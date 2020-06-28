Language Selection

Latte Dock 0.10 Released with Support for Multiple, Floating Docks and Panels

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Friday 6th of August 2021 10:58:05 PM
Software

It’s been more than a year and half since the first development release of Latte Dock 0.10 hit the streets, and now, after a lot of hard work, the final version is here and it’s already landing in the stable software repositories of some of the most popular rolling-release GNU/Linux distributions (e.g. Arch Linux and KDE neon).

As you can imagine, Latte Dock 0.10 is a massive update and introduces amazing new features like support for floating docks and panels that you can move anywhere on your screen, support for multiple docks and panels on the same screen edge, as well as support for multiple Latte Tasks in the same dock or panel.

More in Tux Machines

SUSE: Update on OpenSUSE Tumbleweed and SUSE Linux Enterprise Micro 5.1 Public Beta

  • openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2021/31

    How often did you update your machine during the last week? If you were to follow every single snapshot, you had to do it seven times. That’s how many snapshots passed openQA and had been pushed out to the mirrors. What were the main changes in the snapshots 0729…0804?

  • SUSE Linux Enterprise Micro 5.1 Public Beta (Beta 2) is out!

    We are thrilled to announce the Public Beta (Beta 2) of SUSE Linux Enterprise Micro 5.1! SLE Micro is an ultra-reliable, lightweight operating system purpose built for edge computing. Please check out our Product page to learn more, but for the beta program, please refer to our dedicated beta page.

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

  • COVID-19 Global Updates: Default to remote + vaccination and mask guidance [Ed: Seems like IBM/Red Hat, following the so-called 'Linux' Foundation, will impose proprietary software and surveillance on people wishing to attend events]

    Red Hat is extending its global default to remote guidance to the first business day of 2022. Beginning Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, Red Hatters working or gathering in a Red Hat office in the United States must be vaccinated. We are currently determining how this vaccination guidance will be extended across countries, including considering the availability of vaccines.

  • A technical deep-dive on integrating Cloudera Data Platform and IBM Cloud Pak for Data

    This blog post is the first of a three-part series authored by software developers and architects at IBM and Cloudera. This first post focuses on integration points of the recently announced joint offering: Cloudera Data Platform for IBM Cloud Pak for Data. The second post will look at how Cloudera Data Platform was installed on IBM Cloud using Ansible. And the third post will focus on lessons learned from installing, maintaining, and verifying the connectivity of the two platforms. Let’s get started! In this post we will be outlining the main integration points between Cloudera Data Platform and IBM Cloud Pak for Data, and explaining how the two distinct data and AI platforms can communicate with each other. Integrating two platforms is made easy with capabilities available out of the box for both IBM Cloud Pak for Data and Cloudera Data Platform. Establishing a connection between the two is just a few clicks away.

  • Porting your code to C++17 with GCC 11

    The GNU Compiler Collection (GCC), which is the standard compiler on GNU/Linux distributions such as Fedora and Red Hat Enterprise Linux, moved from version 14 to version 17 of C++ in April 2021. Thus, the -std=gnu++17 command-line option is now used by default. C++17 brings a host of new features, but also deprecates, removes, or changes the semantics of certain constructs. This article looks at some of the issues you might face when switching to GCC 11. Remember that it is always possible to use the previous version of C++ by specifying the -std=gnu++14 option. Moreover, this article deals only with the core language; we won't discuss deprecated or removed features in the standard C++ library (such as auto_ptr). For a broader overview, I encourage visiting the paper Changes between C++14 and C++17. For more information regarding switching to using GCC 11, please see our upstream document, Porting to GCC 11.

Linux smartphone news roundup: Waydroid, postmarketOS, Phosh, and MauKit updates

A better method for running Android apps on Linux phones is now working on the PinePhone. More independent reviews of the JingPad A1 Linux tablet are coming in. A new service pack brings improvements to the latest stable build of the postmarketOS Linux distribution. And in this latest Linux smartphone news roundup, there are a bunch of updates related to mobile Linux distributions and apps. Read more

Kernel: LTTng, DAMON, Paragon, and Security

  • LTTng 2.13.0 - Nordicité - Linux kernel and user-space tracer
    Hi everyone,
  
Today is the official release of LTTng 2.13 - Nordicité! It is the result of
one year of development from most of the EfficiOS team.

The most notable features of this new release are:

  - Event-rule matches condition triggers and new actions, allowing internal
    actions or external monitoring applications to quickly react when kernel
    or user-space instrumentation is hit,
  - Notification payload capture, allowing external monitoring applications
    to read elements of the instrumentation payload when instrumentation is
    hit.
  - Instrumentation API: vtracef and vtracelog (LTTng-UST),
  - User space time namespace context (LTTng-UST and LTTng-modules).

This release is named after "Nordicité", the product of a collaboration between
Champ Libre and Boréale. This farmhouse IPA is brewed with Kveik yeast and
Québec-grown barley, oats and juniper branches. The result is a remarkable
fruity hazy golden IPA that offers a balanced touch of resinous and woodsy
bitterness.

Based on the LTTng project's documented stable releases lifetime, this 2.13
release coincides with the end-of-life (EOL) of the LTTng 2.11 release series.

Read on for a short description of each of the new features and the
links to this release.

A prettified version of this announcement will be available soon on GitHub:
https://github.com/lttng/lttng-tools/releases/tag/v2.13.0
  • Amazon's DAMON Landing For Linux 5.15 - Phoronix

    Amazon's Data Access Monitor "DAMON" code is now set for introduction in Linux 5.15. Amazon has been posting DAMON patches for over a year and has gone through nearly three dozen revisions for this kernel module to monitor data accesses for specific user-space processes. DAMON is designed to be lightweight and accurate for performance-centric domains. The core infrastructure of DAMON is now ready for mainline while building off DAMON are more features coming down the pipe. One worth noting is DAMON-based proactive memory reclamation for providing sizable memory savings. There are also various open-source user-space utilities built by Amazon around DAMON.

  • Paragon is working to get its ntfs3 filesystem into the Linux kernel

    In March of last year, proprietary filesystem vendor Paragon Software unleashed a stream of anti-open source FUD about a Samsung-derived exFAT implementation headed into the Linux kernel. Several months later, Paragon seemed to have seen the error of its ways and began the arduous process of getting its own implementation of Microsoft's NTFS (the default filesystem for all Windows machines) into the kernel as well. Although Paragon is still clearly struggling to get its processes and practices aligned to open source-friendly ones, Linux kernel BDFL Linus Torvalds seems to have taken a personal interest in the process. After nearly a year of effort by Paragon, Torvalds continues to gently nudge both it and skeptical Linux devs in order to keep the project moving forward.

  • Paragon’s NTFS3 Driver is About to Become A Part of the Linux Kernel

    Paragon Software is looking to mainline their read-write NTFS3 driver into the mainline kernel tree as a significant improvement over the existing NTFS kernel driver. The New Technology File System (NTFS) is Microsoft’s proprietary file system first introduced with Windows NT 3.1 in 1993. It is the default file system used by Microsoft operating systems since Windows XP. With NTFS support, Linux users can use attaching external NTFS drives or boot Windows PCs into Linux for troubleshooting.

  • This Week In Security: Insecure Chargers, Request Forgeries, And Kernel Security | Hackaday [Ed: Google has the nerve to allege Linux it not secure after Google itself put NSA-connected weakened encryption (back door) inside Linux]

    [Kees Cook] of Google’s Open Source Security Team published a post this week, talking about the state of security in and around the Linux kernel. He makes the point that while the kernel runs very well when things are working properly, when it breaks, it can break in insecure ways. Put another way, he would like to see more work done to make the kernel resilient to compromise even in the case of flaws. While the changes needed to do this aren’t spelled out in the post, I can only think of efforts like adding Rust to the kernel and doing additional address randomization. The majority of the post isn’t aimed at the upstream kernel, but at downstream integrators. The advice here is simple. Track the latest release or stable kernel. Don’t use a 10 year old kernel. Is that a challenge because you have so much out-of-tree kernel code? Upstream your changes. It makes everyone more secure. Rather than spending so much engineering effort backporting fixes to your ancient kernel, spend that effort making the upstream kernel more secure. It’s interesting that he ends the article with the opinion that the Linux kernel and toolchain needs about 100 more skilled engineers to be effectively maintained.

