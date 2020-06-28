today's leftovers
Does the Dell XPS 17 support Linux?
Unlike the XPS 13, however, the larger 17-inch model isn’t available as a Developer Edition. This means Dell doesn’t sell an Ubuntu version of XPS 17 — it’s only available with Windows 10 preinstalled.
WILL IT LINUX? | The Ascent
the Ascent is a new cyberpunk-infused action RPG with a touch of Twin Stick Shooter combat. I have opinions and impressions of how it runs on Linux with Steam Proton!
NVIDIA release a new Vulkan Beta Driver with 470.56.05 | GamingOnLinux
Following on from the huge recent 470.57.02 stable release that added in the likes of DLSS for Proton, hardware accelerated OpenGL and Vulkan rendering on Xwayland, and asynchronous reprojection - there's a new Vulkan Beta Driver out today with 470.56.05.
AMDVLK 2021.Q3.3 Released With Performance Tuning For Rage 2 On Navi 2 - Phoronix
AMD has published their newest open-source Vulkan driver snapshot from their official sources that comprise this "AMDVLK" offering for Linux users.
AMDVLK 2021.Q3.3 is this latest routine update for their official open-source Vulkan driver. This driver alternative to Mesa RADV and the official closed-source Vulkan driver (to which AMDVLK shares sources, but alternative shader compiler back-end) is now being re-based against the Khronos Vulkan 1.2.185 header files and performance tuning for the Rage 2 engine on Navi 21.
GSoC’21 Week 7 and 8: Mouse Control Action Activity
In my previous blog, I discussed the progress on adding new activities to GCompris project. In the past 2 weeks, I was working on implementing a new activity: ‘Mouse Control Action’ activity.
The goal of this new activity is to provide audio-visual feedback in a relatively meaningful way when using the mouse to help in discovering its usage for a young kid.
Firefox 92 To Try Again With AVIF Image Support By Default
Mozilla is trying once again to enable AVIF image decoding support by default within the Firefox web browser. AVIF is the promising image file format based on using AV1 in the HEIF file format.
AVIF 1.0 was firmed up in early 2019 and supports multiple color spaces, both lossy and lossless compression methods, up to 12-bit color depth, film grain, and more. Since last year Google Chrome has fully supported AVIF images as well as support being found in WebKit and other browser engines and other desktop software and libraries. Months ago Firefox tried to enable AVIF by default but was ultimately reverted ahead of release due to lingering issues.
Pgpool-II 4.2.4, 4.1.8, 4.0.15, 3.7.20 and 3.6.27 released.
pgmoneta 0.4.0
pgmoneta is a backup / restore solution for PostgreSQL.
Read our getting started guide to setup pgmoneta for your backup needs.
Learn how to become an exceptional developer from Himalaya Saxena
While working on an android app, you might have to switch between Linux or Ubuntu. Awareness about the environment will save your time and make you more versatile. Himalaya says he never felt the urge of mastering all the platforms, but a little exposure was sufficient for him.
The Apache News Round-up: week ending 6 August 2021
Welcome, August --we're opening the month with another great week. Here's what the Apache community has been up to...
The importance of LinkedIn Pages for the LibreOffice Project [Ed: Worse than foolish to make LibreOffice dependent on a manipulative censorship network of a LibreOffice enemy, Microsoft. Italo Vignoli wants to cancel Richard Stallman, based on lies, but he makes excuses for Microsoft, which attacks LibreOffice. But then again, Italo Vignoli is in the Board of a Microsoft-connected front group, OSI.]
LinkedIn has reached the number of 750 million subscribers worldwide, and is now the best social media to support products, as it is used by almost 100% of enterprises (click on the above thumbnails to see the full image). The Document Foundation has launched the foundation and the LibreOffice LinkedIn pages a while ago, followed in late 2020 by the LibreOffice Enterprise LinkedIn page. These pages have grown organically during the years to reach respectively 1,169, 1.055 and 197 followers. It is now time to leverage the effective potential of these content resources for the growth of the project, especially in areas which are not directly related to the FOSS ecosystem.
This Arduino-based machine is an easy and efficient way to cut strips of paper | Arduino Blog
Sometimes, art projects can require the creation of many different pieces of material to be used in the construction of an item. Imagine wanting to build a mosaic out of construction paper but then realizing you’ll need hundreds of tiny strips that are each cut to the exact same length. Luckily, YouTuber Mr Innovative has come up with a solution in the form of an Arduino-based paper cutter. This project follows from a recent one where he assembled an automatic wire cutting machine that can handle up to four different colors simultaneously.
Linux smartphone news roundup: Waydroid, postmarketOS, Phosh, and MauKit updates
A better method for running Android apps on Linux phones is now working on the PinePhone. More independent reviews of the JingPad A1 Linux tablet are coming in. A new service pack brings improvements to the latest stable build of the postmarketOS Linux distribution. And in this latest Linux smartphone news roundup, there are a bunch of updates related to mobile Linux distributions and apps.
Kernel: LTTng, DAMON, Paragon, and Security
GNOME Desktop/GTK: GNOME Shell. Human Interface Guidelines (HIG), and More
Top Android Emulators For Linux : Run Android Apps on Linux
Linux Kernel is open source and anyone can work on it and build something new and creative. Android is also built on the Linux kernel. This post is for those people who are wondering to run Android apps on Linux-based operating systems. Can We Run Android Apps on Linux? Ans: Yes, you can run android apps on Linux but need to take help from android emulators.
