today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 6th of August 2021 09:01:20 PM Filed under
Misc
  • Does the Dell XPS 17 support Linux?

    Unlike the XPS 13, however, the larger 17-inch model isn’t available as a Developer Edition. This means Dell doesn’t sell an Ubuntu version of XPS 17 — it’s only available with Windows 10 preinstalled.

  • WILL IT LINUX? | The Ascent

    the Ascent is a new cyberpunk-infused action RPG with a touch of Twin Stick Shooter combat. I have opinions and impressions of how it runs on Linux with Steam Proton!

  • NVIDIA release a new Vulkan Beta Driver with 470.56.05 | GamingOnLinux

    Following on from the huge recent 470.57.02 stable release that added in the likes of DLSS for Proton, hardware accelerated OpenGL and Vulkan rendering on Xwayland, and asynchronous reprojection - there's a new Vulkan Beta Driver out today with 470.56.05.

  • AMDVLK 2021.Q3.3 Released With Performance Tuning For Rage 2 On Navi 2 - Phoronix

    AMD has published their newest open-source Vulkan driver snapshot from their official sources that comprise this "AMDVLK" offering for Linux users.

    AMDVLK 2021.Q3.3 is this latest routine update for their official open-source Vulkan driver. This driver alternative to Mesa RADV and the official closed-source Vulkan driver (to which AMDVLK shares sources, but alternative shader compiler back-end) is now being re-based against the Khronos Vulkan 1.2.185 header files and performance tuning for the Rage 2 engine on Navi 21.

  • GSoC’21 Week 7 and 8: Mouse Control Action Activity

    In my previous blog, I discussed the progress on adding new activities to GCompris project. In the past 2 weeks, I was working on implementing a new activity: ‘Mouse Control Action’ activity.

    The goal of this new activity is to provide audio-visual feedback in a relatively meaningful way when using the mouse to help in discovering its usage for a young kid.

  • Firefox 92 To Try Again With AVIF Image Support By Default

    Mozilla is trying once again to enable AVIF image decoding support by default within the Firefox web browser. AVIF is the promising image file format based on using AV1 in the HEIF file format.

    AVIF 1.0 was firmed up in early 2019 and supports multiple color spaces, both lossy and lossless compression methods, up to 12-bit color depth, film grain, and more. Since last year Google Chrome has fully supported AVIF images as well as support being found in WebKit and other browser engines and other desktop software and libraries. Months ago Firefox tried to enable AVIF by default but was ultimately reverted ahead of release due to lingering issues.

  • Pgpool-II 4.2.4, 4.1.8, 4.0.15, 3.7.20 and 3.6.27 released.
  • pgmoneta 0.4.0

    pgmoneta is a backup / restore solution for PostgreSQL.

    Read our getting started guide to setup pgmoneta for your backup needs.

  • Learn how to become an exceptional developer from Himalaya Saxena

    While working on an android app, you might have to switch between Linux or Ubuntu. Awareness about the environment will save your time and make you more versatile. Himalaya says he never felt the urge of mastering all the platforms, but a little exposure was sufficient for him.

  • The Apache News Round-up: week ending 6 August 2021

    Welcome, August --we're opening the month with another great week. Here's what the Apache community has been up to...

  • The importance of LinkedIn Pages for the LibreOffice Project [Ed: Worse than foolish to make LibreOffice dependent on a manipulative censorship network of a LibreOffice enemy, Microsoft. Italo Vignoli wants to cancel Richard Stallman, based on lies, but he makes excuses for Microsoft, which attacks LibreOffice. But then again, Italo Vignoli is in the Board of a Microsoft-connected front group, OSI.]

    LinkedIn has reached the number of 750 million subscribers worldwide, and is now the best social media to support products, as it is used by almost 100% of enterprises (click on the above thumbnails to see the full image). The Document Foundation has launched the foundation and the LibreOffice LinkedIn pages a while ago, followed in late 2020 by the LibreOffice Enterprise LinkedIn page. These pages have grown organically during the years to reach respectively 1,169, 1.055 and 197 followers. It is now time to leverage the effective potential of these content resources for the growth of the project, especially in areas which are not directly related to the FOSS ecosystem.

  • This Arduino-based machine is an easy and efficient way to cut strips of paper | Arduino Blog

    Sometimes, art projects can require the creation of many different pieces of material to be used in the construction of an item. Imagine wanting to build a mosaic out of construction paper but then realizing you’ll need hundreds of tiny strips that are each cut to the exact same length. Luckily, YouTuber Mr Innovative has come up with a solution in the form of an Arduino-based paper cutter. This project follows from a recent one where he assembled an automatic wire cutting machine that can handle up to four different colors simultaneously.

Linux smartphone news roundup: Waydroid, postmarketOS, Phosh, and MauKit updates

A better method for running Android apps on Linux phones is now working on the PinePhone. More independent reviews of the JingPad A1 Linux tablet are coming in. A new service pack brings improvements to the latest stable build of the postmarketOS Linux distribution. And in this latest Linux smartphone news roundup, there are a bunch of updates related to mobile Linux distributions and apps. Read more

Kernel: LTTng, DAMON, Paragon, and Security

  • LTTng 2.13.0 - Nordicité - Linux kernel and user-space tracer
    Hi everyone,
  
Today is the official release of LTTng 2.13 - Nordicité! It is the result of
one year of development from most of the EfficiOS team.

The most notable features of this new release are:

  - Event-rule matches condition triggers and new actions, allowing internal
    actions or external monitoring applications to quickly react when kernel
    or user-space instrumentation is hit,
  - Notification payload capture, allowing external monitoring applications
    to read elements of the instrumentation payload when instrumentation is
    hit.
  - Instrumentation API: vtracef and vtracelog (LTTng-UST),
  - User space time namespace context (LTTng-UST and LTTng-modules).

This release is named after "Nordicité", the product of a collaboration between
Champ Libre and Boréale. This farmhouse IPA is brewed with Kveik yeast and
Québec-grown barley, oats and juniper branches. The result is a remarkable
fruity hazy golden IPA that offers a balanced touch of resinous and woodsy
bitterness.

Based on the LTTng project's documented stable releases lifetime, this 2.13
release coincides with the end-of-life (EOL) of the LTTng 2.11 release series.

Read on for a short description of each of the new features and the
links to this release.

A prettified version of this announcement will be available soon on GitHub:
https://github.com/lttng/lttng-tools/releases/tag/v2.13.0
  • Amazon's DAMON Landing For Linux 5.15 - Phoronix

    Amazon's Data Access Monitor "DAMON" code is now set for introduction in Linux 5.15. Amazon has been posting DAMON patches for over a year and has gone through nearly three dozen revisions for this kernel module to monitor data accesses for specific user-space processes. DAMON is designed to be lightweight and accurate for performance-centric domains. The core infrastructure of DAMON is now ready for mainline while building off DAMON are more features coming down the pipe. One worth noting is DAMON-based proactive memory reclamation for providing sizable memory savings. There are also various open-source user-space utilities built by Amazon around DAMON.

  • Paragon is working to get its ntfs3 filesystem into the Linux kernel

    In March of last year, proprietary filesystem vendor Paragon Software unleashed a stream of anti-open source FUD about a Samsung-derived exFAT implementation headed into the Linux kernel. Several months later, Paragon seemed to have seen the error of its ways and began the arduous process of getting its own implementation of Microsoft's NTFS (the default filesystem for all Windows machines) into the kernel as well. Although Paragon is still clearly struggling to get its processes and practices aligned to open source-friendly ones, Linux kernel BDFL Linus Torvalds seems to have taken a personal interest in the process. After nearly a year of effort by Paragon, Torvalds continues to gently nudge both it and skeptical Linux devs in order to keep the project moving forward.

  • Paragon’s NTFS3 Driver is About to Become A Part of the Linux Kernel

    Paragon Software is looking to mainline their read-write NTFS3 driver into the mainline kernel tree as a significant improvement over the existing NTFS kernel driver. The New Technology File System (NTFS) is Microsoft’s proprietary file system first introduced with Windows NT 3.1 in 1993. It is the default file system used by Microsoft operating systems since Windows XP. With NTFS support, Linux users can use attaching external NTFS drives or boot Windows PCs into Linux for troubleshooting.

  • This Week In Security: Insecure Chargers, Request Forgeries, And Kernel Security | Hackaday [Ed: Google has the nerve to allege Linux it not secure after Google itself put NSA-connected weakened encryption (back door) inside Linux]

    [Kees Cook] of Google’s Open Source Security Team published a post this week, talking about the state of security in and around the Linux kernel. He makes the point that while the kernel runs very well when things are working properly, when it breaks, it can break in insecure ways. Put another way, he would like to see more work done to make the kernel resilient to compromise even in the case of flaws. While the changes needed to do this aren’t spelled out in the post, I can only think of efforts like adding Rust to the kernel and doing additional address randomization. The majority of the post isn’t aimed at the upstream kernel, but at downstream integrators. The advice here is simple. Track the latest release or stable kernel. Don’t use a 10 year old kernel. Is that a challenge because you have so much out-of-tree kernel code? Upstream your changes. It makes everyone more secure. Rather than spending so much engineering effort backporting fixes to your ancient kernel, spend that effort making the upstream kernel more secure. It’s interesting that he ends the article with the opinion that the Linux kernel and toolchain needs about 100 more skilled engineers to be effectively maintained.

GNOME Desktop/GTK: GNOME Shell. Human Interface Guidelines (HIG), and More

  • Ivan Molodetskikh: GSoC 2021: Screenshots with Pointer

    Over the summer I’m working on a new screenshot UI for GNOME Shell. Here’s my progress since the last post. First of all, I made the window selection mode work across multiple screens and ensured that it works correctly with HiDPI and mixed DPI setups. Each screen gets its own Overview-like view of all the windows, letting you pick the one you need at your leisure. In this and the following showcases, you can see GNOME Shell running with two virtual monitors: one regular DPI on the left, and one high DPI (200% scaling) on the right. Both virtual monitors use the same resolution, which is why the right one appears two times smaller.

  • GNOME's New Human Interface Guidelines Now Official - Phoronix

    In recent months there has been an effort to update GNOME's Human Interface Guidelines (HIG) to reflect the GTK4 toolkit and recommendations around new widgets, utility panes, and more for enhancing the accessibility of GNOME applications, arguably looking better, and just otherwise modernizing aspects of the HIG that haven't been touched in months. That updated GNOME HIG is now official.

  • Tobias Bernard: Community Power Part 5: First Steps

    In the previous parts of this series (part 1, part 2, part 3, part 4) we looked at how power works within GNOME, and what this means for people wanting to have an impact in the project. An important takeaway was that the most effective way to do that is to get acquainted with the project’s ethos and values, and then working towards things that align with these.

  • Tobias Bernard: Berlin Mini GUADEC

    Like everyone else, I’m sad that we can’t have in-person conferences at the moment, especially GUADEC. However, thanks to the lucky/privileged combination of low COVID case numbers in central Europe over the summer, vaccines being available to younger people now, and a relatively large local community in and around Berlin we were able to put together a tiny in-person GUADEC satellite event.

Top Android Emulators For Linux : Run Android Apps on Linux

Linux Kernel is open source and anyone can work on it and build something new and creative. Android is also built on the Linux kernel. This post is for those people who are wondering to run Android apps on Linux-based operating systems. Can We Run Android Apps on Linux? Ans: Yes, you can run android apps on Linux but need to take help from android emulators. Read more

