ban is an open-source IPS (Intrusion Prevention Software) framework written in Python and it's extremely configurable. It works as a daemon service that will monitor SystemD journal and log files and then looking for any failed authentication attempts. When the failed authentication reaches the max X number, the fail2ban will automatically block the IP address using the firewall software.
If you're a VPS (Virtual Private Server) or dedicated server owner, you should consider installing fail2ban on all of your servers. It will help you to protect some basic services such as SSH and FTP from malicious brute-force attacks. Also, fail2ban is very handy, easy to configure, and flexible.
In this guide, you will learn how to install fail2ban on Rocky Linux, configuring fail2ban with firewalld, and securing the SSH service against brute-force attacks.
How to Convert a PDF File to PNG/JPG Image in Linux – VITUX
Portable Document Format (PDF) files are widely used nowadays. Images in any format are still easier to edit and manipulate than PDF files so it is general practice to convert pdf files to images to edit them.
Podman Tutorial - Get Started With Podman - OSTechNix
This tutorial explains how to get started with Podman in Linux operating systems. By the end of this Podman tutorial, you will learn Podman basics, such as how to search and download images, create a new container from the image, run a container, remove a container, and build your own image from the container and more.
Before we get started with Podman, make sure you have installed Podman on your Linux machine.
20 Command Line Tools to Monitor Linux Performance [Ed: Just updated]
It’s really a very tough job for every System or Network administrator to monitor and debug Linux System Performance problems every day.
After being a Linux Administrator for 10 years in the IT industry, I came to know that how hard is to monitor and keep systems up and running.
For this reason, we’ve compiled the list of Top 20 frequently used command line monitoring tools that might be useful for every Linux/Unix System Administrator.
Download Google Fonts Quickly with this Neat GTK App
Looking for an easy way to search and download fonts from Google Fonts on your Ubuntu desktop? Try Font Downloader, a perfectly formed GTK front-end for the Google Fonts repository. The app makes it easy to browse, search, and filter (e.g., monospace, handwritten, etc) from the 1,075 free and open source fonts available on Google Fonts. When you touch upon some typography you like the look of, Font Downloader makes it easy to test the font within the app (perfect to check it has the character coverage you need) as well download the font (to a folder of your choice) or install it on your system in ‘one-click’. “One day I was bored of my terminal font and wanted to switch, unfortunately going through the entire process of searching Google Fonts for a font, then downloading, then copying and pasting it into my .fonts folder to only then test a font was a pain. So I decided to create this app,” the developer, Gustavo Peredo, explains on the GitHub page.
lfs – list your filesystems
The Command Line Interface (CLI) is a way of interacting with your computer. To harness all the power of Linux, it’s highly recommended mastering the interface. It’s true the CLI is often perceived as a barrier for users migrating to Linux, particularly if they’re grown up using GUI software exclusively. While Linux rarely forces anyone to use the CLI, some tasks are better suited to this method of interaction, offering inducements like superior scripting opportunities, remote access, and being far more frugal with a computer’s resources. The part of the operating system responsible for managing files and directories is called the file system. It organizes our data into files, which hold information, and directories (also called ‘folders’), which hold files or other directories. We cover the basics of the file system in Linux for Starters – Part 12. lfs is billed as a better df, a standard Unix command used to display the amount of available disk space for file systems on which the invoking user has appropriate read access.
postmarketOS Release: v21.06 Service Pack 1
The first service pack for the current stable branch has been released, v21.06.1. Service packs bring improvements from the edge channel of postmarketOS to the stable release after they have been thoroughly tested.
