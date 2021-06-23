today's howtos
Linux 101: Why do file and directory names lack spaces? - TechRepublic
Open source expert Jack Wallen explains why spaces in files and folder names aren't always the best option in Linux.
A Complete Magento 2 Elasticsearch Configuration Tutorial - Programming Insider
Until version 2.3, Magento Open Source (OS) users relied on the database to manage catalog search queries out of the box. However, the default database search offered limited functionality and wasn’t scalable.
How to Install MariaDB on Rocky Linux 8
MariaDB is a community-driven fork of MySQL relational database management system. It is completely free and open-source. MariaDB is compatible with Linux and Windows operating systems.
MariaDB gives improved performance over MySQL and offers better storage engines, a larger and faster connection pool, speed and replication improvements. MariaDB is now the popular Database for CMS tools such as WordPress, Joomla, and Drupal. Apps like phpMyAdmin work out of the box on it.
What is Git and how to install Git in Linux - OSTechNix
This brief guide explains what is Git, benefits of using Git, how it works, what is GitHub and how to install Git in Linux operating systems.
Linux Runlevels Explained - ByteXD
There are times when Linux system boots either into a Graphical User Interface (GUI) or a command line. A Linux system may also boot as a single-user system, which means that it is available only to a single user, the superuser used for system maintenance.
The way the Linux system boots and operates is known as the system’s state, known as the runlevel.
Linux 101: How do you hold packages back from getting upgraded with apt? - TechRepublic
Learn how to mark a package on an Ubuntu system so that it won't upgrade when the apt-get upgrade command is issued.
Tor, Programming, and Modding Leftovers
Games: Jupiter Hell, Deck, and More
German health professionals will communicate with each other through the open source Matrix protocol
Gematik, the provider of digital solutions for the German health care system has chosen the open source Matrix protocol to underpin Germany’s new instant communication platform, which will be used by over 150.000 organisations, such as general practitioner offices, hospitals, and insurance organisations. The decision follows examples such as the German armed forces and France’s government adopting Matrix as the basis for their instant communication needs.
Security Leftovers
