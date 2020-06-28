Top Android Emulators For Linux : Run Android Apps on Linux
Linux Kernel is open source and anyone can work on it and build something new and creative. Android is also built on the Linux kernel. This post is for those people who are wondering to run Android apps on Linux-based operating systems.
Can We Run Android Apps on Linux?
Ans: Yes, you can run android apps on Linux but need to take help from android emulators.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 452 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux smartphone news roundup: Waydroid, postmarketOS, Phosh, and MauKit updates
A better method for running Android apps on Linux phones is now working on the PinePhone. More independent reviews of the JingPad A1 Linux tablet are coming in. A new service pack brings improvements to the latest stable build of the postmarketOS Linux distribution. And in this latest Linux smartphone news roundup, there are a bunch of updates related to mobile Linux distributions and apps.
Kernel: LTTng, DAMON, Paragon, and Security
GNOME Desktop/GTK: GNOME Shell. Human Interface Guidelines (HIG), and More
Top Android Emulators For Linux : Run Android Apps on Linux
Linux Kernel is open source and anyone can work on it and build something new and creative. Android is also built on the Linux kernel. This post is for those people who are wondering to run Android apps on Linux-based operating systems. Can We Run Android Apps on Linux? Ans: Yes, you can run android apps on Linux but need to take help from android emulators.
Recent comments
23 min 1 sec ago
14 hours 14 min ago
15 hours 15 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago