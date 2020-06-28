IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
COVID-19 Global Updates: Default to remote + vaccination and mask guidance [Ed: Seems like IBM/Red Hat, following the so-called 'Linux' Foundation, will impose proprietary software and surveillance on people wishing to attend events]
Red Hat is extending its global default to remote guidance to the first business day of 2022. Beginning Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, Red Hatters working or gathering in a Red Hat office in the United States must be vaccinated. We are currently determining how this vaccination guidance will be extended across countries, including considering the availability of vaccines.
A technical deep-dive on integrating Cloudera Data Platform and IBM Cloud Pak for Data
This blog post is the first of a three-part series authored by software developers and architects at IBM and Cloudera. This first post focuses on integration points of the recently announced joint offering: Cloudera Data Platform for IBM Cloud Pak for Data. The second post will look at how Cloudera Data Platform was installed on IBM Cloud using Ansible. And the third post will focus on lessons learned from installing, maintaining, and verifying the connectivity of the two platforms. Let’s get started!
In this post we will be outlining the main integration points between Cloudera Data Platform and IBM Cloud Pak for Data, and explaining how the two distinct data and AI platforms can communicate with each other. Integrating two platforms is made easy with capabilities available out of the box for both IBM Cloud Pak for Data and Cloudera Data Platform. Establishing a connection between the two is just a few clicks away.
Porting your code to C++17 with GCC 11
The GNU Compiler Collection (GCC), which is the standard compiler on GNU/Linux distributions such as Fedora and Red Hat Enterprise Linux, moved from version 14 to version 17 of C++ in April 2021. Thus, the -std=gnu++17 command-line option is now used by default.
C++17 brings a host of new features, but also deprecates, removes, or changes the semantics of certain constructs. This article looks at some of the issues you might face when switching to GCC 11. Remember that it is always possible to use the previous version of C++ by specifying the -std=gnu++14 option. Moreover, this article deals only with the core language; we won't discuss deprecated or removed features in the standard C++ library (such as auto_ptr). For a broader overview, I encourage visiting the paper Changes between C++14 and C++17. For more information regarding switching to using GCC 11, please see our upstream document, Porting to GCC 11.
Linux smartphone news roundup: Waydroid, postmarketOS, Phosh, and MauKit updates
A better method for running Android apps on Linux phones is now working on the PinePhone. More independent reviews of the JingPad A1 Linux tablet are coming in. A new service pack brings improvements to the latest stable build of the postmarketOS Linux distribution. And in this latest Linux smartphone news roundup, there are a bunch of updates related to mobile Linux distributions and apps.
Kernel: LTTng, DAMON, Paragon, and Security
GNOME Desktop/GTK: GNOME Shell. Human Interface Guidelines (HIG), and More
Top Android Emulators For Linux : Run Android Apps on Linux
Linux Kernel is open source and anyone can work on it and build something new and creative. Android is also built on the Linux kernel. This post is for those people who are wondering to run Android apps on Linux-based operating systems. Can We Run Android Apps on Linux? Ans: Yes, you can run android apps on Linux but need to take help from android emulators.
