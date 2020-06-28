today's howtos
-
Secure Apache with Let’s Encrypt Certificate on Rocky Linux
In our previous guide, we walked you through the installation of the LAMP stack on Rocky Linux and further proceeded to configure Apache virtual hosts in case you need to host multiple websites on a single server.
But it doesn’t just end there. Website security is now one of the greatest concerns across most organizations and users alike in the face of growing cyber threats. There are several ways of securing your website. One of the primary ways of implementing some basic protection against hackers is to encrypt your site using an SSL/TLS certificate.
An SSL/TLS certificate is a cryptographic certificate that authenticates the identity of your website and encrypts data exchanged between a user’s browser and a webserver.
-
Copy files in the Linux terminal
To copy a file on a computer with a graphical interface, you usually either drag and drop a file from one window to another window, sometimes using a modifier key. Alternately, you might prefer to right-click on a file icon, select Copy, and then Paste the file icon into another window.
To copy a file in a terminal, you use the cp command, which works exactly like the mv command, except that it duplicates the contents of a file rather than moving them from one location to another.
-
Access OpenVPN from a client computer
OpenVPN creates an encrypted tunnel between two points, preventing a third party from accessing your network traffic. By setting up your virtual private network (VPN) server, you become your own VPN provider. Many popular VPN services already use OpenVPN, so why tie your connection to a specific provider when you can have complete control yourself?
The first article in this series set up a server for your VPN, the second article demonstrated how to install and configure the OpenVPN server software, while the third article explained how to configure your firewall and start the OpenVPN server software. This fourth and final article demonstrates how to use your OpenVPN server from client computers. This is the reason you did all the work in the previous three articles!
-
How to Access Linux Ext4 Partition from Windows - Make Tech Easier
If you dual boot Windows and Linux, you may find it useful to be able to access the files on the ext4 partition of your Linux system while logged in to Windows. This means you can access your Linux files from Windows without having to reboot into Linux. Here we will show you a couple of ways you can access an Ext4 partition from Windows.
Note: While you can access Ext4 partition, you cannot modify/edit these Linux-based journaling file systems on a Windows computer because it only supports FAT32 and NTFS.
-
How To Install Elgg on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Elgg on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, It is highly customizable with a simple and powerful user interface that makes it easy to build and manage content online over the web. Elgg is managed by the Elgg Foundation, which is a nonprofit organization.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Elgg open source social networking engine on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How to Convert a PDF File to PNG/JPG Image in Linux
Portable Document Format (PDF) files are widely used nowadays. Images in any format are still easier to edit and manipulate than PDF files so it is general practice to convert pdf files to images to edit them.
In this article, you will learn different ways to convert PDF files to images.
-
Enable Ubuntu 16.04 Unity Style Login Screen in Ubuntu 20.04 & Higher | UbuntuHandbook
Missing the old Ubuntu Unity style login screen? It’s easy to get it back in Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu 20.04 and higher.
LightDM, stands for Light Display Manager, is a free open-source project by Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu. Ubuntu up to version 16.04 LTS uses it as the default display manager. And it’s present in Linux Mint 20 and some Ubuntu flavors.
-
Linux smartphone news roundup: Waydroid, postmarketOS, Phosh, and MauKit updates
A better method for running Android apps on Linux phones is now working on the PinePhone. More independent reviews of the JingPad A1 Linux tablet are coming in. A new service pack brings improvements to the latest stable build of the postmarketOS Linux distribution. And in this latest Linux smartphone news roundup, there are a bunch of updates related to mobile Linux distributions and apps.
Kernel: LTTng, DAMON, Paragon, and Security
GNOME Desktop/GTK: GNOME Shell. Human Interface Guidelines (HIG), and More
Top Android Emulators For Linux : Run Android Apps on Linux
Linux Kernel is open source and anyone can work on it and build something new and creative. Android is also built on the Linux kernel. This post is for those people who are wondering to run Android apps on Linux-based operating systems. Can We Run Android Apps on Linux? Ans: Yes, you can run android apps on Linux but need to take help from android emulators.
