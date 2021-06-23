IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
On August 9, join the Red Hat Learning Community “Answer the Unanswered” contest!
Ready to test your knowledge? Put your skills to the test with our "Answer the Unanswered" contest. We will select an array of 25 questions found within the “Unanswered” section of the RHLC discussion form. Once questions are revealed, users will have one week to provide the most accurate, relevant, and helpful answer.
The contest timeline will be Monday, August 9 to Friday, August 13, with winners receiving an RHLC JBL waterproof speaker. We will update this thread with the question bank, and contest terms and conditions on Monday, August 9.
ACM 2.3 - Jeff Brent, Red Hat - Digital Anarchist
Alan and Jeff Brent of Red Hat talk about the latest release of ACM 2.3, Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes.
[Red Hat on] 10 steps to become a Linux samurai
The beauty of Linux is that it is made by programmers, for programmers. It can run on almost any hardware and there is an endless variety of distributions for almost every use case. It is preferred by programmers for its versatility, scalability, container portability, security, and many other features. Most importantly, it’s free and open source, which means that it’s built and supported by a community of developers who are always at the forefront of innovation and are willing to help each other out.
Knowing a few useful command-line tricks can save you a lot of time and frustration. Some you may already know, and others may prove to be a hidden gem you weren’t aware of before. Either way, here are some of the essential command-line tips and tricks that could save you a couple of keystrokes.
How to deal with a toxic teammate
The law of averages suggests that sooner or later, you’re likely to encounter someone in your organization who exhibits toxic behavior.
“Most of our work environments have elements of what we refer to as ‘toxicity’,” says AmyJo Mattheis, executive leadership coach and CEO of Pavo Navigation Coaching, “and the impact can be devastating to a team. When things are unclear and confusing, that is when people begin to feel afraid and [under] threat, which fuels the spread of toxicity.”
That can have significant effects on the rest of us. “Individuals will experience health issues due to stress, burnout is common, constant worry, lack of ability to perform to full ability, and many other dysfunctions as a result of bullying in the workplace, lack of psychological safety, and persistent stress and pressure,” says Jeanet Wade, business consultant and author of The Human Team: So, You Created a Team But People Showed Up!
Toxic behavior can result in communication problems, project issues, and deliverable delays.
The impact on the team and larger organization can be just as devastating. “A toxic team member casts a pall over the team and is a drag on the performance of each individual on the team and the whole team,” says Kevin Cuthbert, consultant and executive advisor at executive coaching and assessment firm Bates (a BTS company). That can result in communication problems, project issues, and delays getting deliverables across the finish line – for a start.
Use OpenCV on Fedora Linux ‒ part 2 - Fedora Magazine
Welcome back to the OpenCV series where we explore how to make use of OpenCV on Fedora Linux. The first article covered the basic functions and use cases of OpenCV. In addition to that you learned about loading images, color mapping, and the difference between BGR and RGB color maps. You also learned how to separate and merge color channels and how to convert to different color spaces. This article will cover basic image manipulation and show you how to perform image transformations including:
What to do when Robotic Process Automation is not enough
With robotic process automation (RPA) tools, companies can automate human tasks with software, as a means to capture greater operating efficiencies and realize cost savings. In the financial services industry, this might mean using software to process loan applications, or to approve and fulfill a credit card request within a much shorter time frame, increasing customer retention and satisfaction.
What's a TAM and why might you want to be one?
A TAM is a technical account manager, but what does that even mean? The IT industry has latched into the idea of a TAM, and many companies offer TAM as a subscription. Maybe you're curious about whether your business needs the services of a TAM, or perhaps you're considering if you might make a good TAM. Either way, this article is for you!
When I considered joining Red Hat as a TAM, I can say that the whole concept was a little fuzzy. Would I be a glorified help desk staff member? Am I working tickets? Didn't I spend my entire career trying to move out of a support role? And, while technical support is a vital part of any enterprise, I was ready to grow... why would I go back? Well, in this article, I'll try to demystify the position, and maybe it'll help you decide if you'd like to be a TAM or employ one.
Download Google Fonts Quickly with this Neat GTK App
Looking for an easy way to search and download fonts from Google Fonts on your Ubuntu desktop? Try Font Downloader, a perfectly formed GTK front-end for the Google Fonts repository. The app makes it easy to browse, search, and filter (e.g., monospace, handwritten, etc) from the 1,075 free and open source fonts available on Google Fonts. When you touch upon some typography you like the look of, Font Downloader makes it easy to test the font within the app (perfect to check it has the character coverage you need) as well download the font (to a folder of your choice) or install it on your system in ‘one-click’. “One day I was bored of my terminal font and wanted to switch, unfortunately going through the entire process of searching Google Fonts for a font, then downloading, then copying and pasting it into my .fonts folder to only then test a font was a pain. So I decided to create this app,” the developer, Gustavo Peredo, explains on the GitHub page.
lfs – list your filesystems
The Command Line Interface (CLI) is a way of interacting with your computer. To harness all the power of Linux, it’s highly recommended mastering the interface. It’s true the CLI is often perceived as a barrier for users migrating to Linux, particularly if they’re grown up using GUI software exclusively. While Linux rarely forces anyone to use the CLI, some tasks are better suited to this method of interaction, offering inducements like superior scripting opportunities, remote access, and being far more frugal with a computer’s resources. The part of the operating system responsible for managing files and directories is called the file system. It organizes our data into files, which hold information, and directories (also called ‘folders’), which hold files or other directories. We cover the basics of the file system in Linux for Starters – Part 12. lfs is billed as a better df, a standard Unix command used to display the amount of available disk space for file systems on which the invoking user has appropriate read access.
postmarketOS Release: v21.06 Service Pack 1
The first service pack for the current stable branch has been released, v21.06.1. Service packs bring improvements from the edge channel of postmarketOS to the stable release after they have been thoroughly tested.
