Today in Techrights
- IRC Proceedings: Friday, August 06, 2021
- [Meme] Today in 'Tech Rights'
- This Chart Explains or Helps Explain Why Microsoft Invoked Version Inflation (+1) for Vista 10 and Then Bombarded the Media With Paid-for Churnalism
- Links 6/8/2021: GNOME’s New Human Interface Guidelines and KDE's GSoC Progress
- Links 6/8/2021: PipeWire 0.3.33 is Out and Apple Admits Its Back Doors
- 'Hacker' 'News' 'Flags' Accurate and Factual Article About Mozilla, So Let's Say More About Mozilla...
- IRC Proceedings: Thursday, August 05, 2021
- Links 5/8/2021: Kubernetes 1.22, Alpine 3.14.1, Cutelee 6
- Then They Censor You... and Then You Win (Not Windows)
- Firefox Cannot be Trusted at the Hands of Today's Mozilla Management
- Links 5/8/2021: More AAA Games for GNU/Linux, Firefox Loses 50M Users in Two Years
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 163 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
This week in KDE: Stability
This was a major bugfix week, with many important fixes to our core apps as well as the touchscreen experience. More of these are in the pipeline too! We are really trying to improve the stability of our software now that it’s starting to be used in more 3rd-party products like the Steam Deck. The idea is that this will become a virtuous circle of better more stable products leading to more use leading to even better more stable products! So check it out...
Latte Dock v0.10.0 | Official Stable Release
Let's welcome Latte Dock v0.10.0 the Official Stable Version of v0.10.x branch! No major issue was reported during the last month, only small bug fixes were added in the stack here and there. Version 0.10 will be the only official stable version that will be maintained in the future, any previous versions are considered obselete and out of date. Enjoy...
Games: Godot Engine, Valve, and Vulkan support in Crostini
Latte Dock 0.10 Released with Support for Multiple, Floating Docks and Panels
It’s been more than a year and half since the first development release of Latte Dock 0.10 hit the streets, and now, after a lot of hard work, the final version is here and it’s already landing in the stable software repositories of some of the most popular rolling-release GNU/Linux distributions (e.g. Arch Linux and KDE neon). As you can imagine, Latte Dock 0.10 is a massive update and introduces amazing new features like support for floating docks and panels that you can move anywhere on your screen, support for multiple docks and panels on the same screen edge, as well as support for multiple Latte Tasks in the same dock or panel.
Recent comments
11 hours 34 min ago
14 hours 21 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago