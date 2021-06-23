Let's welcome Latte Dock v0.10.0 the Official Stable Version of v0.10.x branch! No major issue was reported during the last month, only small bug fixes were added in the stack here and there. Version 0.10 will be the only official stable version that will be maintained in the future, any previous versions are considered obselete and out of date. Enjoy...

This was a major bugfix week, with many important fixes to our core apps as well as the touchscreen experience. More of these are in the pipeline too! We are really trying to improve the stability of our software now that it’s starting to be used in more 3rd-party products like the Steam Deck. The idea is that this will become a virtuous circle of better more stable products leading to more use leading to even better more stable products! So check it out...

Games: Godot Engine, Valve, and Vulkan support in Crostini Godot Engine - Dev snapshot: Godot 3.4 beta 3 The upcoming Godot 3.4 release will provide a number of new features which have been backported from the 4.0 development branch (see our release policy for details on the various Godot versions). We had a beta 2 build ten days ago, and a number of issues have since been found and fixed, so it's time for Godot 3.4 beta 3. If you already reviewed the changelog for the previous beta, you can skip right to the differences between beta 2 and beta 3. This build also fixes a nasty crash on Windows for some projects using dynamic fonts with outlines, triggered by a buildsystem update (GH-50790).

11 Unanswered Questions about the Steam Deck

Hands on with Steam Deck: Here’s what to expect from Valve’s portable – and powerful – gaming PC It’s still early enough in the production process that it’s hard to say what lies ahead for the Steam Deck. From what I saw, the new portable gaming PC from Valve is flexible, surprisingly powerful, and affordable. It’s got potential. If Valve can get the Deck into wide enough circulation, it’s got a chance to change the face of PC gaming. Again. The Deck, which was first officially announced a couple of weeks ago, is a handheld PC that runs a new version of Valve’s Linux-based SteamOS. Out of the box, it features gamepad controls and two trackpads, built into either side of a 7-inch LCD touchscreen, but you can also hook it up to a monitor, mouse, and/or keyboard and treat it like an ultra-portable PC tower.

Steam Deck hands-on: PC power with console conveniences Seeing every photo and video of the Steam Deck on the internet didn't prepare me for seeing it in person. It's a goliath—somehow way bigger than I expected, especially when compared side-by-side with a Nintendo Switch. This is the full tower PC case of videogame handhelds. Once I picked up the Steam Deck, though, the size didn't seem to matter much. It's solid, but at 1.47 pounds, not too heavy to hold comfortably. It's wide, but the inputs are close enough to reach naturally. The button arrangement looks silly and top heavy in pictures, but fits with how you'll naturally grip the device.

Eureka! Playing Vulkan Games in Crostini Today is a day I’ve been waiting for for a long time: Vulkan support in Crostini is a reality. Technically, it’s been available in the default “termina” virtual machine since Chrome OS 93. The catch was that the Debian container inside the virtual machine needs an updated and experimental graphics driver (the VirtIO Venus driver). Thankfully, we can run any container we want! That includes Arch Linux. The same Linux distribution that the upcoming Steam OS 3 on the Steam Deck is based on, where tinkering with the latest packages and drivers is, relatively speaking, a breeze. Enabling Vulkan support right now is not for the faint of heart. There are a lot of technical steps to get this working on Chrome OS today. We believe this may be available to the wider public in Chrome OS 94 along with the new Debian 11 container. We had noticed that, with Debian 11, there is now a (very slow) CPU-based “lavapipe” driver for Vulkan available by default. This is not what we are talking about today. The Venus driver provides full GPU-accelerated Vulkan graphics.