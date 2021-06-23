Language Selection

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 6th of August 2021 06:24:15 PM
Red Hat
  • On August 9, join the Red Hat Learning Community “Answer the Unanswered” contest!

    Ready to test your knowledge? Put your skills to the test with our "Answer the Unanswered" contest. We will select an array of 25 questions found within the “Unanswered” section of the RHLC discussion form. Once questions are revealed, users will have one week to provide the most accurate, relevant, and helpful answer.

    The contest timeline will be Monday, August 9 to Friday, August 13, with winners receiving an RHLC JBL waterproof speaker. We will update this thread with the question bank, and contest terms and conditions on Monday, August 9.

  • ACM 2.3 - Jeff Brent, Red Hat - Digital Anarchist

    Alan and Jeff Brent of Red Hat talk about the latest release of ACM 2.3, Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes.

  • [Red Hat on] 10 steps to become a Linux samurai

    The beauty of Linux is that it is made by programmers, for programmers. It can run on almost any hardware and there is an endless variety of distributions for almost every use case. It is preferred by programmers for its versatility, scalability, container portability, security, and many other features. Most importantly, it’s free and open source, which means that it’s built and supported by a community of developers who are always at the forefront of innovation and are willing to help each other out.

    Knowing a few useful command-line tricks can save you a lot of time and frustration. Some you may already know, and others may prove to be a hidden gem you weren’t aware of before. Either way, here are some of the essential command-line tips and tricks that could save you a couple of keystrokes.

  • How to deal with a toxic teammate

    The law of averages suggests that sooner or later, you’re likely to encounter someone in your organization who exhibits toxic behavior.

    “Most of our work environments have elements of what we refer to as ‘toxicity’,” says AmyJo Mattheis, executive leadership coach and CEO of Pavo Navigation Coaching, “and the impact can be devastating to a team. When things are unclear and confusing, that is when people begin to feel afraid and [under] threat, which fuels the spread of toxicity.”

    That can have significant effects on the rest of us. “Individuals will experience health issues due to stress, burnout is common, constant worry, lack of ability to perform to full ability, and many other dysfunctions as a result of bullying in the workplace, lack of psychological safety, and persistent stress and pressure,” says Jeanet Wade, business consultant and author of The Human Team: So, You Created a Team But People Showed Up!

    Toxic behavior can result in communication problems, project issues, and deliverable delays.
    The impact on the team and larger organization can be just as devastating. “A toxic team member casts a pall over the team and is a drag on the performance of each individual on the team and the whole team,” says Kevin Cuthbert, consultant and executive advisor at executive coaching and assessment firm Bates (a BTS company). That can result in communication problems, project issues, and delays getting deliverables across the finish line – for a start.

  • Use OpenCV on Fedora Linux ‒ part 2 - Fedora Magazine

    Welcome back to the OpenCV series where we explore how to make use of OpenCV on Fedora Linux. The first article covered the basic functions and use cases of OpenCV. In addition to that you learned about loading images, color mapping, and the difference between BGR and RGB color maps. You also learned how to separate and merge color channels and how to convert to different color spaces. This article will cover basic image manipulation and show you how to perform image transformations including:

  • What to do when Robotic Process Automation is not enough

    With robotic process automation (RPA) tools, companies can automate human tasks with software, as a means to capture greater operating efficiencies and realize cost savings. In the financial services industry, this might mean using software to process loan applications, or to approve and fulfill a credit card request within a much shorter time frame, increasing customer retention and satisfaction.

  • What's a TAM and why might you want to be one?

    A TAM is a technical account manager, but what does that even mean? The IT industry has latched into the idea of a TAM, and many companies offer TAM as a subscription. Maybe you're curious about whether your business needs the services of a TAM, or perhaps you're considering if you might make a good TAM. Either way, this article is for you!

    When I considered joining Red Hat as a TAM, I can say that the whole concept was a little fuzzy. Would I be a glorified help desk staff member? Am I working tickets? Didn't I spend my entire career trying to move out of a support role? And, while technical support is a vital part of any enterprise, I was ready to grow... why would I go back? Well, in this article, I'll try to demystify the position, and maybe it'll help you decide if you'd like to be a TAM or employ one.

Download Google Fonts Quickly with this Neat GTK App

Looking for an easy way to search and download fonts from Google Fonts on your Ubuntu desktop? Try Font Downloader, a perfectly formed GTK front-end for the Google Fonts repository. The app makes it easy to browse, search, and filter (e.g., monospace, handwritten, etc) from the 1,075 free and open source fonts available on Google Fonts. When you touch upon some typography you like the look of, Font Downloader makes it easy to test the font within the app (perfect to check it has the character coverage you need) as well download the font (to a folder of your choice) or install it on your system in ‘one-click’. “One day I was bored of my terminal font and wanted to switch, unfortunately going through the entire process of searching Google Fonts for a font, then downloading, then copying and pasting it into my .fonts folder to only then test a font was a pain. So I decided to create this app,” the developer, Gustavo Peredo, explains on the GitHub page. Read more

lfs – list your filesystems

The Command Line Interface (CLI) is a way of interacting with your computer. To harness all the power of Linux, it’s highly recommended mastering the interface. It’s true the CLI is often perceived as a barrier for users migrating to Linux, particularly if they’re grown up using GUI software exclusively. While Linux rarely forces anyone to use the CLI, some tasks are better suited to this method of interaction, offering inducements like superior scripting opportunities, remote access, and being far more frugal with a computer’s resources. The part of the operating system responsible for managing files and directories is called the file system. It organizes our data into files, which hold information, and directories (also called ‘folders’), which hold files or other directories. We cover the basics of the file system in Linux for Starters – Part 12. lfs is billed as a better df, a standard Unix command used to display the amount of available disk space for file systems on which the invoking user has appropriate read access. Read more

postmarketOS Release: v21.06 Service Pack 1

The first service pack for the current stable branch has been released, v21.06.1. Service packs bring improvements from the edge channel of postmarketOS to the stable release after they have been thoroughly tested. Read more

today's howtos

  • How To Install Apache Tomcat on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Tomcat on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Apache Tomcat (formerly known as Jakarta Tomcat) is an open-source web server developed by Apache to provide a Java HTTP server that allows you to easily run Java files. In most of the production, Tomcat is used in conjunction with Apache HTTP Server where Apache HTTP Server attends static content like HTML, images, etc., and forwards the requests for dynamic content to Tomcat. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Apache Tomcat for system administration on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.

  • How to Install and Configure HAProxy on Rocky Linux 8

    When you deploy an application on the Internet, the availability, scalability and performance of the application are very important for a better user experience. There are many technologies that introduce redundancy, such as load balancing, clustering and proxy. HAProxy is a free, open source and reliable load balancer designed for high traffic websites. It load balances incoming traffic by distributing it across multiple backend servers. In this article we show you how to install HAProxy on Rocky Linux 8.

  • How to Install Fail2ban with Firewalld on Rocky Linux 8.4

    Fail2ban is a system daemon for protecting servers from malicious login and brute-force attacks. Fail2ban is an open-source IPS (Intrusion Prevention Software) framework written in Python and it's extremely configurable. It works as a daemon service that will monitor SystemD journal and log files and then looking for any failed authentication attempts. When the failed authentication reaches the max X number, the fail2ban will automatically block the IP address using the firewall software. If you're a VPS (Virtual Private Server) or dedicated server owner, you should consider installing fail2ban on all of your servers. It will help you to protect some basic services such as SSH and FTP from malicious brute-force attacks. Also, fail2ban is very handy, easy to configure, and flexible. In this guide, you will learn how to install fail2ban on Rocky Linux, configuring fail2ban with firewalld, and securing the SSH service against brute-force attacks.

  • How to Convert a PDF File to PNG/JPG Image in Linux – VITUX

    Portable Document Format (PDF) files are widely used nowadays. Images in any format are still easier to edit and manipulate than PDF files so it is general practice to convert pdf files to images to edit them.

  • Podman Tutorial - Get Started With Podman - OSTechNix

    This tutorial explains how to get started with Podman in Linux operating systems. By the end of this Podman tutorial, you will learn Podman basics, such as how to search and download images, create a new container from the image, run a container, remove a container, and build your own image from the container and more. Before we get started with Podman, make sure you have installed Podman on your Linux machine.

  • 20 Command Line Tools to Monitor Linux Performance [Ed: Just updated]

    It’s really a very tough job for every System or Network administrator to monitor and debug Linux System Performance problems every day. After being a Linux Administrator for 10 years in the IT industry, I came to know that how hard is to monitor and keep systems up and running. For this reason, we’ve compiled the list of Top 20 frequently used command line monitoring tools that might be useful for every Linux/Unix System Administrator.

