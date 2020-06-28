Linux smartphone news roundup: Waydroid, postmarketOS, Phosh, and MauKit updates A better method for running Android apps on Linux phones is now working on the PinePhone. More independent reviews of the JingPad A1 Linux tablet are coming in. A new service pack brings improvements to the latest stable build of the postmarketOS Linux distribution. And in this latest Linux smartphone news roundup, there are a bunch of updates related to mobile Linux distributions and apps.

Kernel: LTTng, DAMON, Paragon, and Security LTTng 2.13.0 - Nordicité - Linux kernel and user-space tracer Hi everyone, Today is the official release of LTTng 2.13 - Nordicité! It is the result of one year of development from most of the EfficiOS team. The most notable features of this new release are: - Event-rule matches condition triggers and new actions, allowing internal actions or external monitoring applications to quickly react when kernel or user-space instrumentation is hit, - Notification payload capture, allowing external monitoring applications to read elements of the instrumentation payload when instrumentation is hit. - Instrumentation API: vtracef and vtracelog (LTTng-UST), - User space time namespace context (LTTng-UST and LTTng-modules). This release is named after "Nordicité", the product of a collaboration between Champ Libre and Boréale. This farmhouse IPA is brewed with Kveik yeast and Québec-grown barley, oats and juniper branches. The result is a remarkable fruity hazy golden IPA that offers a balanced touch of resinous and woodsy bitterness. Based on the LTTng project's documented stable releases lifetime, this 2.13 release coincides with the end-of-life (EOL) of the LTTng 2.11 release series. Read on for a short description of each of the new features and the links to this release. A prettified version of this announcement will be available soon on GitHub: https://github.com/lttng/lttng-tools/releases/tag/v2.13.0

Amazon's DAMON Landing For Linux 5.15 - Phoronix Amazon's Data Access Monitor "DAMON" code is now set for introduction in Linux 5.15. Amazon has been posting DAMON patches for over a year and has gone through nearly three dozen revisions for this kernel module to monitor data accesses for specific user-space processes. DAMON is designed to be lightweight and accurate for performance-centric domains. The core infrastructure of DAMON is now ready for mainline while building off DAMON are more features coming down the pipe. One worth noting is DAMON-based proactive memory reclamation for providing sizable memory savings. There are also various open-source user-space utilities built by Amazon around DAMON.

Paragon is working to get its ntfs3 filesystem into the Linux kernel In March of last year, proprietary filesystem vendor Paragon Software unleashed a stream of anti-open source FUD about a Samsung-derived exFAT implementation headed into the Linux kernel. Several months later, Paragon seemed to have seen the error of its ways and began the arduous process of getting its own implementation of Microsoft's NTFS (the default filesystem for all Windows machines) into the kernel as well. Although Paragon is still clearly struggling to get its processes and practices aligned to open source-friendly ones, Linux kernel BDFL Linus Torvalds seems to have taken a personal interest in the process. After nearly a year of effort by Paragon, Torvalds continues to gently nudge both it and skeptical Linux devs in order to keep the project moving forward.

Paragon’s NTFS3 Driver is About to Become A Part of the Linux Kernel Paragon Software is looking to mainline their read-write NTFS3 driver into the mainline kernel tree as a significant improvement over the existing NTFS kernel driver. The New Technology File System (NTFS) is Microsoft’s proprietary file system first introduced with Windows NT 3.1 in 1993. It is the default file system used by Microsoft operating systems since Windows XP. With NTFS support, Linux users can use attaching external NTFS drives or boot Windows PCs into Linux for troubleshooting.

This Week In Security: Insecure Chargers, Request Forgeries, And Kernel Security | Hackaday [Ed: Google has the nerve to allege Linux it not secure after Google itself put NSA-connected weakened encryption (back door) inside Linux] [Kees Cook] of Google’s Open Source Security Team published a post this week, talking about the state of security in and around the Linux kernel. He makes the point that while the kernel runs very well when things are working properly, when it breaks, it can break in insecure ways. Put another way, he would like to see more work done to make the kernel resilient to compromise even in the case of flaws. While the changes needed to do this aren’t spelled out in the post, I can only think of efforts like adding Rust to the kernel and doing additional address randomization. The majority of the post isn’t aimed at the upstream kernel, but at downstream integrators. The advice here is simple. Track the latest release or stable kernel. Don’t use a 10 year old kernel. Is that a challenge because you have so much out-of-tree kernel code? Upstream your changes. It makes everyone more secure. Rather than spending so much engineering effort backporting fixes to your ancient kernel, spend that effort making the upstream kernel more secure. It’s interesting that he ends the article with the opinion that the Linux kernel and toolchain needs about 100 more skilled engineers to be effectively maintained.