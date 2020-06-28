Latte Dock 0.10 Released with Support for Multiple, Floating Docks and Panels
It’s been more than a year and half since the first development release of Latte Dock 0.10 hit the streets, and now, after a lot of hard work, the final version is here and it’s already landing in the stable software repositories of some of the most popular rolling-release GNU/Linux distributions (e.g. Arch Linux and KDE neon).
As you can imagine, Latte Dock 0.10 is a massive update and introduces amazing new features like support for floating docks and panels that you can move anywhere on your screen, support for multiple docks and panels on the same screen edge, as well as support for multiple Latte Tasks in the same dock or panel.
