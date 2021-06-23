Language Selection

Thunderbird 91 Promises New Account Setup Wizard with CalDAV Support, Encryption, and More

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Saturday 7th of August 2021 04:58:53 PM
Software

After Thunderbird 78 comes Thunderbird 91, probable due for release next week as part of the Mozilla Firefox 91 web browser and promising lots of enhancements, new features, and improvements to everyone’s favorite email client.

The biggest change, however, is a brand new account setup wizard, and I want you to be the first to see it in action and learn about its new features. First, the new account setup wizard has been modernized and looks pretty cool, even if you probably won’t use it anytime soon if you already have Thunderbird install.

