Games: Godot Engine, Valve, and Vulkan support in Crostini

Saturday 7th of August 2021 12:22:37 AM
Gaming
  • Godot Engine - Dev snapshot: Godot 3.4 beta 3

    The upcoming Godot 3.4 release will provide a number of new features which have been backported from the 4.0 development branch (see our release policy for details on the various Godot versions). We had a beta 2 build ten days ago, and a number of issues have since been found and fixed, so it's time for Godot 3.4 beta 3.

    If you already reviewed the changelog for the previous beta, you can skip right to the differences between beta 2 and beta 3.

    This build also fixes a nasty crash on Windows for some projects using dynamic fonts with outlines, triggered by a buildsystem update (GH-50790).

  • 11 Unanswered Questions about the Steam Deck
  • Hands on with Steam Deck: Here’s what to expect from Valve’s portable – and powerful – gaming PC

    It’s still early enough in the production process that it’s hard to say what lies ahead for the Steam Deck. From what I saw, the new portable gaming PC from Valve is flexible, surprisingly powerful, and affordable. It’s got potential.

    If Valve can get the Deck into wide enough circulation, it’s got a chance to change the face of PC gaming. Again.

    The Deck, which was first officially announced a couple of weeks ago, is a handheld PC that runs a new version of Valve’s Linux-based SteamOS. Out of the box, it features gamepad controls and two trackpads, built into either side of a 7-inch LCD touchscreen, but you can also hook it up to a monitor, mouse, and/or keyboard and treat it like an ultra-portable PC tower.

  • Steam Deck hands-on: PC power with console conveniences

    Seeing every photo and video of the Steam Deck on the internet didn't prepare me for seeing it in person. It's a goliath—somehow way bigger than I expected, especially when compared side-by-side with a Nintendo Switch. This is the full tower PC case of videogame handhelds.

    Once I picked up the Steam Deck, though, the size didn't seem to matter much. It's solid, but at 1.47 pounds, not too heavy to hold comfortably. It's wide, but the inputs are close enough to reach naturally. The button arrangement looks silly and top heavy in pictures, but fits with how you'll naturally grip the device.

  • Eureka! Playing Vulkan Games in Crostini

    Today is a day I’ve been waiting for for a long time: Vulkan support in Crostini is a reality. Technically, it’s been available in the default “termina” virtual machine since Chrome OS 93. The catch was that the Debian container inside the virtual machine needs an updated and experimental graphics driver (the VirtIO Venus driver). Thankfully, we can run any container we want! That includes Arch Linux. The same Linux distribution that the upcoming Steam OS 3 on the Steam Deck is based on, where tinkering with the latest packages and drivers is, relatively speaking, a breeze.

    Enabling Vulkan support right now is not for the faint of heart. There are a lot of technical steps to get this working on Chrome OS today. We believe this may be available to the wider public in Chrome OS 94 along with the new Debian 11 container. We had noticed that, with Debian 11, there is now a (very slow) CPU-based “lavapipe” driver for Vulkan available by default. This is not what we are talking about today. The Venus driver provides full GPU-accelerated Vulkan graphics.

Steam Deck Using Linux Explained

Saturday 7th of August 2021 12:25:00 AM.
  • Steam Deck Using Linux Explained

    Valve recently announced the Steam Deck, its entry into the handheld PC market that would be fully integrated with Steam. Alongside some impressive specs for its small size, Valve has confirmed that the Steam Deck will be a Linux-based system. With a new version of SteamOS based on Arch Linux, the Steam Deck will likely feature a user-friendly experience and function as an actual Linux PC.

    However, Linux has a bad reputation for PC gaming since Linux-based systems are often limited to games that are natively designed for them. Thankfully, Steam Deck runs on a Linux-based software called Steam Proton which functions as a compatibility layer for PC games that are native to Windows. While it's not perfect and still has a long way to go before the release of the Steam Deck, Steam Proton offers a solution to the Linux problem without heavily impacting performance.

SUSE: Update on OpenSUSE Tumbleweed and SUSE Linux Enterprise Micro 5.1 Public Beta

  • openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2021/31

    How often did you update your machine during the last week? If you were to follow every single snapshot, you had to do it seven times. That’s how many snapshots passed openQA and had been pushed out to the mirrors. What were the main changes in the snapshots 0729…0804?

  • SUSE Linux Enterprise Micro 5.1 Public Beta (Beta 2) is out!

    We are thrilled to announce the Public Beta (Beta 2) of SUSE Linux Enterprise Micro 5.1! SLE Micro is an ultra-reliable, lightweight operating system purpose built for edge computing. Please check out our Product page to learn more, but for the beta program, please refer to our dedicated beta page.

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

  • COVID-19 Global Updates: Default to remote + vaccination and mask guidance [Ed: Seems like IBM/Red Hat, following the so-called 'Linux' Foundation, will impose proprietary software and surveillance on people wishing to attend events]

    Red Hat is extending its global default to remote guidance to the first business day of 2022. Beginning Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, Red Hatters working or gathering in a Red Hat office in the United States must be vaccinated. We are currently determining how this vaccination guidance will be extended across countries, including considering the availability of vaccines.

  • A technical deep-dive on integrating Cloudera Data Platform and IBM Cloud Pak for Data

    This blog post is the first of a three-part series authored by software developers and architects at IBM and Cloudera. This first post focuses on integration points of the recently announced joint offering: Cloudera Data Platform for IBM Cloud Pak for Data. The second post will look at how Cloudera Data Platform was installed on IBM Cloud using Ansible. And the third post will focus on lessons learned from installing, maintaining, and verifying the connectivity of the two platforms. Let’s get started! In this post we will be outlining the main integration points between Cloudera Data Platform and IBM Cloud Pak for Data, and explaining how the two distinct data and AI platforms can communicate with each other. Integrating two platforms is made easy with capabilities available out of the box for both IBM Cloud Pak for Data and Cloudera Data Platform. Establishing a connection between the two is just a few clicks away.

  • Porting your code to C++17 with GCC 11

    The GNU Compiler Collection (GCC), which is the standard compiler on GNU/Linux distributions such as Fedora and Red Hat Enterprise Linux, moved from version 14 to version 17 of C++ in April 2021. Thus, the -std=gnu++17 command-line option is now used by default. C++17 brings a host of new features, but also deprecates, removes, or changes the semantics of certain constructs. This article looks at some of the issues you might face when switching to GCC 11. Remember that it is always possible to use the previous version of C++ by specifying the -std=gnu++14 option. Moreover, this article deals only with the core language; we won't discuss deprecated or removed features in the standard C++ library (such as auto_ptr). For a broader overview, I encourage visiting the paper Changes between C++14 and C++17. For more information regarding switching to using GCC 11, please see our upstream document, Porting to GCC 11.

Linux smartphone news roundup: Waydroid, postmarketOS, Phosh, and MauKit updates

A better method for running Android apps on Linux phones is now working on the PinePhone. More independent reviews of the JingPad A1 Linux tablet are coming in. A new service pack brings improvements to the latest stable build of the postmarketOS Linux distribution. And in this latest Linux smartphone news roundup, there are a bunch of updates related to mobile Linux distributions and apps. Read more

Kernel: LTTng, DAMON, Paragon, and Security

  • LTTng 2.13.0 - Nordicité - Linux kernel and user-space tracer
    Hi everyone,
  
Today is the official release of LTTng 2.13 - Nordicité! It is the result of
one year of development from most of the EfficiOS team.

The most notable features of this new release are:

  - Event-rule matches condition triggers and new actions, allowing internal
    actions or external monitoring applications to quickly react when kernel
    or user-space instrumentation is hit,
  - Notification payload capture, allowing external monitoring applications
    to read elements of the instrumentation payload when instrumentation is
    hit.
  - Instrumentation API: vtracef and vtracelog (LTTng-UST),
  - User space time namespace context (LTTng-UST and LTTng-modules).

This release is named after "Nordicité", the product of a collaboration between
Champ Libre and Boréale. This farmhouse IPA is brewed with Kveik yeast and
Québec-grown barley, oats and juniper branches. The result is a remarkable
fruity hazy golden IPA that offers a balanced touch of resinous and woodsy
bitterness.

Based on the LTTng project's documented stable releases lifetime, this 2.13
release coincides with the end-of-life (EOL) of the LTTng 2.11 release series.

Read on for a short description of each of the new features and the
links to this release.

A prettified version of this announcement will be available soon on GitHub:
https://github.com/lttng/lttng-tools/releases/tag/v2.13.0
  • Amazon's DAMON Landing For Linux 5.15 - Phoronix

    Amazon's Data Access Monitor "DAMON" code is now set for introduction in Linux 5.15. Amazon has been posting DAMON patches for over a year and has gone through nearly three dozen revisions for this kernel module to monitor data accesses for specific user-space processes. DAMON is designed to be lightweight and accurate for performance-centric domains. The core infrastructure of DAMON is now ready for mainline while building off DAMON are more features coming down the pipe. One worth noting is DAMON-based proactive memory reclamation for providing sizable memory savings. There are also various open-source user-space utilities built by Amazon around DAMON.

  • Paragon is working to get its ntfs3 filesystem into the Linux kernel

    In March of last year, proprietary filesystem vendor Paragon Software unleashed a stream of anti-open source FUD about a Samsung-derived exFAT implementation headed into the Linux kernel. Several months later, Paragon seemed to have seen the error of its ways and began the arduous process of getting its own implementation of Microsoft's NTFS (the default filesystem for all Windows machines) into the kernel as well. Although Paragon is still clearly struggling to get its processes and practices aligned to open source-friendly ones, Linux kernel BDFL Linus Torvalds seems to have taken a personal interest in the process. After nearly a year of effort by Paragon, Torvalds continues to gently nudge both it and skeptical Linux devs in order to keep the project moving forward.

  • Paragon’s NTFS3 Driver is About to Become A Part of the Linux Kernel

    Paragon Software is looking to mainline their read-write NTFS3 driver into the mainline kernel tree as a significant improvement over the existing NTFS kernel driver. The New Technology File System (NTFS) is Microsoft’s proprietary file system first introduced with Windows NT 3.1 in 1993. It is the default file system used by Microsoft operating systems since Windows XP. With NTFS support, Linux users can use attaching external NTFS drives or boot Windows PCs into Linux for troubleshooting.

  • This Week In Security: Insecure Chargers, Request Forgeries, And Kernel Security | Hackaday [Ed: Google has the nerve to allege Linux it not secure after Google itself put NSA-connected weakened encryption (back door) inside Linux]

    [Kees Cook] of Google’s Open Source Security Team published a post this week, talking about the state of security in and around the Linux kernel. He makes the point that while the kernel runs very well when things are working properly, when it breaks, it can break in insecure ways. Put another way, he would like to see more work done to make the kernel resilient to compromise even in the case of flaws. While the changes needed to do this aren’t spelled out in the post, I can only think of efforts like adding Rust to the kernel and doing additional address randomization. The majority of the post isn’t aimed at the upstream kernel, but at downstream integrators. The advice here is simple. Track the latest release or stable kernel. Don’t use a 10 year old kernel. Is that a challenge because you have so much out-of-tree kernel code? Upstream your changes. It makes everyone more secure. Rather than spending so much engineering effort backporting fixes to your ancient kernel, spend that effort making the upstream kernel more secure. It’s interesting that he ends the article with the opinion that the Linux kernel and toolchain needs about 100 more skilled engineers to be effectively maintained.

