Android Leftovers

Android
22 Linux Networking Commands for Sysadmin

A system administrator’s routine tasks include configuring, maintaining, troubleshooting, and managing servers and networks within data centers. There are numerous tools and utilities in Linux designed for administrative purposes. In this article, we will review some of the most used command-line tools and utilities for network management in Linux, under different categories. We will explain some common usage examples, which will make network management much easier in Linux. Read more

Ubuntu Should go for Rolling Release Between the LTS Versions

There are three short-term releases in between two LTS release. Ubuntu should replace them with a rolling release model. Read more

